Military matters

When Army runs in the DNA

Chronicling the laudable military heritage of a family from a village in Jalandhar — a tradition that many can associate with

When Army runs in the DNA

IT is not uncommon among the fraternity of India's armed forces to come across the second or even the third generation from a family having also proudly made the profession of arms as their life's calling. - File photo

Lt Gen Baljit Singh (Retd)

IT is not uncommon among the fraternity of India’s armed forces to come across the second or even the third generation from a family having also proudly made the profession of arms as their life’s calling. But a few days ago, when I chanced upon a collage photograph of four generations of a family in military uniform in an unbroken chain, my immediate reaction was to reach out to the veteran patriarch, from the Brigade of Guards (Col Mahinder Singh Minhas), and compliment the family on their laudable military heritage.

What followed next was truly a humbling experience. Their family lore had its origins dating back to the 1880s when Achhar Singh, a native of Daroli Khurd village (Jalandhar district), enlisted in the 69th Punjabis (formerly the Madras Native Infantry) of the British Indian Army. By the dint of his hard work and dedication, he rose to be a Havildar when WW-I broke out.

Achhar Singh had four strapping sons, three of whom (young bucks Labh Singh, Gardhara Singh and Hazara Singh) gladly followed in their father’s footsteps. With the earthy wisdom of a Jat Sikh peasant, Achhar Singh had charged the fourth son to stay back, care for their mother and mind the family’s meagre agricultural holding. There is no record whether they fought on the battlefields of France-Flanders or Gallipoli-Palestine, but were downright lucky that Labh Singh alone was KIA (killed in action).

In the Punjab countryside of the 1900s, a small village that Daroli Khurd was, its adult population would have been around 500, but unmindful of privations and the risk of loss of limb, even of life, the pull of service in the Army was obviously held in such high esteem that a tablet embedded in the entrance arch to the village gurdwara memorialises to this day their contribution thus: “From This Village, 91 Men Went to The Great War 1914-1919. Of These, 6 Gave Up Their Lives.”

In the periodic post-war readjustments within the Army, several Infantry battalions were merged to create the Punjab Regiment in 1922. Havildar Achhar Singh had by then retired with his honourably earned war-time pension, but his sons Gardhara Singh and Hazara Singh soldiered on in WW-II, in Field Marshal Slim’s 14th Army, upon the battlefields of Burma.

And as is well documented, the Punjab Regiment acquitted itself extremely well in the battles of Kohima (lately adjudged the best battle of all in WW-II), Imphal and right through to the VJ Day, 1945. Both brothers carried forward the legacy of their father with distinction, Gardhara Singh becoming the Subedar Major of 2 Punjab and even more so, he was invested with the OBI title “awarded by the Viceroy of India for long, faithful, distinguished and honourable service”.

He capped his career in 1945 when the Viceroy, Field Marshal Wavell, made “…Subedar Major Gardhara Singh, Sardar Bahadur, OBI, 2nd Punjab Regiment…….an Honorary Captain”. What a grand roller-coaster career ending in 1949!

Hazara Singh, in the meantime, had been shifted to another battalion from where he too went on pension as a Subedar Major.

While Honorary Captain Gardhara Singh busied himself in creating a modest cenotaph in the memory of their KIA brother Labh Singh on their farm land, his two sons were commissioned from the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Manmohan into the Corps of Signals and Mahinder into 5 Guard, in 1971. Mahinder had the family claim to 1 Guard (being the erstwhile 2 Punjab), but unfortunately, they had no vacant slot. Both the brothers became veterans of the 1971 war, Manmohan from the Shakargarh offensive on the western front and Mahinder from the Jessore sector on the eastern front.

Mahinder’s elder son is currently commanding a company in 12 Guard while the younger, a Wing Commander, is posted at the Air Headquarters. Only time will tell whether the DNA will carry forward the family legacy into a legend.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

Medical student from Haryana refuses to leave Ukraine, says will take care of house owner’s kids as he joins war

2
Trending

Daughter of Putin's spokesperson publicly opposes Russia's attack on Ukraine; post deleted soon after

3
World

In military uniform, defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky vows to defend Ukraine, video goes viral

4
World

‘I need ammunition, not a ride’: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy declines US offer to evacuate Kyiv

5
Nation

Ukrainian President Zelensky seeks Indian support at UNSC, speaks with PM Modi

6
Nation

FIR against IPS officer Rashmi Shukla in phone tapping case

7
Himachal

Snow in Shimla and Dalhousie; 260 roads blocked in Himachal

8
Nation

Ukraine crisis: First Air India evacuation flight with 219 citizens lands in Mumbai

9
World

In Ukraine’s Lviv, owners of cat café refuse to leave because of their felines

10
Punjab

Congress, SAD, AAP object to Centre ending Punjab, Haryana’s permanent membership in BBMB

Don't Miss

View All
Medical student from Haryana refuses to leave Ukraine, says will take care of house owner’s kids as he joins war
Haryana

Medical student from Haryana refuses to leave Ukraine, says will take care of house owner’s kids as he joins war

Alia Bhatt tells crowd 'kisi se darne ka nahi' after Gangubai Kathiawadi screening. Was this aimed at Kangana Ranaut?
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt tells crowd 'kisi se darne ka nahi' after Gangubai Kathiawadi screening. Was this aimed at Kangana Ranaut?

