 What more powerful Xi means to the world : The Tribune India

What more powerful Xi means to the world

The 20th Party Congress marks a watershed in China’s contemporary political history and the beginning of a new phase. It exemplifies Chinese Communist Party Central Committee general secretary Xi’s absolute grip on the CCP. The members of the Politburo and its Standing Committee are Xi loyalists and the ‘work report’ approved by the 20th Party Congress bore Xi’s firm imprimatur.

What more powerful Xi means to the world

Assertive: Xi Jinping has pushed China into becoming a one-man totalitarian state. Reuters



Jayadeva Ranade

President, Centre for China Analysis and Strategy

Aconfident and assertive Chinese President Xi Jinping met world leaders on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. In his meeting with US President Joe Biden on November 14, which was closely monitored around the world, Xi spelt out China’s ‘red lines’ on Taiwan, but signalled a desire to ease tensions and agreed to the resumption of certain official contacts. China is now preparing for early meetings between the top trade and defence officials. Conscious of optics, the state-owned China Central Television’s telecast of the meeting pointedly showed Biden walking up to Xi.

Separately, again in full view of the cameras on November 16, Xi ticked off Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who listened to him like an errant schoolboy, for divulging details of their conversation to the media. The implications of the 20th Party Congress are still being studied in world capitals, but it is clear that Xi has emerged from it with even greater authority.

The 20th Party Congress (October 16-22) marks a watershed in China’s contemporary political history and the beginning of a new phase. It exemplifies Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Central Committee (CC) general secretary Xi’s absolute grip on the CCP. The members of the Politburo and its Standing Committee are Xi loyalists and the ‘work report’ approved by the 20th Party Congress bore Xi’s firm imprimatur. Xi has pushed China into becoming a one-man totalitarian state.

As on previous occasions, a tight security blanket comprising over a million personnel was thrown over Beijing and the restive provinces. Despite this, two separate incidents indicated that resentment simmers among the people and CCP cadres.

On October 16, the opening day of the 20th Party Congress, a ‘worker’ unfurled a banner atop a bridge in Beijing’s Haidian university district, protesting the government policies. An unconfirmed report says there were protests in eight other cities across China. The second incident occurred on the final day of the Congress in full view of journalists. The meticulously choreographed proceedings, intended to display Xi’s unchecked power, were disrupted with the unprecedented removal of Xi’s mentor and former Chinese President Hu Jintao.

While all members of the Politburo Standing Committee (PBSC) and Politburo (PB) are Xi loyalists, official releases nevertheless again stressed Xi’s authority. They made apparent that he was personally involved in the selection process and there was no single criteria for selecting cadres. Emphasising this, the official Xinhua news agency on October 24 asserted, “The party and national leadership positions are not iron chairs”, indicating that Xi can remove PBSC and PB members at any time. This implies that the PBSC will accept Xi’s diktat and no longer take decisions on the basis of consensus. Ding Xuexiang (60), who was the trusted head of Xi’s general office, is the only current PBSC member eligible for a second term and with no designated successor yet appointed, the way is open for 69-year-old Xi to continue in office for another term or longer.

Aware of the adverse international environment, Xi avoided abrasive rhetoric in his ‘work report’, but was blunt in his implicit criticism of the US. He referred to “external attempts to blackmail, contain, blockade and exert maximum pressure on China”, warning that “external attempts to suppress and contain China may escalate at any time”. He was nevertheless defiantly uncompromising in reiterating the goals set out at the two earlier Congresses and assured “we will continue to work hard and build China into a great socialist country that leads the world in terms of composite national strength and international influence by the middle of the next century.”

The 20th Party Congress endorsed continuance of the tough policies on ensuring the CCP’s pre-eminent position, national and domestic security, ‘zero-Covid’, economic regulation and reform, and the assertive foreign policy. The ‘work report’ included three additional sections, indicating the new priorities for China’s leadership. These were science, technology and innovation, legal reform and national security. There was a separate section on national defence. Endorsement by the Party Congress implicitly accorded approval to Xi concentrating power in his person and building his personality cult.

It’s significant that despite the downsizing of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), its representation in the Party Congress and CCP CC increased from 37 members in the 19th CCP CC to 43 in the current CC. Specially significant for China’s neighbours is use for the first time of the terms “shaping the security situation” and “winning local wars” in the directives given to the PLA. These reflect the growing regional tensions especially with India, Taiwan and Japan.

Tougher language than at the 19th Party Congress has been used for Taiwan, with Xi hinting that reunification could be achieved during his tenure.

