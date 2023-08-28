 When the development model subverts democracy : The Tribune India

  • Comment
  • When the development model subverts democracy

When the development model subverts democracy

The assumption that development leads to well-being is one of the major mockeries of history.

When the development model subverts democracy

Unfair: The government can take away land, rivers and forests of tribals in the name of development. PTI



Neera Chandhoke

Political Scientist

MEMBERS of the G20 are meeting in New Delhi next month. Undoubtedly, leaders of the Global South will bemoan lack of development in their countries and ask for concessions. Development is a tricky buzzword. It carries tragedy in its wake.

In April, a Vande Bharat train speeding through Alwar district in Rajasthan hit a cow. The cow, thrown 30 metres away, hit a man who was relieving himself, as people deprived of toilets tend to do, on the tracks. The man lost his life and the cow died too. In October last year, the nose panel of a Vande Bharat train was dented because it hit four buffaloes on the Mumbai- Gandhinagar route. Railway officials said the carcasses were removed fast enough. What does a death or two matter as long as it is for the cause of development — the ultimate magic mantra of governments?

The assumption that development leads to well-being is one of the major mockeries of history. Development does not automatically lead to democracy and redistribution of wealth.

This year, January brought news that should make every right-thinking Indian stagger. Oxfam India’s report on inequality told us that 5 per cent of the Indians own over 60 per cent of the country’s wealth. The bottom 50 per cent of the population owns only 3 per cent. The marginalised continue to suffer in a system which ensures ‘survival of the richest’. Is this development?

Since the 1970s, scholars have criticised the notion of development that seeks to replicate the path followed by capitalist societies — industrialisation, commodification and accumulation. It is forgotten that advanced industrialised economies benefited from colonialism because they stripped the Global South of resources and labour. Development and underdevelopment are two sides of the same coin, wrote Andre Gunder Frank, the guru of the dependency theory. The West developed because colonies paid for the cost of the process. It will take us decades, if not centuries, to catch up with the developed world.

In the 1990s, a compelling critique of development began to be articulated by a number of distinguished scholars, such as Arturo Escobar, Gustavo Esteva, Ivan Illich, Ashis Nandy and Vandana Shiva. The Development Dictionary: A Guide to Knowledge as Power (2009), edited by Wolfgang Sachs, contributed greatly to the critique. Scholars subscribed to different methodologies and adopted diverse approaches. But all of them believed that development is based on the epistemological domination of the West. The Global South, far from achieving self-sufficiency, has sought to become a clone of the advanced capitalist world.

The idea of development, argued post-development theorists, is flawed beyond belief. It rests on the assumption that man can conquer nature through technology. It was technology that was used to execute millions of Jews in Hitler’s Germany, put to death millions in Stalin’s Soviet Union, and create surveillance states, cause environmental destruction and trigger climate change. It has led to stockpiling of weapons, civil wars and destructive nuclear power. This technology can only help dictators; it cannot give food to starving millions, provide jobs to the unemployed, or promise people lives that are worth living.

The jury is still out whether post-developmentalists offer a sound alternative to development that is promoted by global institutions. The alternative is largely Gandhian: decentralisation, participation and respect for diversity. A number of scholars believe that the alternatives offered by social movements can provide models for specific regions and their specific needs. The alternative offers a corrective to the damage that development has done to democracy.

The government can take away land, rivers and forests of tribal communities who live off these resources — in the name of development. Rivers are polluted by industrial effluents and the delicate environmental balance of the Himalayan region is wrecked by the building of roads and highways. The region has experienced floods and earthquakes, houses have collapsed, and people have been rendered homeless. In the Doon valley, thousands of trees are cut down to provide rapid transit to the ‘abode of the gods’, leaving behind only barren, arid landscapes. The government can take away our civil liberties because they are a hindrance to development. Democracy is perpetually subverted by so-called development.

The notion of development is meaningless. It is teleological; it assumes that societies reach from point X to Y along a straight line. Defenders of development ignore the simple fact that to reach a goal, societies take detours, traverse hilly paths, cross valleys, and often take a U-turn. In Greek mythology, Sisyphus was condemned by the gods to roll a boulder up a hill. The gods certainly knew the law of gravity, which relentlessly pulls boulders that are rolled uphill to the centre of the earth. There is no linearity in history. Marx had prophesised that history repeats itself, first time as tragedy, and the second as farce. In both cases, development is power — power over natural resources, power over human beings, and power for the sake of power. It is astonishing that the name of the coalition of Opposition parties, INDIA, includes the word ‘developmental’. Is not the ‘D’ of democracy infinitely preferable to the ‘D’ of development?

