 West Asia crisis can hit global economy : The Tribune India

  • Comment
  • West Asia crisis can hit global economy

West Asia crisis can hit global economy

Emerging economies like India cannot remain immune to these developments

West Asia crisis can hit global economy

Gaza effect: Several faultlines in the economy may get aggravated in the months to come. Reuters



Sushma Ramachandran

Senior Financial Journalist

THE Israel-Hamas war is bound to impact global economy, which is already sluggish. The ramifications will become clearer in the days to come, but a surge in oil prices has already begun and broader economic outcomes seem to be inevitable. The US Federal Reserve recently paused its cycle of rate hikes as inflation has been cooling down in the world’s largest economy. Emerging economies like India cannot remain immune to these developments. It was only last week that the Reserve Bank of India Governor, Shaktikanta Das, spoke about the slowdown in the external environment and warned of headwinds from geopolitical tensions that could upset the domestic economic outlook. The conflagration in West Asia could well overturn projections of improved economic growth in the current financial year. It could also dent the country’s reputation of remaining relatively impervious to challenging geopolitical scenarios.

The conflagration in West Asia could well overturn projections of improved domestic economic growth in the current financial year.

The central bank Governor had been sanguine in his forecast for the country’s growth in 2023-24, even describing it as the “new growth engine of the world”. Reiterating the expectation of 6.5 per cent GDP growth for the year, he included geopolitical tensions and geoeconomic fragmentations among the risks to the outlook. With the outbreak of a second major international conflict, there will be repercussions. As for the Ukraine war, it is already in its second year and there seem to be dim chances of any early end to the strife there.

In this backdrop, it looks as if several faultlines in the economy could get aggravated in the months to come. The first would be merchandise exports, which have already been contracting in the past nine months. Over the first five months of the current fiscal — April to August — total merchandise exports reached $172.95 billion compared to $196.33 billion over the same period last year. The slowdown reflects reduced demand from major markets like Europe and the US where recessionary trends have gained ground after the conflict commenced in Ukraine. High inflation and aggressive rate hikes by central banks have been contributory factors.

Services exports had compensated for this decline but even these are now dipping slightly. They had fallen from $26.5 billion last year in August to $26.3 billion in the same month this year. The negative trend is due to the impact of the high interest rate environment in developed economies like the US which has constrained corporate expenditures. While it is still early days, the Israel-Hamas conflict could conceivably worsen the situation.

Another weak spot for the Indian economy is crude oil, with over 85 per cent of its needs having to be procured from abroad. International oil markets have been on a rollercoaster ride ever since the Ukraine war erupted in February last year. Prices shot up at the time but moderated after a few months. A softening trend had begun by the beginning of 2023 and prices had reached $75-80 per barrel by June, a manageable level for this country’s exchequer. Saudi Arabia and Russia, however, pushed for more production cuts in July by the oil cartel OPEC+. These were extended in early September, leading to a price spike. There was a softening trend last week, based on lower demand forecasts, but the West Asian war has led to another surge in world markets.

A careful watch will now also have to be kept on the current account deficit as the combination of rising oil import bills and slowing exports could end up widening it. This has eased lately from 2.1 per cent of GDP in 2022-23 to an acceptable level of 1.1 per cent of GDP in the first quarter (April to June) in 2023-24. But it could expand in case oil prices fail to cool and exports do not pick up pace this year.

Inflation is another potential roadblock in the path towards high growth in the current fiscal. If the latest conflict is not resolved soon, there are bound to be more supply chain disruptions. These had a significant impact on industrial output last year in the wake of the Ukraine war. Similar issues could arise in case the present crisis expands and involves other countries.

For the time being, the central bank is confident that near-term inflation will soften on the back of vegetable price correction and the reduction in LPG prices. In terms of the future trajectory, the RBI says it is keeping its eyes on food products like pulses, vegetables and spices. But it is also concerned about El Nino conditions, and global food and energy prices along with financial market volatility. The latest external developments, however, show that geopolitical tensions are likely to play a far greater role in creating inflationary pressures than had been envisaged earlier.

The immediate reaction to the war playing out in West Asia has been a fall in domestic stock markets which are always sensitive to international crises. These may recover on the back of the improved demand within the country despite the uneven monsoon. Right now, the industry is looking forward to a buoyant festival season with sales of a wide range of products including passenger cars and fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) already reported to be rising rapidly.

The upbeat domestic economic activity has been in contrast to the relatively gloomy global outlook in recent times. The world economy has been in the doldrums for several years now with the pandemic creating upheavals followed by the Ukraine war. The International Monetary Fund has already scaled down global growth projections from 3.5 per cent in 2022 to 3 per cent in 2023 and 2.9 per cent in 2024. The outlook is again looking ominous amid the latest geopolitical tensions.