India merited special negative attention. A film on the Galwan clashes between Indian and Chinese military personnel was screened on the opening day of the Party Congress for nearly 5,000 delegates, special invitees and officials in the Great Hall of the People. This indicates that China will not change its attitude towards India and is prepared for a long period of strained relations. Besides, a larger number of PLA officers familiar with the Western Theatre Command have been inducted into the newly constituted CCP CC and Central Military Commission. Additionally, the language discussing military training and deployment, which said: “This will enable us to shape our security posture, deter and manage crises and conflicts and win local wars”, means increased pressure on India’s borders with the high probability of further clashes. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Science Technology

WhatsApp rolls out new feature to view profile photos within group chats

2
Nation

Aftab Poonawalla's family fled to unknown location because they had an idea of son's activities: Police

3
Entertainment

Daljeet Kaur Khangura, Punjabi film industry's Hema Malini, dies at 69

4
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

5
Punjab

2 men arrested in Amritsar for carrying hand grenades

6
Haryana

Protest for Ahir regiment on Friday; Gurugram police plan diversions, issue advisory

7
Ludhiana

Narcotics Control Bureau seizes 20kg heroin in Ludhiana

8
Trending

Rahul Gandhi trolled as Nepal's national anthem plays at Bharat Jodo Yatra instead of India's; BJP slams Congress leader over goof-up

9
Business

Amazon begins layoffs across company; expected to cut 10,000 jobs

10
Brand Connect

Speculative altcoins Litecoin (LTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) lose trading volume, Investors switch to Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Don't Miss

View All
Why is the pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's killing case?
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Air purifier sales shoot up as Ludhiana gasps for fresh air
Ludhiana

Air purifier sales shoot up as Ludhiana gasps for fresh air

Caught on camera: Justin Trudeau and Xi Jinping engage in heated exchange of words on G20 sidelines
World

Caught on camera: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and Chinese President Xi Jinping engage in heated exchange of words on G20 sidelines

Time to focus on ‘diabesity’
Lifestyle Doc Talk

Sedentary lifestyle, westernised diet are reasons for India's increasing number of diabetics

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, Googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her to pieces
Delhi

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her into pieces

44,938 MT wheat rotting in the open, Haryana to recover cost from officials
Haryana

44,938 MT wheat rotting in the open, Haryana to recover cost from officials

Punjab and Haryana High Court: Duping people on pretext of sending them abroad rampant
Punjab

Duping people on pretext of sending them abroad rampant: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Free entry to Chandigarh Bird Park on 1st anniversary today
Chandigarh

Free entry to Chandigarh Bird Park on 1st anniversary today

Top News

Review release of Rajiv case convicts: Government to SC

Review release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts: Government to Supreme Court

Congress calls it belated wisdom

Cop27 draft omits India’s proposal on fossil fuels

COP27 draft omits India's proposal on fossil fuels

Had sought phasing down of all fossil fuels

UK in recession, Hunt raises taxes

UK in recession, Jeremy Hunt raises taxes

US trekker’s death in Dharamsala raises questions over delayed rescue

US trekker's death in Dharamsala raises questions over delayed rescue

Foreign national sent out distress message to hotel owners |...

2 shooters among 3 held for dera follower’s killing

2 shooters among 3 held for Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh's killing

Six accused now in police custody


Cities

View All

People suffer, protesting farmers shift stir venue to Kathunangal toll plaza

People suffer, protesting farmers shift stir venue to Kathunangal toll plaza

Sudhir Suri murder case: Sandeep Singh sent to judicial custody

2 smugglers held in Amritsar, grenade seized

Articles of Sikh faith

Roadside vendors, food stalls a nuisance in Amritsar

Despite change of guard, drug menace rampant in Bathinda

Despite change of guard, drug menace rampant in Bathinda

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

Man carrying petrol bottle climbs atop Bathinda DAC

Demanding crop loss relief, farmers block roads and toll plaza in Bathinda, Mansa

Children's Home boon for destitute kids in Bathinda

Haphazard debris dumping on despite 22 listed locations

Haphazard debris dumping on despite 22 listed locations in Chandigarh

Develop Sukhna Lake area as carbon sink: UNDP

Chandigarh: Cab surge price can't exceed 1.5 times base fare

Chandigarh University 'video leak' case: Mohali police drop charges against two

Must ensure Transgender Welfare Board has teeth: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawalla to be produced before Delhi court virtually

Delhi court extends Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawalla's police custody, allows narco test

Delhi court denies bail to AAP leader Satyendar Jain

Shradha murder case: Aaftab Poonawala to be taken to Himachal, Uttarakhand — places he visited with live-in partner, say police

Shradha murder case: What is narco test accused Aaftab Poonawala will be subjected to

Watch: Delhi cab driver's fluent Sanskrit conversation with passenger goes viral

Now, Jalandhar Heights residents up in arms against garbage dump

Now, Jalandhar Heights residents up in arms against garbage dump

Highway to nowhere: Work on Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur stretch stuck for 6 years

Jalandhar: Licence must for liquor vends, eateries

Hoshiarpur doctors suspend strike after meeting with SP

Sugar mill still not functional, farmers protest at Mukerian

Excise raid at 4 godowns, 1K cases of liquor seized

Excise raid at 4 godowns, 1K cases of liquor seized

Paddy arrival dips 4% as yield down by 2% in dist

Nawanshahr man dies in road mishap

BJP leaders allege violations at parking lots across city

Dumping of waste continues in Sidhwan Canal, residents move NGT

Farmers stay put, traffic goes haywire in Patiala

Farmers stay put, traffic goes haywire in Patiala

Naib Tehsildar recruitment ‘scam’: Suspects helped candidates cheat in Haryana exams too

Patiala district sees another dengue death, 31 new cases

Patiala civic body purchases four garbage-lifting vehicles

Patiala: Avoid junk food, students told