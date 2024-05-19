 What Surjit Patar means to me : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

What Surjit Patar means to me

Poet in him can’t be isolated from the vast-minded reader, the transcreating translator, the thinker, the heart-warming conversationalist

What Surjit Patar means to me


Rajesh Sharma

The conversation that has been going on since Surjit Patar’s death has focused on just a small part of him. It will take some time and much work to map his achievement and fathom its depths. No doubt he was the tallest Punjabi poet for decades, a position he used meaningfully to intervene in public discourse. His stature derived from an inimitable voice that many tried to imitate, but none could. One’s voice is the soul of one’s style, for it is the articulation of one’s presence in the work. Patar was wholly present in his best work.

From which it follows that he must have worked as much on himself as on his work. Signs of insistent self-scrutiny appear often in his poetry when he addresses himself, as when he says:

Every poem you wrote has been sold
A deal made on your songs
Impressed by your soaring flight
They have sent this cage of gold

He carried an immense reservoir of patience, refusing to react on impulse. He took some time to respond to the farmers’ movement. He was diving into agitated waters and had to reach the hard rock of clear understanding. This was not possible without bringing an epic poet’s many-sided, far-seeing vision to bear on the situation. The writings that followed showed the movement as a moment of civilisational crisis.

Indeed, Patar would not stoop to paint on a canvas less than epic. His poetry is elemental and cosmic even when it is meant to light a lamp to show a neglected little corner of someone’s small, circumscribed world. After all, as he often said, his inspiration came from the greatest. And he not only lived tradition, but also reanimated it with his own breath. The poet in him cannot be isolated from the vast-minded reader, the transcreating translator, the introspective man, the literary critic, the thinker and the heart-warming conversationalist that he also was.

Folk songs, in a changed form, supplied the fuel that propelled some of his political poems. His early engagements with Sartre and Camus and with myth made him wonder, at the end of his rendering of Racine’s ‘Phaedra’, if our very choices are fated.

He pondered all his life on the mysteries of the creative process. A poem arrived in a kind of inner quivering, he would say. This reminds you of the initiatory spandan, as Shaivism terms it, of creation. The name and the form appear and dissolve on the seeming surface of an endless flux, he wrote in a poem. The deepest insights of Buddhism blossomed effortlessly in his consciousness.

Yes, he was a gifted poet: among his finest poems are those he wrote as a university student. But he ceaselessly worked on his gift. In this, his talent had the luck to be cradled by several fervent, luminous minds in Patiala and Jalandhar. Sohan Singh Misha once told him to read a lot of books and not waste time in coffee houses in the company of mediocre versifiers.

So, he read widely and deep. He was reading Leonard Cohen’s poetry and songs when we met in March. He told the audience that Cohen sometimes revised a text a hundred times. He often invoked Greek drama, Shakespeare, French literature, Persian poetry, Sanskrit poetics, Octavio Paz, Brecht, and others. He drew no self-protective boundaries, for he was centred in himself, thanks to the light that fed his spirit: the light from the Gurus, the Bhaktas, and Waris. It gave him the courage to say that Racine’s ‘Phaedra’ was far richer than Shiv’s ‘Loona’. Among the finest essays on music in Punjabi is an essay he wrote.

He worried about the future of Punjabi, but he didn’t despair. He raged coolly, yet he signed off his essay on Puran Singh in words of fire. He was all too human, but transcendently so.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Surjit Patar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Girl among 4 law students killed as their speeding SUV crashes near university in Punjab's Patiala

2
Delhi

AAP releases new video showing Swati Maliwal walking out of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence

3
Haryana

9 burnt to death as bus carrying devotees from Punjab catches fire near Tauru in Haryana

4
Diaspora

South Asian students attacked in Kyrgyzstan’s Bishkek; EAM Jaishankar, Pakistani counterpart advise students to stay indoors

5
Entertainment

Missing Taarak Mehta actor Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi' returns home after 25 days; had embarked on spiritual quest, father says no to probe

6
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar, accused of assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal, arrested

7
Punjab

AAP files complaint with Election Commission against Faridkot BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans for issuing threats to protesting farmers

8
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal, others to march towards BJP HQ tomorrow, ‘arrest us if you can’, dares Delhi CM

9
Delhi

Amid Swati Maliwal row, AAP MP Raghav Chadha arrives at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence

10
Diaspora

Indian students in Kyrgyzstan asked to stay indoors after mob attacks on Pakistani students in hostel

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Top News

‘Bombs to begging bowl’: PM hails dhaakad govt for countering Pak

‘Bombs to begging bowl’: PM Modi hails dhaakad govt for countering Pakistan

At Haryana rallies, says Congress should forget ‘dream’ of r...

Bibhav arrested, Kejri & Co to storm BJP’s Delhi office today

Bibhav arrested, Kejri & Co to storm BJP’s Delhi office today

Maliwal acting under pressure: AAP | Nadda calls it a ‘party...

Raghav sighted after long absence, meets CM in Delhi

Raghav sighted after long absence, meets CM in Delhi

Reaches Chandigarh, may join campaign in punjab

9 burnt alive, 17 injured in Nuh bus fire

9 burnt alive, 17 injured in Nuh bus fire

Taranjit talks up American cure for Punjab ills

Taranjit talks up American cure for Punjab ills

BJP’s Amritsar candidate, ex-envoy details how his foreign s...


Cities

View All

Man injured in firing near Congress election rally in Amritsar, Punjab CEO seeks report

Man injured in firing near Congress election rally in Amritsar, Punjab CEO seeks report

After face-off at Rajasansi with farmers, BJP holds rallies sans any disruptions

30 candidates in fray from Amritsar LS segment after withdrawal of papers by 2

Campaign trail: A man of grassroots, SAD’s Anil Joshi prefers the common touch

Election symbols allotted to aspirants in Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

Patiala mishap snuffs out lives of 2 tricity residents

Patiala mishap snuffs out lives of 2 tricity residents

INDIA VOTES 2024: City women list demands, will deliver, say candidates

INDIA VOTES 2024: 27 Form 12D voters to cast their ballot today

Shekhawat seeks support of Mohali industrialists

CPI backing boost for Congress: Singla

I’ve no successor, 140 crore Indians my heir, says Modi

I’ve no successor, 140 crore Indians my heir, says Modi

Swati Maliwal blackmailed by BJP as she faces corruption case: AAP

Maliwal vs Bibhav: Assault accusation shakes AAP ahead of Lok Sabha poll

Kanhaiya Kumar accuses Manoj Tiwari of assault

Bibhav Kumar’s lawyers told about his arrest during bail hearing

INDIA VOTES 2024: Observers seek support from parties, candidates for transparent elections

INDIA VOTES 2024: Observers seek support from parties, candidates for transparent elections

For some, votes matter more than peace: Sukhbir Badal

Punjab for Punjabis, vows Akali manifesto

Posters, leaders’ photos blackened in Jalandhar

Candidates dance, play games to woo voters

INDIA VOTES 2024: Poster war raises poll heat in Ludhiana

INDIA VOTES 2024: Poster war raises poll heat in Ludhiana

Ravneet Bittu unveils vision paper for Ludhiana

Barred from entering villages, BJP Ludhiana candidate Ravneet Bittu keeps to cities

Ludhiana District has highest first-timer, 3rd gender voters

At 46.3°C, Samrala hottest in Punjab, IMD issues severe heatwave alert for today

4 law students killed as their speeding SUV crashes near university in Patiala

Girl among 4 law students killed as their speeding SUV crashes near university in Punjab's Patiala

Candidates rev up campaigns as polling day approaches