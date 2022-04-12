Unravelling of ‘Naya Pakistan’

Reveals continuing limitation of politics and Imran Khan’s failure to change it

Unravelling of ‘Naya Pakistan’

Collapse: The army had hoped Imran would provide good governance, but the PTI government’s inexperience and the Covid crisis doomed its efforts. Reuters

Manoj Joshi

Distinguished fellow, Observer Research Foundation

Imran Khan came with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in 2016 as the Great White Hope of Pakistani politics whose goal was to rid the country of the malign effects of ‘dynasty’ and corruption. He won the general election of July 2018, ranked among the most tainted since 1970, because the Pakistan army wanted desperately to oust Nawaz Sharif who was, in their opinion, asserting civilian supremacy a bit too vigorously.

Despite all the pressures, the no-confidence motion got through by a relatively narrow margin. As of now, Imran’s PTI seems to be standing by him.

The election stage was set by the army in disqualifying and imprisoning Sharif, leaving his party struggling, while attacks were launched on media groups like Jang and Dawn and collecting characters to help create a majority in the elections.

Imran must ask himself why the army, the real power in the country, stopped supporting him and how two warring dynasties — Shehbaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and Bilawal Bhutto’s Pakistan People’s Party — buried their feud and agreed to get together to oust him. As for smaller players like Maulana Diesel (Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman), they have usually gone whichever way the wind blows. He has also made egregious enemy of the United States who he has accused of wanting to topple him. The ‘evidence’ he provided is rather thin —the record of a conversation between the Pakistan ambassador in Washington and the senior-most State Department official dealing with South Asia, Donald Lu, is hardly credible. Lu’s reported comment that there could be ‘implications’ if Khan survived the vote of confidence hardly constitutes a smoking gun. At worst, it is an indiscretion. Though it is true that he queered the pitch with Washington by his ill-timed visit to Moscow, on the very day Putin decided to invade Ukraine.

Regime change is not usually done that way. Washington could well have had a hand in the army decision to take a neutral stance, but given the well known tensions between Imran and the army, the US really did not need to do much. Actually, the writing on the wall had been there for a while now. For the past two years, Imran’s PTI has been coping with dissension, both internal as well as from the MQM. A major problem here has been the poor performance of the government which has persuaded its allies to distance itself from the PTI, but no doubt the key role was played by the army that had helped create the PTI-MQM coalition in the first place in 2018, and now adopted a ‘hands-off’ policy with regard to the government.

There were reasons for that. In 2019, just before Bajwa’s term was to expire on November 28, there was a tussle between the executive and the Supreme Court over his extension. The PTI government had granted him a three-year extension in August but this was challenged and the SC questioned the procedural issues relating to it. An earlier challenge to an extension, that to Gen Ashfaq Parvez Kayani in 2010, had been struck down by the Islamabad High Court.

Eventually, the court allowed six-month extension which enabled the Pakistan senate to pass a bill that enabled his extension till November 2022. Later, Shehbaz Sharif alleged that Imran had deliberately delayed the process or was, at least, less enthusiastic about the extension than the other opposition parties.

In October 2021, a month after the ISI chief, Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, had preened himself in Kabul following its capture by the Taliban, he was shunted out as the Peshawar corps commander, and replaced by Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum. Technically, the ISI chief is appointed by the Prime Minister in consultation with the army chief. According to reports, the appointment was preceded by a three-week standoff between Imran and the army chief over shifting out Hameed, and the appointment of Anjum. Reportedly, Hameed had become close to Imran and was seen as a useful ally in his position as the ISI chief.

An inevitable consequence of the army-led process that had overseen Imran’s appointment was the growing bonhomie between sworn rivals — the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). In its own way, this brings out the continuing limitation of Pakistan’s politics and Imran’s failure to change it.

The army had hoped that Imran would provide the good governance needed to stabilise Pakistan and set right its economy, but the PTI government’s inexperience as well as the Covid crisis doomed its efforts. Imran played up his fresh credentials by saying he would create a ‘Naya Pakistan’ where corruption would be rooted out and there would be more jobs for all.

Now, it would seem corruption actually increased in his tenure, and as for jobs, they did not come at the promised rates. In addition, energy prices rose with inflation and the Pakistani rupee has lost value dramatically. The persisting problems with the economy were the real trigger for the developments that played out in the past week in the Supreme Court and National Assembly.

Imran has declared his intention to fight it to the bitter end. ‘The freedom struggle begins again today against a foreign conspiracy of regime change,’ he declared on Sunday. But it remains to be seen whether this message will percolate to his electorate. It does need to be noted that despite all the pressures, the no-confidence motion got through by a relatively narrow margin. As of now, his PTI seems to be standing by him.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Shehnaaz Gill stunner: Punjabi actress looks simply gorgeous in salwar kamiz as she returns to Mumbai

2
World

Shehbaz Sharif takes oath as new PM of Pakistan, calls Imran Khan’s ‘foreign conspiracy’ claims as ‘drama’

3
Nation

Ghaziabad school shut, Noida school goes online after students and teachers test Covid positive

4
Punjab

Rain expected to bring some relief amidst heatwave and dry spell over North India

