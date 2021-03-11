Nous Indica

Way out of the communal trap

Transition to political engagement in Kashmir needs sagacious administrators

Way out of the communal trap

Bad blood: The ‘intelligence’ that the killers refer to is information from within the schools where Sikh principal Supinder Kour or Dalit teacher Rajni Bala taught. PTI

Rajesh Ramachandran

Communal murders have become shockingly commonplace in Kashmir. The targeted killings of Hindus and Sikhs, Dalits included, are merely written down against Pakistan-sponsored terrorist organisations with silly monikers like ‘freedom fighters’. Yet, these are Islamists committing murders of hatred and the people of Kashmir are as complicit in the killings as the people of Greater Noida, Alwar and wherever else Muslims have been lynched by cow vigilantes. But the national outrage that ensued after every instance of lynching over the cow — particularly from the Left Liberals, intellectuals and academia — is curiously absent when it comes to the killings of innocent Hindus and Sikhs in Kashmir; it’s almost as if they deserve to die because they are not Muslim and still happen to remain there.

It’s dangerous for the body polity to have Army officers in civvies orchestrating protests, be it in Char Chinar or Chandni Chowk.

Secular India had accepted all kinds of Islamist atrocities, including the murders, ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri Pandits and driving away of non-Muslim journalists from Kashmir. But there will be no secular middle ground if these targeted killings too are condoned, resulting in just the Islamists and the Hindutvavadis left to converse in the language of hatred and the bloody exchange of bodies. These murders cannot have happened without the local population pointing out the vulnerable outsiders to either foreign mercenaries or Kashmiri killers. The Islamist outfit claiming responsibility for the murders as ‘intelligence-based operations’ has actually let out the new modus operandi.

The ‘intelligence’ that the killers refer to is information from within the schools where Sikh principal Supinder Kour, Pandit teacher Deepak Chand or Dalit teacher Rajni Bala taught, or from within the government office where Rahul Bhatt worked or the bank branch that Vijay Kumar managed. This ‘intelligence’ that helped the killers execute flawless murders points fingers at fellow teachers, students, co-workers or local busybodies — commoners. It is easy to label them all communal, which, of course, they might well be. But people often are victims of circumstances and they become what they become responding to the changing contexts. The changed context now is the total alienation of the local populace, which has turned against the Indian State completely.

The abrogation of Article 370, the incarceration, de-legitimisation and defamation of the region’s political leadership, suspension of political activities, the delimitation process and the indefinite postponement of the Assembly elections have resulted in disaffection among the local people, who have been left with no stakes in the governance of their own lives. It is no coincidence that these targeted killings are happening when Kashmir is bustling with tourists, making it the best and most profitable season in a long time. Not a single tourist was harmed, nor will any be harmed because those who are committing these well-planned murders distinguish between the Hindus who are paying them and the Hindus who have been planted by the government. So, even the Islamist killers’ hatred is measured in terms of a cost-benefit analysis over profits from tourism and the need to oppose the government.

Such measured and defined expression of hatred can be tackled best by engaging with the local population and ensuring that they have high stakes in governance. Tourism is not getting disrupted because the local Kashmiris are running it — however, the governance or lives of government employees are threatened because the locals have no stake in the administration. Communalism plus communalism can never be less communalism. If Islamist communalism is going to be tackled with Hindutva communalism, we can only have a completely radicalised Kashmiri society where innocent non-Muslims will be suspects, just as Muslims have become suspects in a Hindutva milieu. For every innocent Hindu or Sikh murdered in Kashmir, Islamist radicals can reel out the names of two innocent Muslims killed in the rest of India.

Political engagement is the only answer for the imbroglio, not military manoeuvres. The Army’s attempt to trigger protests against these communal murders will only discredit the sacrifice of these innocent lives. The Army’s job is not to organise political protests — it is to guard the borders and assist the administration when called for. It is dangerous for the body polity to have Army officers in civvies orchestrating protests, be it in Char Chinar or Chandni Chowk. India remains a successful democracy only by keeping the armed forces subject to the political executive. We cannot defeat Pakistan’s ISI or the Chinese PLA by turning our professional army into a mirror image of their ideologically indoctrinated armies.

The transition to political engagement needs the expert midwifery of sagacious administrators with experience and maturity, who are truly secular and empathetic to the disaffected people; not just the antics of Hindi heartland politics. It is easy to condemn those who have safeguarded the status quo all these years. In a troubled region, status quo means relative peace, a modicum of harmony and life with an element of predictability. All this is now lost. Any teacher, a clerk in a government office or a banker can now become an ‘intelligence’ operative for killers. The soul of a society rots when an Everyman becomes an informant — for communal killers or the government. And their justification is that they have been subjected to the diktats of a government that is distant, communal and not representative.