As for India, even external agencies like the World Bank have lauded its resilience in the backdrop of a challenging global environment. The question is: Can it retain such stability in the face of external headwinds that could affect is ability to stay on a high growth path? The answer will depend largely on whether the crisis in West Asia can be doused in the short run or whether it will expand to a wider arena.

#Hamas #Israel

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Shehnaaz Gill hospitalised; watch her video as she says 'I knew if I will come live, I will get sympathy'

2
World Cup 2023

Pakistan presenter Zainab Abbas leaves World Cup midway; was she deported, or left India on her own? Here is her old anti-India viral post

3
India

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn't got married, “Completely entangled…”

4
Sports

Shubman Gill discharged from hospital after being admitted for drop in platelet count, remains doubtful for Pakistan game

5
Diaspora

Californian Sikh pleads guilty to sword attack during Yuba City parade

6
Entertainment

Dharmendra returns from US to kickstart new film, seeks blessings and good wishes

7
World

Hamas launches fresh attack on Israel’s Ashkelon city with rocket fire after warning residents to leave

8
Punjab

Amid SYL row, Punjab govt calls 2-day assembly session on October 20-21

9
India

18-year-old UP girl arrested for beheading her 2 minor sisters

10
Diaspora

3 Indian-origin men jailed for abducting woman in Leicester

Don't Miss

View All
SGPC bans perfume spray on ‘holy book’ at Golden Temple
Punjab

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details
India

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details

65-year-old farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble
Jalandhar

65-year-old Kapurthala farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble

Asian games: Punjab athletes win record 19 medals
Punjab

Punjab athletes win record 19 medals in Asian games

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour
Punjab

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour

Punjab diary: Teachers’ love for students
Punjab

Punjab diary: Teachers' love for students

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless
Punjab

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul
Arts

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul

Top News

India with Israel in difficult hour: PM as Netanyahu briefs him on conflict

India with Israel in difficult hour: PM Modi as Netanyahu briefs him on conflict

Says Delhi ‘strongly, unequivocally’ condemns terrorism in a...

Have regained full control of Gaza Strip border: Israel

Have regained full control of Gaza Strip border: Israel

SC to panel: List steps to check pollution in NCR

Supreme Court to panel: List steps to check pollution in NCR

SC to CBI: Why didn’t you oppose bail to Kochhars?

Supreme Court to CBI: Why didn’t you oppose bail to Chanda Kochhar, Deepak?

Before Gaganyaan human mission, first unmanned test flight on Oct 21

Before Gaganyaan human mission, first unmanned test flight on Oct 21


Cities

View All

Kin of abducted newborn protest police ‘inaction’

Kin of abducted newborn protest police ‘inaction’

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

Paddy farmers fear rain damage to crop, may opt for early harvesting

Farmer killed over paddy crop damage

Two drug peddlers fire at police team, arrested at checkpoint

Bathinda: Farmers protest at MLAs’ houses over govt ‘inaction’ against drug menace

Bathinda: Farmers protest at MLAs' houses over govt 'inaction' against drug menace

Basmati sells for record Rs 5,005/qtl in Bathinda

Only 1 of 16 PGI buildings has fire NOC

Only 1 of 16 PGI buildings has fire NOC

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients

Blaze survivors recall tales of horror

Chandigarh may allow registration of petrol two-wheelers

Assailants attack scrap dealer, aides; 3 injured

SC to panel: List steps to check pollution in NCR

Supreme Court to panel: List steps to check pollution in NCR

Work on Faridabad section of e-way to take months: Officials

Delhi L-G gives prosecution nod for Arundhati Roy, JK ex-prof Sheikh Showkat Hussain

Probing corruption case, ED conducts raid on MLA Amanatullah’s residence

Drunk employees ‘molest’ guard, committee to probe

Residents, market assn members protest relocation of waste dump

Residents, market assn members protest relocation of waste dump

City resident held with heroin

Hoshiarpur youth dies of ‘cardiac arrest’ in Canada

Elderly farmer drowns in deluged rly underbridge

Stubble fires: Challenge lies ahead for Agri Dept

Cops crack Jamalpur robbery case in four days, two nabbed

Cops crack Jamalpur robbery case in four days, two nabbed

Theft of LED bulbs, poles on Southern Bypass continues

25-bed free dialysis facility to come up at Jawaddi

Missing Link-2 project: GLADA gets nod to build approach roads to ROB

Ward Watch: Dharampura street no.1 residents rue civic body’s apathy

Striking Patiala MC staff refuse to relent

Striking Patiala MC staff refuse to relent

Officials under scanner over relaying of road

Experts: Mental well-being fundamental human right

Pressure horns continue to irritate Patiala residents

Three bodies pulled out of Badi Nadi