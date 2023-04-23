 What it means to be a Dalit : The Tribune India

What it means to be a Dalit

School left my father traumatised. He could never recover from the caste insults and the oppression. My freedom, hence, is always about making sure that my existence can never be erased anymore, whether as history or a story

What it means to be a Dalit

Photo for representational purpose only.



Yogesh Maitreya

Water in a broken pot can flow freely, without any shape or course to follow. But freedom comes with a lot of risks, especially when one does not know what to do with it. For most of my life, I have been surrounded with things that tend to belittle me, discourage me and make me feel as if I do not matter in the larger reality of the caste society within this nation. How am I supposed to feel ‘free’ in the ecology of social affairs in which I was historically unseen, cunningly invisible-ised, and silently erased? To gain my freedom in such circumstances is to shout out my existence so loudly that it would echo endlessly in the indifferent ears of society, in their sleep and in their dreams. My freedom, hence, is always about making sure that my existence can never be erased anymore, whether as history or a story. I, a Dalit, therefore, must exist not only in the imagination but also in the conscience of the caste society as a voice that cannot be suppressed anymore.

My father was the first generation of Dalits (converted Buddhist) who were, legally, freed from the curse and violence of the practice called untouchability. However, law never guarantees the change people should feel in order to create an equal, liberal, just and fraternal society; in the case of violence, the law is just an ointment and not a permanent solution.

My father, while in school, was selectively beaten up by his teachers and made to sit in the last row in the classroom — the place which is supposed to nurture a child’s imagination and make him fearless while standing up for truth. The school proved to be a torture chamber, a traumatic experience for my father. Not all Dalits from his generation managed to scale up to the level of securing jobs which could guarantee them enough food, education and health. Those who were discouraged by the school, as an institution, lived with their traumas till their death. The school failed to teach them to believe in themselves. Rather, it made them feel disgusted about themselves, and sadistically tortured them. It was a wound that never healed. My father worked his entire life as a driver, working under the harsh sun, in rainy nights, and in chilly winters from morning to night, just to feed himself and us, also making sure that we could get an education which he could not. He was never in a position to communicate with us. Most of his time was consumed by work and the urgency of it. This is another form of violence in which you deprive the person of the time and scope to spend time with his family. To never have enough time to think of his history, his aspirations, his dreams. Because if he did, he would realise the conspiracy of the society, and would rebel.

My father worked all his life, survived and managed to feed us, provide us an education, but his thoughts, feelings and emotions largely remained invisible to us. The act of institutional violence does not necessarily kill a person but it surely kills something in him after which he loses the language to assert his needs, especially his aspirations and demands.

Despite reservation as a right, it does not make you feel enthusiastic about life. It, at times, facilitates an individual or a community in the journey towards their dreams or aspirations. The enthusiasm which a Dalit needs to be hopeful about in life most often gets killed by the institutions in a caste society. My father was one victim among millions. The repercussions of his victimhood, needless to say, affected my life too, until one day I began to see that there was something wrong in his honesty to work from day to night, and yet never manage to find time for himself in which he could be himself. I saw him working and drinking every day. He was honest in his work, but not at all satisfied in it, which was apparent in his drinking everyday. His body eventually became fragile during the last year of his life. The toxic work atmosphere, the indifference of the society, his trauma from the school and early life, all helped him die gradually without having a day for himself in which he could have lived without any worry for tomorrow, or thinking about the traumas from the past. This is violence. In fact, it is the greatest form of violence, because as a society we always fail to see it.

These were my observations while growing up. They affected me too. But I chose to live like water, flowing carelessly and free, only to discover that I, a Dalit, am the water in a broken pot in a caste society.

