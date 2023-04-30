What keeps Fauja Singh going

Gaurav Kanthwal

PEOPLE often ask me about my age, I say I do not remember, Internet vich sab ditta hoya hai (Everything is mentioned on Internet), what else can I say.

Village life teaches you to be simple, earthy and be happy-go-lucky. Trust in God and do the right, they say. With God’s grace, I am hale and hearty. I wake up at around 7 am and freshen up. After some time, I have an alsi pinni and a cup of tea. It has been my routine for years now. Homemade pinnis are my favourite, and if I do not have one in the morning, it is difficult to start my day. The breakfast consists of roti and vegetables. Around 9-10 am, I sit out or take a round outside the house and tend to the kitchen garden and plants. In the afternoon, it is again roti and vegetables. Sometimes, when I am not too hungry, I have fruits only. I rest for a while and take a short nap as it gets hot outside. In the evening, sometimes, I go out to meet my neighbours and relatives. A glass of milk and one roti is my dinner. I try to sleep early, around 9 pm. As there is nothing much to do, I lead a simple and easy life. My children and grandchildren take care of everything for me now. I just watch my food and try to remain active. And, of course, keep faith in God.

Waheguru is there for everyone’s well-being. I like talking to people because that keeps negative thoughts away. I have restricted travelling a lot. I like staying at home now more. But it is not as if I do not like travelling. Recently, I had gone to Delhi to take part in a marathon. I do not run now but that does not stop me from cheering others to run. Marathons, or otherwise.

I travelled around nine hours from my hometown Beas to Delhi, back and forth, and enjoyed it very much. I also plan to go to London and Nottingham in July to be with my son and daughter. Whenever I go out, people ask me how do I stay fit. Although I am slightly hard of hearing, my eyesight is still good. I do not wear spectacles and do not take medicines.

This year has been particularly bad for the crops. Unseasonal rains have caused a lot of damage. We have 10-12 acres in Beas. Some more has been taken on lease. My son Sukha Singh has been busy with that. He remains a little worried but I try to cheer him up.

I have faced trying times in life. The death of my wife, eldest daughter and a son shook me. At one point of time, I had lost the purpose to live but gradually I got back. I started running at the age of 81, ran marathons, and set some records too!

One must always make an effort to keep oneself happy, and stay away from worries.

— As told to Gaurav Kanthwal