In military uniform defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky vows to defend Ukraine, video goes viral
World

In military uniform, defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky vows to defend Ukraine, video goes viral

Bathinda village vows to ‘punish’ drug peddlers
Bathinda

War against 'chitta': Bathinda villagers vow to 'punish' drug peddlers themselves

Fee difference driving pupils to foreign shores
Punjab

Fee difference for medical education driving pupils to foreign shores

We may have 30 seconds of flashback on our life before our eyes as we die: Study
World

What happens when we are dying? 30 seconds of life flashbacks before our eyes: Study

Video: 500 Indian students hiding in basement in Ukraine amid war
Diaspora

Videos: What happened at Snake Island that led to death of 13 Ukraine soldiers, who told Russian warship to 'go f**k yourself'

Farmers can get good returns from exotic fruits, veggies: Expert
Ludhiana

Farmers can get good returns from exotic fruits, veggies: PAU Expert

Top Stories

Street fighting in Kyiv; people told to take shelter

Ukraine crisis: Street fighting in Kyiv; people told to take shelter

The clashes followed two days of fighting that resulted in h...

‘Talks only way out’, India abstains on UN resolution; Ukraine Prez dials Modi

'Talks only way out', India abstains on UN resolution; Ukraine Prez dials PM Modi

Britain’s defence ministry estimated that the bulk of the Ru...

Air India's second flight carrying 250 Indian evacuees from Ukraine lands in Delhi

Mission airlift: Second Air India flight with 250 nationals from Ukraine lands in Delhi

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia welcomed the ev...

Contact GoI officials on border: Embassy

Contact Indian officials on border: Embassy

ndia has set up camp offices at several border crossings

Running out of supplies: Students at Kharkiv

Ukraine crisis: Holed up inside Kharkiv tube stations, Indian students running out of supplies

Kharkiv being closest to the Russian border, panic has start...

Cities

View All

Amritsar rice exporter in a fix as stock stuck midway

Ukraine war: Amritsar rice exporter in a fix as stock stuck midway

Ensure safe return of students: Research academy to Centre

24x7 control room in Amritsar for those stuck in Ukraine

Several councillors in race for Amritsar Mayor’s coveted post

Amritsar Municipal Corporation removes buses parked illegally outside Hall Gate

Bathinda village vows to ‘punish’ drug peddlers

War against 'chitta': Bathinda villagers vow to 'punish' drug peddlers themselves

One more nabbed in Bathinda firing case

Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case filed by Mahinder Kaur

Rajya Sabha Seat: Chandigarh MC to take a call tomorrow

Rajya Sabha Seat: Chandigarh MC House to take a call tomorrow

Tricity students stranded in Ukraine keep kin posted

10 tricity families spend sleepless nights

Now, 8 services of Chandigarh Housing Board at click of mouse

Chandigarh to digitise land records, maps soon

Wearing mask while travelling in private vehicles no longer mandatory in Delhi

Wearing mask while travelling in private vehicles no longer mandatory in Delhi

Covid: Consider lifting curbs, MHA tells states, UTs

Students stuck in Ukraine narrate their ordeal

Students stuck in Ukraine narrate their ordeal

Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy major sites for Indian students taking refuge

10 Nawanshahr residents stranded in Ukraine: DC

Cyclists pedal from Kerala against female foeticide

Over 53,000 children to get polio drops in Nawanshahr

Smuggler held, 1.54-kg heroin seized

Smuggler held, 1.54-kg heroin seized

Woman among 3 arrested with 4-kg opium

Traffic jam on Chandigarh Road as electricity pole falls due to winds

Form panel to probe issue of 57,862 illegal constructions: MC chief to Principal Secy

After rain, condition of potholed roads turns worse in city

Patiala Municipal Corporation to notify bylaws to tackle stray cattle menace in city

Patiala Municipal Corporation to notify bylaws to tackle stray cattle menace in city

Three-day polio vaccination drive begins in Patiala district today

Over 200 alumni reminisce their days at Bikram College

Punjabi University to float tenders for roadwork

Vehicle-tracking system installed in PRTC buses