 When Nehru visited Hisar, and NDA : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Comment
  • When Nehru visited Hisar, and NDA

When Nehru visited Hisar, and NDA

When Nehru visited Hisar, and NDA

Tribune file photo



Lt Gen Raj Kadyan (Retd)

During our trip to the United Kingdom to meet our son last year, we also visited the grandson’s school at Harrow. While showing us around, he pointed to the room where Jawaharlal Nehru had stayed as a student. It stirred some memories.

In 1951, the Prime Minister visited Hisar. My brother, commanding the military police unit, piloted the VIP cavalcade to various meeting venues. At the end, after the departing convoy was on the main road, he halted on the side and saluted as the PM’s car passed. Within yards, the car screeched to a halt and reversed. Pandit Nehru came out, shook hands with my brother and said, “Thank you, young man, for all your help.” My brother remembered that humane gesture all his life.

Prime Minister Nehru was instrumental in selecting Khadakvasla (Pune) as the new site for the National Defence Academy and reviewed the first passing-out parade there in June 1955. He visited NDA again on May 14, 1961. The visit concluded with lunch in the cadets’ mess. As per protocol, a visiting dignitary was seated between the Commandant and the Academy Cadet Captain (ACC). I was the ACC.

During the period, our only access to the world was through newspapers. Given our tight schedule, we only read the sports page. As a result, our horizon was limited.

Since the PM would have had a discussion with the Commandant during pre-lunch hours, it was expected that he would spend more time interacting with me. The prospect was intimidating. No one had tutored me on what I should say or discuss. Such freedom was part of our grooming.

After receiving him in the foyer, I guided the PM to his seat on the centre table on a raised platform. Frail and slightly stooped, he had a handsome peach red complexion. He must have realised the nervous apprehension of a teenager sitting to his right. The hallmark of a great person lies in his descending to the level of the other in conversation. This the PM did, starting with asking where I hailed from.

When I mentioned my village in Rohtak district, he enquired whether we had electricity, roads, running water, etc. I told him of the stone-soled road with once-a-day bus service to the town and that we drew drinking water from the well. More than half the houses were mud structures. There was no electricity and I studied in the dim light of a kerosene lamp. Maybe it was to put me at ease, he evinced keen interest in whatever I told him. On electricity, he said we would be getting it soon; and we did, the very next year.

He asked me about our life in the Academy. Here I was on firm ground.

Emboldened by his easy manner, I ventured into asking, “Sir, why is India a poor country?” He smiled, giving no indication of my naiveté. Then he gave a detailed explanation of how we started at near zero at Independence. I suddenly felt the person sitting beside me was not only the PM of the world’s largest democracy with a strong global presence, but was also a patient teacher, a gentle elder.

“Sir, won’t the Bhakra Nangal Dam improve our irrigation?” I was in Class 8 when the dam was inaugurated in 1954.

“Yes, of course it will,” he replied, predicting that Punjab would soon be India’s food basket. He went on to elaborate the country’s efforts at industrialisation and scientific progress. In fact, starting a world-class defence academy itself was a great achievement, he mentioned.

When lunch finished, I guided him to the table where the visitors’ book was kept. While getting down the approximately 12-inch step, he placed his hand on my shoulder for support. I was suddenly emotional and saw a father figure in him.

We were in North Kashmir when on May 27, 1964 — 60 years ago — news broadcaster Melville de Mellow announced the death of PM Nehru. ‘What’ and not ‘who’ after Nehru was the common concern of most Indians.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#England #Hisar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

TMC posts photos of EVMs with ‘BJP tags on them’; Election Commission replies

2
Haryana

Haryana’s Badshahpur MLA Rakesh Daultabad dies of heart attack

3
Diaspora

Here is why Punjab-origin truck driver, who caused bus crash that killed 16 hockey players in Canada, will be deported to India

4
Trending

Hardik Pandya may end up losing 70 per cent of his property if he divorces wife Natasa Stankovic, says report

5
Punjab

Shiromani Akali Dal expels Adesh Partap Singh Kairon for indulging in 'anti-party' activities

6
Haryana

Lok Sabha election 2024 Phase-6 sees 60% polling; West Bengal's Jangal Mahal records highest voter turnout

