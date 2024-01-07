 War hero and Olympic champion : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

War hero and Olympic champion

War hero and Olympic champion

Lt Col Haripal Kaushik (retd) receiving the Arjuna Award from then President KR Narayanan.



Veronica Kaushik

Recipient of Vir Chakra for bravery in the 1962 war and a member of the Indian hockey teams that won gold medals in the 1956 and 1964 Olympics, Lt Col Haripal Kaushik (retd) passed away in Jalandhar in 2018. A chapter in a new book, ‘Camouflaged: Forgotten Stories from Battlefields’ by Probal Dasgupta (Juggernaut), recalls his inspirational story. His daughter Veronica Kaushik pens a tribute...

To the world, my father was a war hero and an Olympic champion. Everyone who knew him remembers him as a humble, kind-hearted, yet strong-willed, person. To me, he was the sweetest father — in fact, after my mother passed away, he gave me the love of both parents.

Belonging to Khusropur village close to Jalandhar, my father saw great highs and terrible lows in his life, but he never lost his humility, sincerity and sense of humour. He never got angry with anyone, never raised his voice.

He had such a commanding personality that just one look from him would make you realise he was displeased about something. But he had a helpful nature and was very social. He never missed any opportunity to meet people. He was a great conversationalist — loved telling jokes and stories, and he used to read endlessly.

My father believed in commanding respect by being respectful to others. That trait never left him throughout his hockey days, or when he served in the Army (having retired as Lt Colonel from 1 Sikh Regiment), or when he became the general manager at a sugar mill in Phagwara and helped revive the company. All his colleagues adored and respected him.

Despite all his accomplishments in different fields, his true love was hockey. In his childhood, he loved playing the sport and would mostly be in the field and never in class. His teacher used to say to him, ‘Haripal, yaa taa hockey khed lai, yaa class laa leya kar (either play hockey or come to class).’ He used to smile while telling me this anecdote.

He never lost that dedication towards the game. He used to tell me that his shoulder would often get dislocated while playing. He would just get off the field, set his shoulder back himself and start playing again. He won two Olympic gold medals (Melbourne in 1956 and Tokyo in 1964) and an Asian Games title, but among his teammates and juniors, he is remembered for being an unselfish player. He would never show off and always pass the ball. Another thing that everyone told me about him was that he was always smiling on the hockey field and was never disheartened by any situation.

It was his resolve that helped him survive the harsh terrain and biting cold for days after an enemy ambush during the 1962 Sino-Indian war. He told me that they had to even eat snakes to survive. He was awarded the Vir Chakra. But it was a terrible time for him and he rarely spoke about the war. Two years later, he was part of the hockey team that won the Olympic gold and it probably helped heal the wounds. Though I don’t think that it was something one could forget, he never showed any signs of trauma. He never liked to dwell on the past, and through all his ups and downs, he lived a contented life.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hockey


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Extortion threats prompt Hindu community in Canada to hold public forum

2
World

Video: Alaska plane’s door blown away mid-air 20 minutes after takeoff with 171 on board

3
Trending

Viral video: Paid Rs 4.5 lakh for broken seats, had to use phone torch light; Air India passenger shares her harrowing experience on Delhi-Toronto flight

4
Trending

Imran Khan on Jeffery Epstein's sex clients list? Wasim Akram's video goes viral as Pakistani cricketer debunks allegation against former prime minister

5
India

India creates another landmark as ISRO's Aditya-L1 spacecraft reaches its final destination

6
Entertainment

Feroz Khan would have laughed out loud, says son Fardeen Khan on Zeenat Aman's claim of getting a pay cut on sets of 'Qurbani'

7
India

Indian Navy trying to hunt down pirates involved in hijacking attempt; Indian crew of Liberian-flagged vessel thanks it for rescuing them

8
India

Social media marketing professional from Mumbai recruits ‘X sleuths’ to get back his airpod lost in Kerala

9
World

Here is why Donald Trump ‘didn't take massage’ at Epstein's estate, reveals 3rd batch of documents

10
Chandigarh

Bikram Majithia appears before Chandigarh court in case of attack on cops during 2021 protest

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch
Pollywood

On his birthday, Diljit Dosanjh’s song ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year
J & K

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days
Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi
Punjab

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi

Why are Canada goose jackests being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK
Trending

Why are Canada goose jackets being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia
Trending

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali
Himachal

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero
J & K

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero

Top News

Sunshine moment

Sunshine moment

ISRO puts Aditya-L1 in halo orbit to study sun dynamics | In...

Centre imposes stringent quality controls on pharma companies

Centre imposes stringent quality controls on pharma companies

Betting app: ED chargesheet names Baghel

Betting app: ED chargesheet names Baghel

INDIA bloc to decide in 10-15 days on who will hold which post, says Kharge

INDIA bloc to decide in 10-15 days on who will hold which post, says Kharge

Tech, combatants helped Navy secure vessel; hunt on for pirates

Tech, combatants helped Navy secure vessel; hunt on for pirates


Cities

View All

Five drug peddlers held with 2.4-kg heroin in Amritsar, one escapes

Five drug peddlers held with 2.4-kg heroin in Amritsar, one escapes

Dense fog makes a comeback after two days respite in Amritsar district

Advisory issued for elderly, kids

Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat train commences operations

Raid at illegal de-addiction centre in Rayya

Congress infighting intensifies ahead of Navjot Singh Sidhu’s rally

Congress infighting intensifies ahead of Navjot Singh Sidhu’s rally

2 more solar plants to come up in Sector 39

2 more solar plants to come up in Sector 39

BJP picks core group, ex-MP Jain misses out

Major’s family on holiday returns to burgled house

Gear up for LS polls: Nadda to party men

Centre applauds UT’s efforts in weeding out fake beneficiaries

BJP, AAP trade barbs over supply of substandard drugs at hospitals in Delhi

BJP, AAP trade barbs over supply of substandard drugs at hospitals in Delhi

Capital records moderate fog, AQI at 321

Liquor bizman gets bail in excise scam

Kejriwal sets agenda for 2024-25 Budget

Fire near Modi Mill flyover triggers snarl-up

Woman tests +ve for swine flu

Woman tests +ve for swine flu

Hoshiarpur resident beaten to death over rivalry, 11 booked

Rs 175 cr released for tehsil, sub-tehsil infra works: Minister

City firm duped of Rs 53L, probe on

3 booked for murdering youth

Ghost staff scam: FIR registered against seven Ludhiana MC employees, bogus staff

Ghost staff scam: FIR registered against seven Ludhiana MC employees, bogus staff

150 mobiles seized from inmates sent for forensic analysis by cops

Speed up process to start C&D waste mgmt plant project, contractor told

In major blow, 15 of 30 drug lords already convicted, rest under trial

4 make vain bid to commit theft at bank

Nabha residents hold cycle rally to flag issue

Nabha residents hold cycle rally to flag issue

Punjab cagers defeat Gujarat in league tie

Rly Board Director-General inspects PLW