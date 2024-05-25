 Uttarakhand beset by Char Dham Yatra chaos, forest fires : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Comment
  • Uttarakhand beset by Char Dham Yatra chaos, forest fires

Uttarakhand beset by Char Dham Yatra chaos, forest fires

The hill state is facing the double whammy of environmental disasters and climate change.

Uttarakhand beset by Char Dham Yatra chaos, forest fires

LAPSE: The Uttarakhand Government is responsible for the gross mishandling of the Char Dham Yatra. PTI



Rashme Sehgal

Senior Journalist

THE Uttarakhand Government led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is responsible for plunging the state into one disaster after another. The most recent example is the gross mishandling of the high-profile Char Dham Yatra, considered a big money-spinner. It was inaugurated on May 10, and within its first 14 days has left over 45 pilgrims dead and many injured.

In 2023, the yatra resulted in the death of over 200 pilgrims due to high-altitude sickness, landslides, etc. The administration had a good six months to prepare for the 2024 event since the doors of the four shrines were closed in early November. They could have used this time to introduce basic safety measures such as widening the pathways leading up to the shrines, ensuring basic health facilities and preparing a roadmap for the smooth flow of traffic.

Instead, on the first day itself at the Yamunotri shrine, with a carrying capacity of around 4,500 people, there were about 45,000 tourists awaiting their turn on a narrow, unsafe pathway, holding on for dear life to a rickety bamboo railing where one false step would have seen them plunging down a deep crevice. The traffic jam to get to Yamunotri was 45 km long and yatris complained that they had to wait 10-12 hours for darshan.

The picture was no different in Kedarnath, which on the first day saw a crowd of nearly 80,000 yatris making their way up to the shrine, only to be met by heavy snow and rain; hotels were charging astronomical amounts, which the majority could ill afford. The story in Badrinath was equally chaotic. Pilgrims braved the cold to stand in long queues from 2 am, and when the temple door’s finally opened, priority was given to VIP darshan. This so incensed the yatris that they broke into protests and anti-government sloganeering.

With social media flooded with videos of serpentine queues and angry devotees, the state government threatened to take legal action against those spreading fake news or videos to defame the yatra.

Local residents have taken to social media, demanding that the administration regulate the flow of pilgrims and vehicles entering Uttarakhand as the present revenue-driven model was creating fresh environmental challenges. Garbage disposal has emerged as one of the biggest challenges since most of this waste ends up polluting the rivers that originate from the higher Himalayas.

The yatra was preceded by forest fires, which burnt down vast tracts of deciduous and oak forests. Forest fires had started simmering across the state in November 2023. Lack of winter rain and the dry summer spell have seen them spread to practically every forest-covered district from Pauri Garhwal to the Kedarnath and Badrinath valleys to the Kumaon hills, including Nainital, Bhowali and Haldwani, across Bhimtal and Sattal right up to Munsiyari, which lies on the Nepal border. The fire-induced haze was so thick that it led to the cancellation of flights to the Naini-Saini airport in Pithoragarh.

According to satellite pictures, and confirmed by the Forest Survey of India, 40 per cent of Uttarakhand’s once-dense forests have been burnt to cinders and yet we have a state government informing the Supreme Court that only 0.1 per cent of the forest cover has been affected. It was only when these fires reached Nainital that the Indian Air Force was asked to step in and assist in putting out these fires. Dhami and Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal returned to the state after election campaigning in Telangana and Karnataka when senior bureaucrats received a rap on their knuckles from the Supreme Court.

These fires have dried up thousands of springs, which are the only source of drinking water for the local people and have converted this once-beautiful state into a veritable gas chamber, which is impacting the health of its people. The young and elderly are complaining of irritation in the eyes and are being admitted to hospital because they are facing difficulty in breathing.

But the most shocking part of this saga is that the entire burden of controlling these fires has fallen on the shoulders of the understaffed and ill-equipped foresters, who are working 10 to 12 hours at a stretch, armed with little more than garden rakes and tree branches to control these fires that are racing across the mountain slopes, devouring everything in their path.

In a clear violation of an apex court order, the state government managed to secure permission from the Environment Ministry to do mining in its rivers as well as earn enormous profits from the sale of dug-up minerals, sands and stones. The rivers are drying up due to deforestation, excessive mining and pollution. During the summer months, they are little more than glorified nullahs. But the mining pits dug in these rivers are so deep that several people have drowned in them.

In February last year, the CM went to New Delhi to meet Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav in order to get permission to continue mining in four rivers (Kosi, Gaula, Sarda and Nandaur) for 10 years. After his meeting with Yadav, he wrote on social media: “Under the leadership of the double-engine government, we are always working towards the development and prosperity of the region.”

Unfortunately, Uttarakhand is facing the double whammy of climate change and unprecedented environmental disasters.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Char Dham #Climate change #Environment #Hindus #Uttarakhand


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Police arrest several farm leaders hours before PM Modi’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar

2
Punjab

Congress’s ‘royal family’ removed Amarinder Singh from CM’s post when he refused to obey orders: PM Modi at Gurdaspur rally

3
India

‘Hands off!’ says Supreme Court; refuses to pass orders on ADR plea for full voter turnout data in 48 hours of polling

4
Haryana

6 of family from Uttar Pradesh travelling to Vaishno Devi die in road accident on Delhi-Ambala highway

5
Punjab

Punjab Congress unites to take on ‘traitor’ Ravneet Bittu in Ludhiana

6
India

Met issues 'red' warning for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; Phalodi in Rajasthan sizzles at 49 degrees Celsius

7
Patiala Patiala rally

Modi cites khoon ka rishta with Punjab, says Congress let go of Kartarpur shrine in ’71

8
Trending

Rap video of Pune teen boasting how he got away with Porsche crash goes viral; mother calls it ‘fake’, seeks police protection

9
Punjab

Barred from Modi rally, farmers clash with cops in Punjab's Patiala, block roads

10
India

Kyrgyzstan violence: Despite safety assurance, majority of Indian students heading back home from Bishkek

Don't Miss

View All
Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

Top News

Jharuwale now drug dealers, vote for Congress too is vote against Punjab: Modi

Jharuwale now drug dealers, vote for Congress too is vote against Punjab: Modi

Says 1984 anti-Sikh rioters were given protection, but his g...

Ahead of PM’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, cops detain angry farmers

Ahead of PM’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, cops detain angry farmers

Crackdown as farm activists vowed to show black flags to Mod...

PM makes no move to appease farmers, talks development

PM makes no move to appease farmers, talks development

Khattar, Maneka, Mehbooba’s fate to be sealed today

Khattar, Maneka, Mehbooba’s fate to be sealed today

66:34, yawning gender divide among first-time voters in Haryana

66:34, yawning gender divide among first-time voters in Haryana

Out of total 4,20,665 electors, there are only 1,41,278 wome...


Cities

View All

Congress wale Ram ke pujari hain, Ram ke vyapari nahin: Jairam Ramesh

Congress wale Ram ke pujari hain, Ram ke vyapari nahin: Jairam Ramesh

Congress-AAP alliance masti in Chandigarh, kushti in Punjab: Shehzad Poonawalla

INDIA VOTES 2024: Panchkula goes to polls today

INDIA VOTES 2024: Don’t let arrogance cloud your vision, Sanjay Tandon tells opponent

‘Stop personal attacks through proxies’, Manish Tewari reminds rival of debate dare