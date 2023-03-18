 Unity in Opposition ranks remains elusive : The Tribune India

Unity in Opposition ranks remains elusive

Opposition unity against the BJP is a challenging task that requires overcoming multiple obstacles. The BJP has a formidable combination of forces on its side and a widely popular leader at the helm. The unrelenting intimidation of Opposition parties provides an opportunity for them to create a front for their collective survival. Conversely, these parties will prove to be ‘useful’ for the BJP if they refuse to unite owing to their antipathy to the Congress.

Unity in Opposition ranks remains elusive

Antipathy: Opposition parties such as the TMC, BRS and AAP are unwilling to join hands with the Congress nationally because they continue to be bitter rivals in states. ANI



Zoya Hasan

Professor Emerita, JNU

Anti-Congressism emerged as a successful strategy for political parties to coalesce together to defeat the Congress in the 1977 and 1989 Lok Sabha elections and helped them forge a coalition government from 1996 to 1998. Various parties — from the Left to the Right — joined hands in this endeavour to outmanoeuvre the Congress.

But, paradoxically, anti-Congressism has persisted even after the Congress has been decimated. It has been kept alive by the BJP to discredit and demolish the Congress by its constant reference to the Emergency and the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty. The BJP refers to it stridently even now, although its appeal is questionable, given that the ruling party is the pivot of the political system. However, its continued relevance for the BJP is linked to two core elements that characterise the politics of the Hindu Right — a majoritarian approach to democracy and in consequence the shrinking space for democracy, civil society and the Opposition, besides the exclusionary rhetoric of nation and nationalism which puts the Opposition on the defensive.

Successive electoral defeats have increased the urgency for the non-BJP Opposition to cobble up a united front or state-level alliances ahead of the 2024 General Election. The Opposition is aware that only alliances can contain an expansionist BJP. Yet, unity in the Opposition ranks remains elusive. It faces numerous problems — trust deficit, political calculations combined with coercion through defections and fear of Central agencies. Some regional parties are breakaways from the Congress, which they see as a rival, if not an enemy.

Notably, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress (YSR Congress) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are unwilling to join forces with the Congress nationally because they continue to be bitter rivals in states and because of the prime ministerial ambitions of their own leaders, among other factors. But no Opposition front is feasible without it, and no Opposition party, including the Congress, alone can defeat the BJP. That’s the main challenge confronting the Opposition politics today.

The BJP’s strategy is to not let any such alliance emerge, and to break it wherever it evolves. It is working overtime to keep the Opposition divided, while at the same time using Central agencies to weaken or intimidate the Opposition. Corruption charges have been brazenly used to tarnish the Opposition. Several Opposition leaders are under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the Income Tax authorities. Several of them are in jail or have spent time in jail. But even then Opposition parties are reluctant to unite.

Political leadership of the bloc and aligning with the Congress are the sticking points, apart from the palpable fear of investigative agencies. But realistically speaking, the Congress is the only party with a national footprint and hence has to be the pole around which Opposition unity can be built. Barring the Congress, most Opposition parties are single-state parties; they cannot be the fulcrum of an anti-BJP alliance in the General Election.

Majoritarianism and the decline of democratic practices should unite the Opposition, but, in fact, the reverse has happened. Anti-BJPism has proved to be a much more difficult proposition than the strategy of anti-Congressism pursued by these parties in the recent past. Basically, regional and state parties are not driven by ideological opposition to the BJP; they oppose it primarily to safeguard their own political turf from encroachment by the BJP. In fact, the main reason they oppose the BJP is to stop its expansionist drive which can erode their social base, and not a genuine opposition to the ideas represented by the communal-authoritarian regime.

Accordingly, they prioritise their state-level interests over national issues, which make it difficult for them to unite with national-level Opposition parties. Unlike the Congress and Left parties, which have steadfastly opposed the BJP ideologically, state parties haven’t done so, which is a major impediment to evolving and popularising a long-term counter-narrative in national politics. In the past, many of these parties have aligned with the BJP or NDA. The TMC, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Janata Dal (Secular) are cases in point.

Also, a perception has been assiduously built up with the help of a section of the media that the BJP is unbeatable. This perception has demoralised the Opposition, making it difficult for the parties to unite with a sense of purpose and confidence. The BJP constantly makes the claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoys the support of 140 crore people. The fact that the ruling party had a vote share of 37.4 per cent in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls is conveniently forgotten. This indicates that there is no countrywide acceptability of the BJP as the dominant hegemonic force, which should actually encourage non-BJP parties to seriously engage with and oppose its ideological agenda. But the failure to do so indicates that not enough attention has been paid to the electoral collapse of the Opposition parties and what the dominance of the BJP means for them, and the grave consequences of majoritarianism for the nation, the state and the Opposition.