— The writer is a publisher and author.
April is observed as Dalit History Month

#Dalits

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village

2
Diaspora

US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official

3
Nation

Stopped from holding meeting, former Governor Satya Pal Malik, Khap leaders protest at Delhi police station

4
Chandigarh

Bust of Kalinath Ray, The Tribune's legendary Editor-in-Chief, unveiled

5
Punjab

Moga soldier who died in Poonch attack consigned to flames with state honours

6
Punjab

Rajnath Singh dials Sukhbir Badal, enquires about Parkash Singh Badal's health

7
Nation

Rahul Gandhi vacates his official bungalow, says 'ready to pay any price for speaking the truth'

8
Punjab

Gurdwara in memory of Guru Nanak Dev in Arunachal converted into Buddhist shrine, alleges SGPC

9
Sports

Indian swimmer Aryan Singh Dadiala equals world record in first attempt at Sea of Galilee in Israel

10
Nation

PSLV-C55 successfully launches 2 Singapore satellites into orbit

Don't Miss

View All
Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village
Punjab

Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village

2022 ‘fifth warmest year’ on record
Nation

2022 'fifth warmest year' on record

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before terror attack
Punjab

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before Poonch terror attack

Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave
Punjab

Poonch martyr Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave

Kulwant Singh ’s father also laid down life for country in Kargil War
Punjab

Poonch attack: Kulwant Singh's father also laid down life for country in Kargil War

Harkrishan Singh was sole breadwinner of family
Punjab

Poonch martyr Harkrishan Singh was sole breadwinner of family

Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum
Diaspora

Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum

Yogi, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh, Shah Rukh are big names who lost Twitter blue tick
Nation

Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan are big names who lost Twitter blue tick

Top News

Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village

Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village

Punjab Police had launched a crackdown on Amritpal Singh and...

The rise and fall of fugitive Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh

The rise and fall of Amritpal Singh

Harnek Uppal ‘Fauji’, who heads Deep Sidhu faction of ‘Waris...

Growing proof of China’s role in Pakistan-sponsored proxy war

Growing proof of China’s role in Pakistan-sponsored proxy war

Poonch terror attack probe hints at use of Chinese armour-pi...

The Tribune honours legendary Editor-in-Chief Kalinath Ray

The Tribune honours legendary Editor-in-Chief Kalinath Ray

‘Price for speaking truth’: Rahul Gandhi vacates bungalow

‘Price for speaking truth’: Rahul Gandhi vacates bungalow

Stayed at 12, Tughlaq Lane for 19 years, shifts to mother So...


Cities

View All

Goindwal police crack woman murder case, lover arrested

Goindwal police crack woman murder case, lover arrested

Bodhi temple constructed on site of historical gurdwara related to Guru Nanak in Arunachal: SGPC

Hand grenade recovered from Darbar Sahib Tarn Taran car parking; probe on

Vijay Sampla visits injured BJP leader

Amritsar MC to hire private firm for towing illegally parked vehicles in city

~100-cr firm, staff sans safety gear

Rs 100-cr firm, staff sans safety gear

Lone breadwinner gone, family gets Rs 40K in relief

Compromise between complainant, accused void if victim excluded: HC

CHB mulls study for getting wildlife nod

Mohali park dedicated to Punjabi writer Santokh Singh Dhir

Sterilised 6,904 dogs in 2 months in New Delhi: MCD officials

Sterilised 6,904 dogs in 2 months in New Delhi: MCD officials

Man held for posting woman’s morphed pictures online

Vagabond held for killing, robbing man

Fire at Vikas Bhawan, no casualties

Jalandhar Improvement Trust loses five more cases in national consumer commission

Jalandhar Improvement Trust loses five more cases in national consumer commission

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Rural police hold flag marches

Alert girls nab 2 ATM card thieves in Hoshiarpur

One held with 70-kg poppy husk, 1.7-kg opium in Nawanshahr

2 of snatchers’ gang arrested

Stone laid last month, 200 Feet Road recarpeting work yet to be started in Ludhiana

Stone laid last month, 200 Feet Road recarpeting work yet to be started in Ludhiana

6 pm to 9 pm most fatal timing, reported max mishaps: Study

57 more contract virus in Ludhiana district

Court upholds conviction in 2014 cheque bounce case

Mystery shrouds 24-year-old youth’s death

Noisy ‘Bullet’ bikes continue to irk residents of royal city

Noisy ‘Bullet’ bikes continue to irk residents of royal city

Delhi institute wins RGNUL moot court contest, pockets Rs 30K award

Orientation event held at Pbi varsity