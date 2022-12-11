 UN, apartheid & 'Gandhi' : The Tribune India

UN, apartheid & 'Gandhi'

On the 40th anniversary of Richard Attenborough’s amazing movie on Mahatma Gandhi, here is how the classic influenced the top US envoy and shaped high politics at the UN on a crucial Security Council resolution against South Africa at the insistence of Lesotho

UN, apartheid & 'Gandhi'

A 1982 photo of Ambassador Charles Lichenstein (L) with a fellow Security Council delegate. Photo courtesy: UN



Ramu Damodaran

FORTIETH anniversaries fleet swiftly by and are soon forgotten, but we may be forgiven an exception for three punctuation points that marked the December of 1982. One at the United Nations in New York, another in a proud nation half a world away, and the third in an epic eye and mind behind a camera, creating an extraordinary film which captured the imagination of a fraught, fractured and fearful world.

It was a year where the United Nations Secretary-General warned of the approach of a “new international anarchy” as nations often demonstrated the lack of “vision to differentiate between politically expedient positions and the indispensable objective of creating a civilised and peaceful world order”.

“Separatism” had emerged as a new doctrine and isolation inhibited internationalism. Earlier that year, the United States had disassociated itself from the Convention on the Law of the Sea because its provisions on deep sea mining were not market-friendly. It also voted against guidelines to inhibit the marketing of infant formula, which posed a risk in countries where it could be inadvertently mixed with contaminated water, because it “did not want to vote to outlaw something abroad that we would not do so here at home”.

Few instances demonstrated that drawing of distance as vividly as the response to events within, and created by, the apartheid regime in South Africa. “Western powers” on the United Nations Security Council had vetoed resolutions to halt all trade with that government; the United States itself launched a policy of “constructive engagement” with South Africa, “based on shared interests, persuasion, and improved communication”, which Pretoria did little to reciprocate. As the events of December 9, 1982, proved.

That morning, South African commandos crossed into the capital of Lesotho, a nation completely landlocked by South Africa, stormed homes and left 42 dead. The ‘Maseru massacre’ was sought to be justified as a pursuit of South African armed rebels who had sought refuge there. Lesotho lodged a complaint with the United Nations, where the Security Council met on December 15. Accompanying the King of Lesotho to the meeting was Charles Molapo, the Lesotho Foreign Minister, a good friend of India, which he had visited five years earlier (and so impressed Prime Minister Indira Gandhi that she considered adding Lesotho to a southern African tour later that year, an idea abandoned because of the necessary flight over South Africa it would entail).

Molapo reached out to India’s Permanent Representative, Natarajan Krishnan, particularly anxious that “western powers” should not veto a resolution against South Africa and, if they could not support it, only abstain. As it happened, Krishnan had plans that very evening to watch a new and highly anticipated film, premiering at New York’s Ziegfield Theatre, with the US Alternate Permanent Representative, Charles Lichenstein. He invited Molapo to join them.

Lichenstein was an accidental diplomat. Having served successive US Presidents on domestic policy, he went on to the national Public Broadcasting System before being appointed by President Ronald Reagan to the United Nations position. To many, he was an acerbic and abrasive individual, best known for his exhortation to United Nations delegates unhappy with the United States to “consider removing themselves” from its soil. “The members of the US mission to the United Nations will be down at the dockside waving you a fond farewell as you sail off into the sunset,” an assertion astronomically tenuous as the United Nations stands on New York’s East River, where the sun only rises. (As a postscript, were Lichenstein alive today, he would not have countenanced the ignominy of Google dismissing searches of his name with, ‘Did you mean Liechtenstein?’)

But he and Krishnan were good friends, a tribute to Krishnan that Lichenstein readily acknowledged (“who would not be?” he once said) and he welcomed Molapo joining them. At the dinner after, the conversation was entirely about the film they had just seen, a film that Lichenstein said moved him “extraordinarily”.

The next day, an exceptionally tough resolution was placed before the Security Council. It called “upon South Africa to declare publicly that it will, in the future, comply with provisions of the (UN) Charter” and “strongly condemn(ed) the apartheid regime of South Africa for its premeditated aggressive act against the Kingdom of Lesotho”.

The United States did not veto. Nor did it abstain. It joined the unanimous endorsement of the resolution.

Speaking after the vote, Lichenstein made a statement, evocative and forceful. And then, as he was drawing to a close, he put aside the text from which he was reading, and which had been circulated to delegates and interpreters, took off his glasses, and appeared to look at the eastern wall of the chamber, or even beyond it, to the oceans and continents that lay beyond. And, as he began to speak extemporaneously, the gravel in his voice had mellowed into marble.

“Violence,” he said, “from whatever quarter, must be condemned. Those who would promote or resort to violence must know that the consequence can only be more violence, an escalating cycle that presents only obstacles to solving real problems. More than most countries, South Africa surely must appreciate the consequences of further eroding international restraints against the use of violence.”