Forging Opposition unity against the BJP is a complicated and challenging task that requires overcoming multiple obstacles. The BJP has a formidable combination of forces on its side, including massive money and executive power, and a widely popular leader at the helm. The unrelenting intimidation of the Opposition parties by the ruling party provides an opportunity for them to create a joint front for their collective survival. Conversely, Opposition parties will prove to be ‘useful’ for the BJP if they refuse to unite owing to their antipathy to the Congress. But the political landscape in India is complex and dynamic; it can shift rapidly depending on a variety of factors, including state-level alliances, which, too, can impact the outcome of the next Lok Sabha elections.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

6-year-old boy killed as armed men open fire in Punjab's Mansa

2
Bathinda

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

3
Trending

Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages earns praise from PM Modi; leaves netizens hugely impressed

4
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Budget 2023: Cow cess on sale of liquor bottles; move to fetch Rs 100 crore revenue per annum

5
Haryana

Gusty winds damage wheat crop in Punjab and Haryana just before harvest

6
Haryana

HC quashes Punjab, Haryana orders on vesting shamlat, jumla land in gram panchayats

7
Punjab

Drugs case: Supreme Court issues notice to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Punjab Govt’s plea against bail given to him

8
Nation

2 women married to same man reach an 'agreement' to split days with husband

9
Chandigarh

'Dentist kidnapping' case: Supreme Court stays HC order to Punjab Police to form SIT to probe UT police officers

10
Nation

Helmets for Sikh troops: All fighter pilots, soldiers deployed in sensitive areas to wear full protective gear, MoS tells Parliament

Don't Miss

View All
Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages leaves netizens impressed; also earns praise from Anand Mahindra
Trending

Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages earns praise from PM Modi; leaves netizens hugely impressed

Why TikTok's security risks keep raising fears
Science Technology

Why TikTok's security risks keep raising fears and the reason why major countries are banning the app

US-based theatre art expert preserving tales of Partition
Punjab

US-based theatre art expert preserving tales of Partition

'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh’s ‘yellow turban’ draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally
Diaspora

'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh's 'yellow turban' draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally

Teen gives lease of life to 4 at PGI
Chandigarh

Organ donation: Teen gives lease of life to 4 at PGI

Apply for free rooftop solar power unit by March 31
Chandigarh

Apply for free rooftop solar power unit in Chandigarh by March 31

‘Plot to kill Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police
Punjab

‘Plan to kill singers Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police

Watch: Man with ‘40 pc lung capacity’ plays 14 musical instruments at one time, seeks Guinness World Record
Trending

Watch: Man with ‘40 pc lung capacity’ plays 14 musical instruments at one time, seeks Guinness World Record

Top News

BJP turns on heat against Rahul Gandhi as Parliament impasse continues

BJP turns on heat against Rahul Gandhi as Parliament impasse continues

Cong counters with privilege notice against PM Modi | Saffro...

Worst of inflation is behind us: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Worst of inflation is behind us: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Himachal Budget: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu pitches for ‘green state’

Himachal Budget: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu pitches for 'green state'

Milk cess on liquor | Sops for electric vehicles | Pension f...

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary

Expecting mammoth gathering, Mansa administration tightens s...

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi again on TV

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi again on TV

Threatens to kill Salman | Security agencies stumped


Cities

View All

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Top court stays HC order on setting up SIT to probe cops

Top court stays HC order on setting up SIT to probe cops

Girl rams SUV into 3 vehicles in Sec 37

UT fixes charges for pvt, Red Cross ambulances

Mohali F&CC nod to Rs 5-crore projects

Sarpanches back on road, commuters harried for 3 hrs

Manish Sisodia’s ED custody extended by 5 days

Manish Sisodia’s ED custody extended by 5 days

Excise policy case: Delhi court extends AAP leader Manish Sisodia's ED custody by 5 days

Road projects at ‘standstill’ due to ‘headless’ PWD, Atishi urges Delhi LG to appoint secretary

Manish Sisodia’s bungalow allotted to new Delhi minister Atishi

Delhi YouTuber arrested for violating traffic norms, creating ruckus

Jalandhar administration cancels 538 arms licences

Jalandhar administration cancels 538 arms licences

File e-complaint for transparency: ADGP

Litigants vigilant now, lawyers should change, ensure justice: Chief Justice

No pay since December, aided school staff urge Education Department to release grant

Vacant posts of doctor, other staff to be filled soon: Health Minister Balbir Singh

Vertical garden project likely to complete soon

Vertical garden project likely to complete soon

MLA held hostage at village

Eatery serves hookah, liquor to minors

Priest booked for sexual exploitation

15 minors from Bihar rescued from railway station in Punjab’s Ludhiana

Mazdoor unions back protesters at Punjabi varsity

Mazdoor unions back protesters at Punjabi varsity

DC tells officials to ensure smooth traffic flow, proper parking

SAD, BSP protest AAP's 'failure' to run state

Year on, civic body to resume stray dog sterilisation in city

MBBS students write to High Court Chief Justice to file FIR

MBBS students write to High Court Chief Justice to file FIR

Khalsa College hostel girl dies by suicide

Irregular door-to-door garbage collection upsets city residents

NSDC all set to start online int’l job fair; registration on

Rain, strong wind damage wheat crop in Majha region