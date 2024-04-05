 We need to vote wisely for the sake of participative democracy : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Comment
  • We need to vote wisely for the sake of participative democracy

We need to vote wisely for the sake of participative democracy

Freedom during the pre-election phase is an essential precondition for democracy because it prioritises choice.

We need to vote wisely for the sake of participative democracy

People’s power: The right to vote is basic, not only because the voter has the right to opt for a candidate or a political party, but also because voting enables him or her to transition from a subject to a citizen. ANI



Neera Chandhoke

Political Scientist

THERE was a time, not so long ago, when theorists of substantive democracy scoffed at the two presuppositions of minimalist theories of democracies. One, democracy is a method of choosing leaders who will rule the country for the next five years. Two, democracy is valuable because it enables a peaceful transfer of power from one set of political elites to another. For defenders of substantive democracy, this interpretation is simply unpersuasive. Democracy as a form of rule is valuable not only because it grants all eligible citizens the right to exercise their franchise, but also because it enables the realisation of the foundational principles of a good life: liberty, equality, distributive justice, political participation, the rule of law and the accountability of the elected. These are realisable because substantive democracies possess a vibrant civil society, an independent media and an impartial judiciary to defend the rights of citizens.

With the onslaught of ‘elected authoritarians’ — a phrase that is an oxymoron at best — most committed democrats have been compelled to put aside their dreams of substantive democracy and focus their attention on free and fair elections. Ahead of the General Election, it is worthwhile to recollect that the electoral process consists of three phases: the pre-election period, voting and the outcome. No one should be able to tamper with the result. This violates the basic right of individuals to choose their leaders, howsoever fractured the outcome of the election might be. We certainly have to ensure that the pre-election process is free and fair. Think of elections as a gigantic marketplace in which the voter has the choice to cast his vote in favour of candidate X, Y or Z. Freedom during the pre-election phase is an essential precondition for democracy because it prioritises choice.

A citizen can only choose if he has options. Without options, the right to choose is completely hollowed out, much like a shopping mall where only one brand is on offer. This is a violation of the basic right to franchise. The right to vote is a basic right, not only because the voter can opt for a candidate or a political party that will rule over him, but also because voting enables him to transition from a subject to a citizen. Members of a society in which one political party dominates like a veritable colossus over the others, either because it has got Opposition leaders imprisoned or has allegedly given directions to freeze an Opposition party’s bank accounts, are not citizens who have inviolable rights. They are subjects, much as Indians were subjects of the British Empire. Millions of Indians bravely fought for the independence of their country from British colonialism. What were they fighting for, if not democracy?

The shift from substantive democracy to minimal democracy, at least for the moment, is largely due to huge disappointment with the way political parties have misused this form of government. For democrats of this genre, democracy is a ‘hurrah’ word, simply because it helps realise many things that are of value: from warding off war to ensuring economic growth and wellbeing to making the world a better place to live in. The most persuasive argument for substantive democracy is the right to participate in processes of decision-making protected by a vibrant civil society and the media. This realises the political competence of every individual. Participative or deliberative democracy is a perfect form of modern democracy because it gives each citizen a voice and the right to be heard. Every citizen has the right to be treated with dignity, and the best way to ensure this is to protect a deliberative arena of equals, or at least an arena fired by enthusiasm for equality. A society of equals is a just society.

Today, priorities are bound to be different. We always knew that money power ruled. Now we know for certain that politics is bolstered by big businesses, as the data on electoral bonds reveals. Political parties and their agendas are up for sale to the highest bidder. Processes of decision-making are shrouded in secrecy. A section of the media has become servile; appalling poverty and unbelievably vulgar spectacles mounted by the affluent exist cheek by jowl. Social prejudice against minorities is fomented by cynical politicians to cause a divide in public opinion, and unthinkable discrimination continues to dog the disadvantaged.

Our faith in democracy has not been shaken, but our confidence in the party system that throws up politicians who are power-hungry and contemptuous of the fundamental rights granted by the Constitution has been eroded.

Indian citizens stand at a crossroads ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. We will vote, but in a society where the advantages of democracy, the rule of law, fundamental rights and an independent media have been steadily whittled away, we are left with only elections.