#Democracy

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

New Delhi: Ahead of G20 Summit, pro-Khalistan messages found written at many metro stations

2
Trending

Young boy coaches father to lie at parent-teacher meeting; heartwarming video goes viral

3
Nation

Vikram lander observes temperature variation on lunar surface, records high of 70 degree Celsius

4
Musings

The train going home

5
Himachal

1,500 vehicles stuck in Kullu move to Mandi via Kainchi Mod

6
World

Imran Khan grilled at Attock Jail in missing cypher case; admits losing confidential diplomatic cable

7
Diaspora

UK MP calls for inquiry into Indian-origin women given radioactive chapatis in study

8
Punjab

Eminent Punjabi Dalit icon Des Raj Kali passes away

9
World

US: Ex-Navy SEAL who claimed to have killed Osama bin Laden, arrested in Texas

10
Nation

Imbalance in supply of critical minerals, rare earths to promote new form of colonialism, warns PM Modi

Don't Miss

View All
Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI
Punjab

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Vikram’ lander just an hour away from historic moon touchdown
Nation

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of 'flat' landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

Top News

PM: Global framework must to ensure ethical use of AI, counter crypto threat

PM Modi: Global framework must to ensure ethical use of AI, counter crypto threat

B20 MEET Says imbalance in supply of critical minerals, rare...

Lunar south pole blows hot, cold: 60°C difference in 8 cm

Lunar south pole blows hot, cold: 60°C difference in 8 cm

50°C on surface, -10°C under it

Wary of violence, Nuh residents choose to remain indoors today

Wary of violence, Nuh residents choose to remain indoors today

Shobha Yatra: Locals fear outsiders may create trouble

Pressure mounts, minister Sandeep Singh on way out?

Pressure mounts, minister Sandeep Singh on way out?

Tarn Taran hamlets under water, not a drop to drink

Tarn Taran hamlets under water, not a drop to drink

No power supply, motors not functional; 19 villages hit


Cities

View All

Pathankot cops nab burglars posing as cooks, domestic helps

Pathankot cops nab burglars posing as cooks, domestic helps

Birthday party row: Captured in video, two Amritsar DSPs shifted, gangster Bori nabbed

Patients suffer as ayurvedic wing at hospital lies closed

SGPC to telecast Gurbani from Golden Temple for 5 more hours

Amritsar MC removes encroachments from Heritage Street

Public parks turned into private gardens in Chandigarh

Public parks turned into private gardens in Chandigarh

Research by Mohali lab shows way to a new cancer treatment technique that may eradicate tumours in a month’s time

Encroachment at Panchkula park raises eyebrows

Panjab University Campus Students’ Council elections on September 6

PGI to lead effort to promote oral health in Chandigarh schools

G20 Summit: 6.75 lakh flower pots to adorn Delhi roads

G20 Summit: 6.75 lakh flower pots to adorn Delhi roads

Delhi BJP, AAP in war of words over G20 makeover funding

Ahead of G20 meet, Metro stations defaced with anti-India graffiti

Portal launched to empower citizens to protect forests, wildlife

6 contractors debarred for delay in projects

Dengue cases on the rise in Jalandhar district

Dengue cases on the rise in Jalandhar district

Two labourers buried alive as roof collapses in Phillaur

1 held for firing at club, firearms seized in Jalandhar

Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan: Nawanshahr district sets an example

Potholed Cool Road irks motorists in Jalandhar

Dengue on the rise, district sees four-fold spurt in positive cases

Dengue on the rise, district sees four-fold spurt in positive cases

Decreasing sunshine hours spell trouble for state: Research

Kin of man swept away into Pak allege no help from authorities

Worker falls off 15th floor, dies

Khanna cops crack blind robbery case, arrest three suspects

Students sensitised to cyber security in Patiala

Students sensitised to cyber security in Patiala

30th Col Frank Von Goldstein Memorial Debate: Mohali Yadavindra Public School pips Patiala team

Seminar dwells on prevention, control of stubble burning

Federation supports J&K engineers’ stir

Orientation programme