As the meeting ended, Ambassador Krishnan went up to Lichenstein to thank him for that gentle but spear sharp intervention. “Don’t thank me, Krish,” he replied. “You should thank you.” And, after a brief pause, as he evidently thought back yet again to the film they had seen, “and Gandhi”.

— The writer was the first Director of the United Nations Academic Impact

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Indian, Chinese troops clash in Arunachal Pradesh; injuries on both sides

2
Diaspora

Sikh youth shot dead in latest homicide killing in Canada’s Edmonton

3
Nation

How woman cop posed as college student for three months to crack ragging case

4
Entertainment

Nora Fatehi files defamation lawsuit against Jacqueline Fernandez, 'reputation being tarnished'

5
Punjab

AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur to get Cabinet minister rank in Punjab government

6
World

Elon Musk says criminally prosecute Dr Fauci, scientific community slams him

7
Brand Connect

PhenQ PM Review 2023: Legit Night Time Fat Burner or Best Diet Pills without Caffeine

8
Punjab

Punjab Cabinet gives nod for recruiting 1,800 constables, 300 sub-inspectors every year

9
Nation

Three students preparing for competitive exams die by suicide within 12 hours in coaching hub Kota

10
World

Three attackers killed in shooting at Kabul hotel popular with Chinese nationals

Don't Miss

View All
Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada
Punjab

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK
World

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos
Trending

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos

Even Kohli doesn’t hit century daily, says Bhagwant Mann; cricketer hits ton after few hours
Trending

Even Kohli doesn’t hit century daily, says Bhagwant Mann; cricketer hits ton after few hours

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins ~25L in KBC
Chandigarh

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins Rs 25L in KBC

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life
Chandigarh

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man’s wedding by queueing up doing ‘bhangra’; wholesome video goes viral
Trending

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man's wedding by queueing up doing 'bhangra'; wholesome video goes viral

Oxygen Park in memory of tree tragedy victim
Chandigarh

Oxygen Park in memory of Carmel Convent School tree tragedy victim

Top News

Tawang clash: Manish Tewari, Randeep Surjewala move adjournment-of-business notices in Parliament

Tawang clash: Manish Tewari, Randeep Surjewala move adjournment-of-business notices in Parliament

Congress demands PM, Defence minister’s statements in Parlia...

IED planted by militants along road detected in J-K’s Sopore

IED planted by militants along road detected in J-K's Sopore

The IED, which was planted by militants, is detected by a ro...

MP Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested for ‘kill Modi’ remark

MP Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested for 'kill Modi' remark

In a video that surfaces on social media on Monday morning, ...

Incident at LAC will affect India-China relations: Arunachal BJP MP Tapir Gao

Incident at LAC will affect India-China relations: Arunachal MP

Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the LAC in Tawang se...

Congress to corner govt in Parliament today

Congress to corner govt in Parliament today on LAC issue


Cities

View All

Cash-strapped MC to sell its land at prime locations

Cash-strapped MC to sell its land at prime locations

Tarn Taran: Day after RPG attack, security up, SHO shifted

Farmers hold protest, seek legal guarantee for MSP

Roadblocks frequent near Gurdwara Shaheedan Sahib

MP Vikramjit Singh proposes Rs 50-crore corpus for multi-skill centres in Punjab

Amid chaos, official vehicles get free passage at rly station

Amid chaos, official vehicles get free passage at rly station

Year to go, Chahal relieved as UT SSP

Fastway to pay MC Rs 5.26 cr for laying cables

Free Wi-Fi service launched in Sector 8 market of P’kula

DIG reviews law and order in Mohali

SC junks Sisodia’s plea to quash defamation case filed by Sarma

SC junks Manish Sisodia's plea to quash defamation case filed by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Delhi woman cop tweets video of alleged assault by advocate husband, DCW issues notice to police

October-November period least polluted in Delhi in eight years: CSE

If you reduce public debate to this level, you have to face consequences, SC tells Delhi deputy CM Sisodia

Air quality in Delhi remains in 'very poor' category

Farmers hold sit-in at Latifpura, want residents’ houses rebuilt

Farmers hold sit-in at Latifpura, want residents' houses rebuilt

Roads in bad shape, residents of Garhshankar announce stir

2 Tarn Taran men held with 510-gm heroin

Bajwa calls on families of slain Nakodar trader, his gunman

Bhajji comes to rescue of Oman returnee, extends Rs 2L help

Verka milk booths on MC land in Ludhiana: BJP alleges irregularities in allotment, collection of rent

Verka milk booths on MC land in Ludhiana: BJP alleges irregularities in allotment, collection of rent

Unidentified persons threaten to blow up tower in township in Ludhiana

Govt to spend Rs 42.37 crore on development works in Ludhiana: Minister

5 held for snatching, theft incidents in Ludhiana

3 arrested on charge of film piracy in Ludhiana

Police role under scanner

Police role under scanner

No honours, sweet dishes at this year’s Jor Mela: SGPC

Civic body to reconstruct Khaddar Bhandar building

3-day youth fest ends on colourful note at Panjabi University

Survey for delimitation of wards over