7
Amritsar

BJP open to talks with agitating farmers, says Union Minister Piyush Goyal in Punjab’s Amritsar

8
India

Children among 22 dead in massive fire at gaming zone in Gujarat’s Rajkot

9
Delhi

Kejriwal snubs Pakistan’s ex-minister, who sent him good wishes for polls, says ‘Apna desh sambhaliye’

10
Punjab

50 years on, Punjab and Haryana High Court holds Air Force official’s discharge illegal; orders release of pension

Don't Miss

View All
Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Top News

At 64.2%, Haryana turnout lower than ’19, Sirsa leads with 69%; Delhi records 58%

At 64.2%, Haryana turnout lower than ’19, Sirsa leads with 69%; Delhi records 58%

57.8% voters cast ballot in Karnal Assembly byelection where...

61% vote in Phase-6; West Bengal reports clashes

61% vote in Phase-6; West Bengal reports clashes

65.9% in 5 phases: Election Commission’s absolute data out, says no one can alter it

65.9% in 5 phases: Election Commission’s absolute data out, says no one can alter it

Oppositon doing mujra to woo vote bank: PM; keep post’s dignity, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Oppositon doing mujra to woo vote bank: PM; keep post’s dignity, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

A first: Gandhis vote for non-Congress nominee in New Delhi

A first: Gandhis vote for non-Congress nominee in New Delhi

AAP’s Somnath Bharti Opposition face in seat that once elect...


Cities

View All

Congress will make crores of people ‘lakhpati’: Rahul Gandhi in Amritsar

Congress will make crores of people ‘lakhpati’: Rahul Gandhi in Amritsar

BJP open to talks with agitating farmers, says Union Minister Piyush Goyal in Punjab’s Amritsar

Tarn Taran: Gurdwara deputy chief found murdered near railway crossing

Ahead of PM Modi’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, cops detain angry farmers

Congress protests over civic issues outside Amritsar municipal corporation office

Congress wale Ram ke pujari hain, Ram ke vyapari nahin: Jairam Ramesh

Congress wale Ram ke pujari hain, Ram ke vyapari nahin: Jairam Ramesh in Chandigarh

Congress-AAP alliance masti in Chandigarh, kushti in Punjab: Shehzad Poonawalla

INDIA VOTES 2024: Panchkula goes to polls today

INDIA VOTES 2024: Don’t let arrogance cloud your vision, Sanjay Tandon tells opponent

‘Stop personal attacks through proxies’, Manish Tewari reminds rival Sanjay Tandon of debate dare

Delhi a bellwether state, whoever wins its seven seats rules the country

Lok Sabha election 2024: What makes Delhi, a bellwether state, more interesting this time

Kejriwal snubs Pakistan’s ex-minister, who sent him good wishes for polls, says ‘Apna desh sambhaliye’

Lok Sabha election 2024 Phase-6 sees 60% polling; West Bengal's Jangal Mahal records highest voter turnout

Lok Sabha election 2024 Phase-6: CJI DY Chandrachud casts vote in Delhi

Lok Sabha polls: Delhi records 34.37 per cent turnout till 1 pm, highest in North East Delhi seat

If I have seen Beant Singh in anyone, it is Modi, says Bittu

If I have seen Beant Singh in anyone, it is Modi, says Ravneet Bittu

BSP workers, supporters carry flexes of leaders home after Nawanshahr rally

Atwal father-son duo not allowed to reach PM Narendra Modi’s rally in Jalandhar

Congress will create better future for youth: Sachin Pilot

Farmers detained ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Jalandhar

Ludhiana nominee is 2nd poorest among 904 in seven states, UT

Ludhiana nominee is 2nd poorest among 904 in seven states, UT

AAP’s Parashar holds foot march in West constituency

Prioritise development over divisive politics: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

Put state on path of progress by voting for SAD: Ranjit Singh Dhillon

26 Independents in fray for Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat

AAP’s free power a failure in face of cuts: Preneet

AAP’s free power a failure in face of cuts: Preneet

BJP hired daily wagers for PM’s Patiala rally, alleges Congress

AAP lines up star campaigners in Patiala to counter Modi’s impact