A radicalised polity radicalises everyone in society. The ‘azadi’ reference in the terribly communal slogan threatening to kill Hindus and Christians in Kerala, in a rally organised by Islamist organisation People’s Front of India, only proves that the harder Hindutva turns, the worse will be the Islamist response. Of course, the difference as we travel from Kashmir to Kerala is that Islamism has been mainstreamed by the Left, which even struck an alliance earlier with terror suspect Abdul Nasser Madani. Now, apart from the Hindutvavadis, those who legitimised the ‘azadi’ slogan also need to think hard: How much have they contributed to the normalisation of Islamist communal killings? For that is what the dog whistle of ‘azadi’ means now in Kashmir.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Comment The Inward Eye

King Kahlon of Kashmir

2
Nation

BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions

3
Features

Rhythm of an ominous beat: Rabbi Shergill on what ails Punjabi music

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Cops yet to identify shooters

5
J & K

Revoke bond or won't join duty, warn Kashmiri Pandits

6
Features

Tracking ins and outs of Indian Railways

7
Jalandhar

Main conspirators in Kabbadi player Sandeep Nangal Ambia murder in police net

8
Haryana

High Court: Hand over plots to Kashmiri Pandits without formalities

9
Punjab

Kewal Dhillon is BJP candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll; had joined the party a day before

10
Punjab

Setback for Punjab Congress as 4 former ministers, 2 ex-MLAs join BJP

Don't Miss

View All
Video: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother would comb his hair each time he went out for a show, she would tell him 'being a Sikh…'
Trending

Video: Sidhu Moosewala's mother would comb his hair each time he went out for a show, she would always tell him 'being a Sikh…'

Ontario polls: Six Punjabis win
Bathinda

Canada: Six Punjabis win Ontario polls

Rooted in culture, he loved farming: Friends
Punjab

Rooted in culture, Sidhu Moosewala loved farming: Friends

Singer immortalised in terracotta by Moga artist
Punjab

Singer Sidhu Moosewala immortalised in terracotta by Moga artist Manjit Singh Gill

Dangling danger in Chandigarh
Chandigarh The Tribune Special

Dangling danger in Chandigarh

Tesla rickshaw or haunted carriage? Watch netizens go crazy over a trishaw moving all by itself; Elon Musk, are you watching?
Trending

Tesla rickshaw or haunted carriage? Watch netizens go crazy over a trishaw moving all by itself; ask if Elon Musk launched it

‘Yes, I got Sidhu Moosewala killed’, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to Delhi Police
Bathinda

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi accepts his role in Moosewala killing

‘Flying restaurant’, Manali’s newest tourist attraction
Himachal

'Flying restaurant', Manali's newest tourist attraction

Top News

BJP suspends party spokespersons Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal from primary membership

BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions

Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...

Remark against Prophet: Qatar's Foreign Ministry summons Indian envoy

Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology

Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks

Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen rape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident

Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident

Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...

BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal

BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal

He asked the Centre to tell the public about its plan to tac...

Kewal Dhillon is BJP candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll; had joined the party a day before

Kewal Dhillon is BJP candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll; had joined the party a day before

Has been a two time MLA from Barnala

Cities

View All

Despite ‘tight security’, snatchers striking at will

Despite 'tight security', snatchers striking at will

Man shot dead while resisting crime in Majitha

Firing outside Khalsa College: Three arrested

Family members of suspects seek intervention of CM, DGP

Man ends life, moneylender booked

Flip-flop: Conflicting reports over Lawrence Bishnoi's role in Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Flip-flop: Conflicting reports over Lawrence Bishnoi's role in Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Canada: Six Punjabis win Ontario polls

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Cops begin process to bring Lawrence Bishnoi to Punjab; SIT recast

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

2021 Khelo India: Khelo India kicks off to colourful start

Khelo India Youth Games: Khelo India kicks off to colourful start

Barricades irk Chandigarh residents

At 44°C, Chandigarh logs highest max temp of this summer

2 detained as car hits several vehicles

Vendors, encroachments choke Zirakpur roads

BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal

BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal

Gold smuggling alone not a terrorist act: High Court

Army aspirants chase down thieves fleeing in autorickshaw; win praise, reward from Delhi police

Industry key to net zero emission goal: Kovind

ED can question minister Jain in lawyer's absence

Main conspirators in Kabbadi player Sandeep Nangal Ambia murder in police net

Main conspirators in Kabbadi player Sandeep Nangal Ambia murder in police net

Man kills wife four days after she delivered son

45 days on, 2 key accused still at large

8 months after Capt's exit, GoG scheme runs out of steam

LPU student bags Rs 64.5L package from Google India

Previous govts did not take steps for prison reforms: Punjab Jails Minister Harjot Bains

Previous govts did not take steps for prison reforms: Punjab Jails Minister Harjot Bains

Covid claims one life after 45 days in Ludhiana district

145 mobiles seized from Central Jail in two months

3 nabbed with illegal weapons

Dismissed cop fined Rs 33 lakh in graft case

Probe into graft allegations against steno ordered

Probe into graft allegations against steno ordered

Fatehgarh Sahib lose to Mansa in cricket

Farewell party at Bikram College