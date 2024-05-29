 What’s driving the market surge in poll season : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Comment
  • What’s driving the market surge in poll season

What’s driving the market surge in poll season

According to the market regulator, nearly 35 per cent of the people investing in futures & options trades are in the 20-30 age group.

What’s driving the market surge in poll season

Growth: The National Stock Exchange had over nine crore unique investors at the end of February this year, with the last one crore having joined in just five months. PTI



Sucheta Dalal

Senior journalist

ONE of the most ferocious bull markets in the last 30 years shows no signs of nervousness in a highly charged election season, which has historically been a period of volatility and uncertainty. The two bellwether indices, the Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex, have soared to their all-time highs on the back of a relentless upward surge that began in the middle of a global pandemic and continued after a small pause following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The biggest gainers are small-cap stocks in manufacturing, infrastructure and energy sectors, which are now quoting at astronomical valuations.

What does this indicate? Is it confidence in the economy? Or that the BJP-led NDA, which is seen as pro-business, will get another term with a majority? Or does it signal a lack of awareness among the legion of new investors who have swarmed into the market and have never seen a bear market?

The bull run this time, like previous manic ones, is a complex mix. On one hand, the Indian stock market’s rise is a result of a combination of strong corporate earnings, substantial domestic and foreign investments and positive investor sentiment.

On the other hand, there is speculative froth whipped up by short-term traders using algorithms as well as rampant price manipulation in cahoots with promoters, who are allegedly inflating profits. Finally, companies are raising public funds at excessive valuations. Fund managers and genuine long-term investors are concerned that even a sentiment-driven crash could snowball into a crisis, as a vast population of clueless traders takes a big hit and panics. For the first time, what happens in India may have global implications, given that India’s market capitalisation has crossed the $5-trillion mark, placing it among the top five stock markets globally.

The best way to understand what is going on is to look at the changing investor profile. India’s investor population, which had stagnated at two crore for decades before 2020, has trebled in the past four years alone. The National Stock Exchange had over nine crore unique investors at the end of February this year, with the last one crore having joined in just five months. In addition, assets under the management of mutual funds (MFs) rose to a massive Rs 57,25,898 crore at the end of April this year, according to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). This number has doubled in five years and increased six-fold over the past 10 years. Monthly contributions through systematic investment plans (SIPs) alone have been over Rs 13,000 crore from around 8.7 crore accounts since 2023. The AMFI’s high profile, collective marketing effort through the ‘Mutual Funds Sahi Hai’ campaign is credited with the growth in SIPs.

Indian MFs are now a powerful counter-balance to foreign institutional investors (FIIs). The FIIs, who were steady sellers, having withdrawn a massive Rs 84,318 crore in 2024, turned buyers only last week. A few years ago, a Rs 85,000-crore sell-off by FIIs in a few months would have led to a severe market crash. This time, domestic institutional investors (including insurance companies) more than counter-balanced the FII sales by pumping in Rs 1,52,620 crore, causing a strong rally. Let’s examine the stock market surge from the perspective of business fundamentals as well as speculative excess.

What makes domestic investors, including institutional investors, bullish is possibly a broad consensus on economic policies among major political parties. The corporate earnings season has significantly contributed to market optimism. Leading Indian companies across pharma, commodities, banking, cement, energy and infrastructure have reported better-than-expected quarterly results, reinforcing confidence in the market’s fundamental strength.

The biggest surprise has been the revival of manufacturing companies — most of them smaller firms and several large public sector companies — which are recording extraordinary profits. The massive government spending on infrastructure, defence and railways has contributed to this. The Reserve Bank of India’s recent bumper dividend of more than Rs 2 lakh crore to the government has also influenced the market positively. It provides additional resources for public spending without increasing borrowing, enhancing the government’s fiscal capacity and stimulating economic growth.

Yet, market manipulation is real enough to have provoked industrialist Harsh Goenka to post how all the malpractices of the Harshad Mehta/Ketan Parekh era are back primarily in Kolkata, with promoters inflating profits (through profit entry) in nexus with Gujarati-Marwari brokers.

According to the market regulator, nearly 35 per cent of people investing in futures and options (F&O) trades are in the 20-30 age group. As with the bull run of the 1990s that ended in the securities scam, these brash and supremely confident investors have high risk-appetite and are attracted by the claimed success (usually false) of peers propagated through social media. Eased into the market through online trading platforms of brokerage firms, they are lured into speculative futures and options trades by unregulated ‘finfluencers’ (financial influencers) through quick online training and the promise of ‘sure-fire’ trading strategies using algorithms (algos). Both algo writers and finfluencers are usually compensated through tie-ups with dozens of stock brokers. These freshly minted investors have never seen a serious dip in the market, let alone a prolonged bear market.

In January 2023, the SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) released a study showing that 90 per cent of the active traders in derivatives like F&Os lost money in FY 21-22. This was up from 87 per cent in FY 18-19, highlighting how harmful derivatives can be. The study had no impact on the segment of investors being warned. The volume of such trading is so large that India now accounts for 84 per cent of all equity options contracts traded globally last year, according to the Futures Industry Association, having doubled since the bull run began in 2020.

