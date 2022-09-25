 When rain had its fill of Gurgaon again : The Tribune India

When rain had its fill of Gurgaon again

North-south Jaipur NH divides Gurgaon into two. We live in Old Gurgaon. The multinationals have mushroomed in New Gurgaon, dotted with high-rise buildings. The rain made no distinction between old and new

When rain had its fill of Gurgaon again

Tribune photo: Syeed Ahmad

Lt Gen Raj Kadyan (Retd)

The area where I live in Gurgaon was carved out as a defence sector in 1978 under the patronage of the visionary Chief Minister, the late Bansi Lal. At that time, Gurgaon had a reputation of being simply a gaon. Though in close vicinage of the national capital, it was poorly connected by two single-lane roads that meandered through villages. The applicants basically comprised junior defence ranks. That there was no rush on demand can be gauged from the fact that five members of our own military family had applied and all were allotted plots.

Even when I was constructing my house in 2002, much after the Delhi-Jaipur highway had come up, the sales agents could be seen sitting in roadside kiosks hawking their residential properties. The weather was hot and dry. Gurgaon was actually considered the threshold of desert that extends west towards Rajasthan. Water shortage was a perpetual problem. In summer months, we had to often purchase water through tanker supply. Little wonder that the Haryana Urban Development Authority did not include drainage in its planning. Following natural slopes, the rain water flowed freely over open roads.

The average rainfall may still be deficit, but the rain, when it comes, does so with full fury. It rained the entire day on September 23. The real downpour was a day earlier. According to district administration data, Gurgaon received 55 mm of rainfall in 12 hours, though it had received just over 25 mm till September 22.

The north-south Jaipur national highway divides Gurgaon into two. We, on the west, live in Old Gurgaon. The multinationals have mushroomed in New Gurgaon, where the skyline is dotted with high-rise buildings. The rain made no distinction between old and new. The unexpectedly heavy downpour left practically every road clogged. All around, one could see snarling lines of vehicles. Commuters were stranded at various prominent places. Even the highly sought-after pincode area of Golf Course Road was not spared.

I had to drop off a family member at Palam airport. Though still raining, traffic was smooth both ways. While returning, as I was turning left to take the U-turn to an underpass near Signature Tower, the road-bend seemed like a deep pool. While my driver hesitated, a taxi — also an Innova — hugged the right berm and crawled through. This waterlogged patch is certainly a design fault.

Waterlogging also took place in several areas and pumps had to be deployed. Pumps are an emergency measure. They cannot be a substitute for poor or faulty drains. Luckily, all underpasses remained free of waterlogging, a distinct improvement over the previous years. The semi-circular design of the overhead canopy makes rainwater fall outside.

The police remained busy, struggling to keep the traffic moving and in assisting recovery of stranded vehicles. While their efforts were not lacking, and deserve accolades, their success in restoring order on the roads was only partial.

Rain havoc is not new to Gurgaon. It happens practically every monsoon. The authorities are certainly learning from experience but the impatient tax-paying public have scant regard for efforts; they want results. Faulty design is one aspect, quality of works is another. In the case of Suncity, for example, a newly constructed drain was reportedly damaged after the very first spell of rain.

In the end, the hapless city administration was left with no choice but to advise residents to stay indoors. All educational establishments were closed on Friday, corporate offices and private institutions were advised to allow work from home. The repair work on stretches would of course lead to closure of certain roads and only add to the public woes. Considering that vastly improved technology and construction material is available, frequent rain damage to roads is both surprising and disappointing.

The Millennium City is and will remain an important investment destination. It mirrors an emerging India. With the changes in global climate, such rain havocs can only be foreseen. The authorities need to tackle the problem proactively and on a long-term futuristic basis. Infrastructure development cannot be left simply to the ‘lowest bidder’.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Chandigarh University video leak case: Army man, alleged to be main suspect, arrested from Arunachal

2
Chandigarh

Public holiday declared in Chandigarh on Sept 26 on account of Agarsain Jayanti

3
Punjab

Amid war of words between Punjab governor and CM, govt says issues like GST, stubble burning to be taken up during Vidhan Sabha session

4
Diaspora

Sikh student detained for wearing Kirpan at US varsity; BJP leader Sirsa raises questions