5
Punjab

Refuting opposition charge, Punjab DGP cites figures to show that murders in state have decreased

6
Punjab

Congress show-causes ex-PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar, former minister KV Thomas for anti-party activities

7
Punjab

Punjab CLP leader Partap Bajwa, PPCC chief Raja Warring meet Rahul Gandhi

8
Nation

Telangana Chief Minister KCR leads protest in Delhi; gives 24-hour deadline to Centre for paddy procurement

9
Nation

Two dead, 12 injured in Jharkhand cable car mishap; 32 rescued, 15 still stranded mid-air

10
Nation

Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif rakes Kashmir in his inaugural speech; pledges ‘diplomatic and moral support’

Don't Miss

View All
Mercury breaches 40°C mark; brief respite on April 13: Met
Chandigarh

Mercury breaches 40°C mark in Chandigarh; brief respite on April 13: Met

Heat rises, tourists rush to Manali, Kasol
Himachal

Heat rises, tourists rush to Manali, Kasol

Steal his look: Zelenskyy’s signature attire is out on sale, netizens call it ‘Iron man suit’
Trending

Steal his look: Zelenskyy’s signature attire is out on sale, netizens call it ‘Iron man suit’

Watch: Mahila Congress chief confronts Union Minister Smriti Irani on rising fuel prices during flight
Trending

Watch: Mahila Congress chief confronts Union Minister Smriti Irani on rising fuel prices during flight

Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India? Pakistan PM’s ex-wife Reham Khan
Trending

Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India, says Pakistan PM's ex-wife Reham Khan

Karan Johar’s endorsing matrimony advt leads to debate, it also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy
Entertainment

Karan Johar endorsing matrimony ad rakes up debate, also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy

Surviving traces of bygone era
Jalandhar

Surviving traces of bygone era

MP farmer dances atop his garlic as rate plunged from Rs 1000 to Rs 300 per quintal in wholesale Mandi
Trending

Hope crushed, MP farmer dances over his garlic as he gets paid Rs 3 per kg in wholesale market

Top Stories

Direct talks only way to end Ukraine conflict, PM Modi tells US President

Direct talks only way to end Ukraine conflict, PM Modi tells US President

We share strong and growing major defence partnership: Joe B...

At 2+2 meeting, India, US underline progress in ties

At 2+2 meeting, India, US underline progress in ties

Sign pact on space info

IAF changes SOPs on missile storage after accidental fire

IAF changes SOPs on missile storage after accidental fire

BrahMos missile accidentally fired on March 9 had landed in ...

Let’s resolve K-issue: New Pak PM Shehbaz to India

Let's resolve K-issue: New Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to India

Hope region will be free of terror: Modi

Fearing sharp drop in wheat yield, Punjab farmers seek compensation

Fearing sharp drop in wheat yield, Punjab farmers seek compensation

Grain has shrunk due to heat wave: Farm experts

Cities

View All

Plum postings to 2 SIT members irk Amritsar MLA

Plum postings to 2 SIT members irk Amritsar MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh

Mobile phones continue to be sneaked inside Amritsar Central Jail

ASI suspended for ‘harassing’ tourist in Amritsar

Private schools of Amritsar will remain closed today

De-addiction drugs out of stock in Tarn Taran, patients up in arms

Ready for harvest, crop gutted post short-circuit

Bathinda: Ready for harvest, crop gutted post short-circuit

Fearing sharp drop in wheat yield, Punjab farmers seek compensation

National awards for 2 Bathinda villages

Mansa youth confronts minister with 'chitta'

No halt for train, Bhucho residents block railway track

Mohali: Two nailed for firing in Phase 5 market

Mohali: Two nailed for firing in Phase 5 market

Mercury in Chandigarh rises to 40.7°C

Tricity Comprehensive Mobility Plan: RITES digging deep into travel patterns

Ensure optimum utilisation of petro products: Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit

Operators in Chandigarh told to display fare list on autos, cabs

Clash of students at JNU hostel unfortunate: Delhi home minister

Clash of students at JNU hostel unfortunate: Delhi home minister

Violence will not be tolerated, says JNU after students clash over non-veg food, Ram Navmi puja

Want to see what improvements BJP brought in Gujarat govt schools in 27 years: Manish Sisodia

Crores wasted by ordnance factories: CAG

Orange alert on heatwave in Delhi

Yet another theft reported in city; cash, ornaments stolen

Yet another theft reported in city; cash, ornaments stolen

59-yr-old man held for raping 15-yr-old girl

Robbers take away NRI's car at gunpoint

Demolition drive: Civic body razes illegal shops, colonies

Bihar man's missing sons rescued

NGT forms panel, to submit report within two months

NGT forms panel, to submit report within two months

Two test positive in district

Gogi gets cut in road divider opened on Southern Bypass

MLA Sidhu inspects wheat procurement arrangements

Rs3.5L stolen from medical store

Farm fires back, dozen cases in past 24 hours

Farm fires back in Punjab, dozen cases in past 24 hours

Severe heat wave forecast for Patiala district

Fatehgarh Sahib: DBA holds blood donation camp