Given the combination of factors, nobody really knows what will happen. As the legendary Warren Buffet once said, “Only when the tide goes out do you discover who’s been swimming naked.”

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sensex


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Sports

‘While they seemed to have nothing, they also had everything’: Justin Langer after visiting Lucknow Super Giants masseur's 1-room dwelling in Mumbai’s Dharavi

2
Comment

Army Chief’s one-month extension sends out wrong signal

3
India

Haryana’s Sirsa sizzles at 50.3 degrees Celsius as searing heat grips region

4
India

Nawaz Sharif says Pakistan ‘violated’ agreement with India signed by him and Vajpayee in 1999

5
Punjab

The Tribune Analysis: To get foothold in Punjab, BJP polarising Jat, Dalit votes

6
Chandigarh

BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits bike in Punjab's Zirakpur, 1 dead

7
India

Delhi court summons AAP leader Atishi in defamation case, says ‘prima facie’ sufficient evidence against her

8
Delhi

Delhi hospital fire: ‘Criminal neglect’, says L-G; orders ACB probe into registration of nursing homes; police to question owner's wife, staff

9
Punjab

No justice, Sidhu Moosewala’s dad lists 9 posers to netas

10
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Top News

2 killed in road accident involving BJP candidate Karan Bhushan Singh's convoy in UP’s Gonda

2 killed in road accident involving convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son in UP’s Gonda

The injured child has been admitted to hospital, while the d...

Supreme Court refuses urgent listing of Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for extension of interim bail

Supreme Court Registry refuses to list Arvind Kejriwal's plea for extension of interim bail

The top court’s Registry terms Kejriwal’s application for ex...

Prajwal Revanna books flight from Munich to Bengaluru, likely to reach on Friday midnight

Prajwal Revanna books flight from Munich, likely to reach Bengaluru on Friday midnight

The 33-year-old grandson of JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda is exp...

Punjab: ED raids mining locations in Bhola drugs case related probe

Enforcement Directorate raids illegal mining sites in Punjab; seizes Rs 3.5 crore in cash

A total of 13 premises in Rupnagar district are being search...

BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits trio on bike in Zirakpur, 1 dead

BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits bike in Punjab's Zirakpur, 1 dead

The airbags of the car were deployed after the impact, while...


Cities

View All

Kharge promises loan waiver, GST abolition in agri sector

Amritsar: Mallikarjun Kharge promises loan waiver, GST abolition in agri sector

BJP’s Taranjit Singh Sandhu faces protests by farmers

Pathankot: Clash between AAP, BJP workers averted

Amritsar: Congress leader, wife escape unhurt in gun attack; two youths booked

The Tribune Analysis: To get foothold in Punjab, BJP polarising Jat, Dalit votes

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits trio on bike in Zirakpur, 1 dead

BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits bike in Punjab's Zirakpur, 1 dead

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

Sanjay Tandon toh bahana hai, Modiji ko lana hai: Union Minister Smriti Irani tells Chandigarh voters

BJP score card 0/56, Manish Tewari equates unfulfilled vows with ‘56-inch chest’

Punjabis didn’t bow to invader Nadir Shah, who’s Amit Shah: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Municipal Corporation of Delhi issues fire advisory to health facilities, asks for report by May 31

Municipal Corporation of Delhi issues fire advisory to health facilities, asks for report by May 31

Why is Kejriwal campaigning in Punjab if he has serious health issues, asks BJP

L-G orders investigation into nursing homes’ registration

After Vivek Vihar fire, hospital shuts down West Delhi branch

Delhi court summons Atishi in defamation case by BJP leader

1 critically injured as speeding car ‘driven by minor’ hits four in Jalandhar

1 critically injured as speeding car ‘driven by minor’ hits four in Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur hopes for big ticket projects from PM Modi

Modi to address rally in Hoshiarpur tomorrow: Tarun Chugh

Jalandhar: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami campaigns for Sushil Rinku, meets industrialists, doctors

Farmers organise protest outside Sushil Rinku’s residence

INDIA bloc will waive farmers' debt, says Rahul Gandhi, refrains from mentioning Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann and Ravneet Bittu’s names at Ludhiana rally

INDIA bloc will waive farmers' debt, says Rahul Gandhi at Ludhaina rally with Sidhu Moosewala’s photo in the backdrop

INDIA VOTES 2024: Condition of Punjab industry was terrible before AAP’s arrival, says Arvind Kejriwal

Ahead of poll, BJP, AAP pull out all stops to woo ailing Punjab industry

A first: DC reaches out to frail electors at their doorsteps in Ludhiana district

Congress will win Ludhiana, it’s party that matters: Amarinder Singh Raja Warring

After Priyanka, Rahul to campaign in Patiala

After Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Patiala

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD’s NK Sharma releases ‘Vision Document’ for Patiala

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann holds roadshow in Nabha, Preneet Kaur in royal city Patiala

Patiala: Candidates turn Good Samaritans