5
Sports

Watch: Cricketer Arjun Tendulkar trains hard under Yograj Singh, duo grooves to bhangra beats in some light-hearted moments

6
Nation

CBI cracks down on child porn, raids 56 locations in 20 states

7
Entertainment

Hema Malini on Kangana Ranaut contesting from Mathura: "Tomorrow even Rakhi Sawant will become...", video inside

8
Himachal

Himachal voters have made up mind to repeat BJP government like in UP, Uttarakhand: PM Modi

9
Nation

Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist Ankita found; BJP leader, son expelled as outrage grows

10
Nation

BJP expels Ankita murder accused's father Vinod Arya and brother Ankit from party

Don't Miss

View All
MTech grad engineers car thefts, held
Chandigarh

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

‘Eatery for vultures’ takes flight on back of ~7 lakh grant
Punjab

'Eatery for vultures' takes flight on back of Rs 7 lakh grant

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes
Trending

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Manali dhaba owner gets ~2.39 cr tax notice
Himachal

Manali dhaba owner gets Rs 2.39 cr tax notice

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested
Trending

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested

Elderly man counting his daily earnings in his shack breaks hearts online
Trending

Watch heartbreaking video of elderly man counting daily earnings in his shack

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes
Haryana

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes

‘Gajodhar bhaiya’ leaves behind legacy of laughter
Nation Obituary

'Gajodhar bhaiya' leaves behind legacy of laughter

Top News

Deadlock ends as Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit agrees to call Assembly session on Sept 27

Deadlock ends as Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit agrees to call Assembly session on Sept 27

The third session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha will be called ...

Congress Legislative Party meeting at Rajasthan CM Gehlot’s residence today amid leadership change buzz

Congress Legislative Party meeting at Rajasthan CM Gehlot's residence today amid leadership change buzz

According to party sources, Sachin Pilot is the main contend...

‘Who will be the Channi of Rajasthan’: Sunil Jakhar takes a dig at Sonia Gandhi ahead of state CLP meet

'Who will be the Channi of Rajasthan': Sunil Jakhar takes a dig at Sonia Gandhi ahead of state CLP meet

Jakhar, now in BJP, had in 2021-end lost out in the race to ...

‘Mann ki Baat’: Chandigarh airport will be named after Saheed Bhagat Singh, says PM Modi

'Mann ki Baat': Chandigarh airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, says PM Modi

Urges people to celebrate the birth anniversary of martyr wi...

Russia major partner of India in many domains, discussed range of issues with Lavrov: Jaishankar

Russia major partner of India in many domains, discussed range of issues with Lavrov: Jaishankar

Jaishankar held bilateral meeting with Lavrov on the sidelin...


Cities

View All

Rain spells trouble for farmers in Amritsar

Rain spells trouble for farmers in Amritsar

Road caves in as heavy rain lashes Amritsar

‘Will dump stubble in front of minister’s office’

Illegal manufacturing of fireworks: One arrested with 5,600 crackers

Two booked for rape in Amritsar

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

3 trees uprooted in Mohali’s Phase-9, 10; traffic disrupted

3 trees uprooted in Mohali's Phase-9, 10; traffic disrupted

'Mann ki Baat': Chandigarh airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, says PM Modi

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear

Highest Sept day rainfall in 4 yrs, spell to continue

Clear dues by Sept 30, vendors told

MEA warns against fake job racket in Myanmar targeting IT graduates

MEA warns against fake job racket in Myanmar targeting IT graduates

Cops, kin to get services in pvt hospitals at CGHS rates

Cops, kin to get services in pvt hospitals at CGHS rates

SHO shows up in beacon-fitted personal vehicle in Kapurthala, triggers row

Jalandhar: CCTV video grab of theft suspects out

Mother-daughter shuttlers put up smashing show in Punjab games

Illegal betting trade behind DCP-MLA fight?

Man does ‘Sholay’ act to get back wife from in-laws

Man does ‘Sholay’ act to get back wife from in-laws

Rain leaves city waterlogged

Miscreants decamp with Rs 30K, valuables

Transport Nagar roads cry for attention

ACP thrashes shopkeeper in Ludhiana, video goes viral

No check on psychotropic drug sale sans prescription in Rajpura

No check on psychotropic drug sale sans prescription in Rajpura

Navratri: Traffic diversions on Mall Road

Learn sign language: Minister