We have to choose wisely, not to facilitate power-hungry candidates to acquire power, but because we want more. We want the candidates we vote for to contribute to the making of the good society we yearn for.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Democracy


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Former militant Rattandeep Singh gunned down by bike-borne assailants in Punjab's Balachaur

2
Amritsar

Man kills mother, sister-in-law, nephew with sharp-edged weapon in Amritsar's Jhander

3
Diaspora

Spiritual leader appeals to PM Modi, MEA for help as Punjabi man fights for life in Los Angeles

4
Haryana

'Listen to full video, it's edited by BJP's IT Cell’: Haryana Congress leader Surjewala on remarks against Hema Malini

5
Punjab

Akali leader Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu quits, may get BJP ticket from Bathinda

6
Diaspora

UK's higher salary thresholds for overseas skilled work visas kick in

7
Punjab

Former minister Jagdish Singh Garcha returns to Shiromani Akali Dal

8
Punjab

Punjab Transport Department cancels big bus operators’ illegal routes

9
Delhi

Delhi High Court refuses to entertain PIL seeking removal of Kejriwal as CM

10
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann going all out to wrest Sangrur from SAD (A)

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

Hours after Doval meets Iran official, Pak ultras strike near Chabahar port

Hours after Doval meets Iran official, Pak ultras strike near Chabahar port

11 securitymen, 15 militants killed in Jaish al-Adl’s attack...

New chapter from June 4, AAP to come out stronger: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

New chapter from June 4, AAP to come out stronger: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Stick to price cap: US to India on Russian crude

Stick to price cap: US to India on Russian crude

High Court rejects plea seeking Kejriwal’s removal as Delhi CM

High Court rejects plea seeking Kejriwal’s removal as Delhi CM

Don’t need UN to tell us poll should be free and fair: EAM

Don’t need UN to tell us poll should be free and fair: EAM

Says agents luring Indian youth to join Russian army to face...


Cities

View All

Amritsar man kills mother, sister-in-law, nephew with sharp-edged weapon in Jhander

Man kills mother, sister-in-law, nephew with sharp-edged weapon in Amritsar's Jhander

Facing big fiscal deficit, SGPC asks Punjab govt to furnish education dues

Got offer to join BJP, says AAP Amritsar MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur

Amritsar Rural Police nab four for dacoity in grocery store owner’s house

Lok Sabha polls: Amritsar district administration identifies 589 polling stations as critical, 624 vulnerable

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD leader Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu quits, may get BJP ticket from Bathinda

Akali leader Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu quits, may get BJP ticket from Bathinda

Tremors felt in Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana as 5.3-magnitude earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba

Tremors felt in Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana as 5.3-magnitude earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba

Chandigarh: All three CITCO hotels running without fire safety certificate

Patients suffer as contract workers of PGI go on strike

Shun differences, AAP tells alliance leaders, workers in Chandigarh

Chandigarh traders urge political parties to give ticket to local candidates

BJP, AAP clash over Arvind Kejriwal’s behind-bars photo placed between Bhagat Singh, Ambedkar portraits

BJP, AAP clash over Arvind Kejriwal’s behind-bars photo placed between Bhagat Singh, Ambedkar portraits

Woman’s body found in almirah in Delhi’s Dwarka, absconding live-in partner booked

6 months in Tihar jail have strengthened resolve to fight against 'injustice, dictatorship': Sanjay Singh

Arvind Kejriwal urges court to allow more time with lawyer

Hackers' group claims to have breached traffic police website, Delhi Police begins probe

Crime in Jalandhar shows no sign of abating

Crime in Jalandhar shows no sign of abating

Jalandhar’s Neetu Shattran Wala, who hogged limelight in 2019 Lok Sabha poll, declares challenge against PM Modi in Varanasi

Jalandhar: Crop loss in floods, mounting debt drive young farmer to die by suicide

Strengthen monitoring of political ads, paid news: Hoshiarpur DC

Don’t field party-hopper in Jalandhar constituency, AAP workers tell Sandeep Pathak

Former minister Jagdish Singh Garcha returns to Shiromani Akali Dal fold

Former minister Jagdish Singh Garcha returns to Shiromani Akali Dal

Ludhiana CP acts tough against poll code violators, 77 nabbed with drugs, illicit liquor, cash

INDIA VOTES 2024: Ludhiana's first-time voters look forward to June 1

Dyeing units’ effluents polluting Ganda Nullah, rue Ludhiana residents

Ludhiana: Two held for committing Rs 58-lakh property fraud

Death after eating cake: Postmortem inconclusive; water samples collected from victim’s home

Death after eating cake: Postmortem inconclusive; water samples collected from victim’s home in Patiala

Assault on wife: Police book man over viral video

39 Cambodian civil servants visit NIS, Patiala

3-day workshop on importance of multidisciplinary research begins

Merry-go-round falls in Patiala, 2 women injured