 Which way China will go : The Tribune India

Which way China will go

Unveiling of leadership line-up on Oct 23 to offer clues about future direction

Which way China will go

More power: Amendments to the party constitution may result in the 'Xi Jinping Thought', which will elevate him to the level of Mao Zedong. AP



JAYADEVA RANADE

President, Centre for China Analysis and Strategy

The 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which started on October 16, is a watershed event in China’s post-Deng Xiaoping history for a number of reasons. Attended by 2,340 out of 2,379 delegates, including 83 specially invited delegates, it will be closely monitored by capitals around the world. CCP Central Committee (CC) general secretary Xi Jinping’s work report to the Congress as well as the new leadership line-up that will be unveiled on October 23 will similarly be scrutinised for clues as to China’s future direction.

The development will also reveal the extent to which Xi has consolidated power and secured the party’s support.

Former leaders Jiang Zemin and Zhu Rongji were absent, probably due to ill-health, but veteran revolutionary, 105-year-old Song Ping, sat on the podium along with other retired leaders, including Xi’s immediate predecessor and former Premier Wen Jiabao.

On the opening day, Xi read excerpts from the 72-page report, focusing on its main points. Unlike at the 19th Party Congress in 2017, the state-owned CCTV said this year Xi got a long, standing ovation when he entered and didn’t share the stage with anyone but stood alone.

He struck a confident note in his speech even while warning that China must be prepared for ‘strong winds and high waves and even dangerous storms’. He declared that ‘China’s international influence, appeal and power to shape the world has significantly increased’. He said ‘Confronted with drastic changes in the international landscape, we have maintained a firm strategic resolve and shown a fighting spirit’, adding ‘Throughout these endeavours, we have safeguarded China’s dignity and core interests and kept ourselves well-positioned for pursuing development and ensuring security’. Pointing to ‘scientific socialism’ and ‘Chinese wisdom’ in the report, Xi said China offered a ‘new choice for humanity’!

As in the previous congress, Xi reiterated ‘the commitment to socialist market economy and high-quality opening up’ and asserted that development was the party’s ‘top priority’ in governance. He reiterated the importance of the recent policies to ‘balance development and security’, ‘common prosperity’ and ‘dual circulation’. While he underscored the need to ‘regulate income distribution and regulate the mechanism behind the accumulation of wealth’, he underplayed ‘common prosperity’. Implying an emphasis on self-reliance and innovation, the report incorporated new sections on science and education, national security and the legal system. Technology was another priority area. The references to security and ‘balanced development’ confirm that the two will be interlinked.

This congress is especially significant as it signals a break in the convention established by the leadership since the 17th Party Congress of a two-term tenure for the general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party CC — China’s most powerful post. There is no defined term limit in the party constitution for the general secretary, but Xi’s continuance for a third term will be a break with the practice since Mao’s death in 1976.

Important is that by re-electing Xi for a third term, the 2,340 delegates will have endorsed his policies. They will have also implicitly approved his style of governance, thereby acquiescing to the concentration of all power in his person. His reappointment will signal that the practice, followed in varying degrees by the CCP’s higher echelons of taking decisions by consensus, has been discarded. This will be reaffirmed if, as mentioned by the politically neutral Hong Kong newspaper Ming Pao on June 23, the party congress decides to designate Xi as lingxui, or ‘leader’.

There was a visible effort in this direction by the CCP CC’s just-concluded 7th plenum. Disclosing on October 13 that there will be amendments to the party constitution, a report in China’s official Xinhua news agency said ‘the latest achievements of adapting Marxism to China’s context and new circumstances will be fully epitomised and so will the new ideas, new thinking and new strategies of governance developed by the CPC Central Committee since the party’s 19th National Congress in 2017.’ If this results in the ‘Xi Jinping Thought’, it will elevate Xi to the level of Mao Zedong!

In the two months between mid-August and October five books on his thoughts on various subjects have been published. These covered a variety of subjects, like governing the party, socialist spiritual civilisation, on strengthening the army, and a volume on ‘Xi Jinping’s stories’.

The announcement on October 23 of the members of the Politburo Standing Committee and politburo will reveal the extent to which Xi has been able to induct loyalists into these bodies. It will demonstrate the extent to which he has consolidated power and secured the party’s support. In other words, the fig leaf of inner party democracy, together with steps (albeit tentative) towards separation of Party and State sought to be put in place by Xiaoping — precisely to prevent the emergence of an all-powerful leader like Mao — will have been given a quiet burial by Xi. This congress will accord it the party’s approval.

The contours of Xi’s policies in certain important areas like security and the economy are already visible. The ‘zero-Covid’ policy is unlikely to be relaxed. No foreign countries were mentioned, but Hong Kong and Macau figured with tough language for Taiwan ‘separatists’. Indicating the continuing importance of security and social stability, Xi declared in the report that ‘national security is the foundation of national rejuvenation’. He reiterated the goal of making China prosperous and strong by the middle of the century and of building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Vaishali Takkar death: Husband-wife duo booked for abetting 'Sasural Simar Ka' actor's suicide

2
Ludhiana

PAU V-C not appointed as per UGC norms, remove him, Punjab Governor tells CM Bhagwant Mann

3
Punjab

Drug addict kills wife, 2 kids, parents-in-law by setting them afire at Jalandhar farm

4
Nation

7 dead as helicopter ferrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes; President Murmu, PM Modi condole loss of lives

5
Punjab

PRTC seeks permission to pick up passengers from IGI's T3

6
Punjab

Christians demand arrest of Sikh activist Amritpal Singh, lodge protest at Jalandhar's PAP Chowk

7
Jalandhar

Sunder Sham Arora — from stall owner to big-time realtor

8
Punjab

Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann stopped from entering J-K

9
Punjab

Will modify ration-on-doorstep scheme, Punjab govt tells High Court

10
Bathinda

NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Punjab's Bathinda to unearth their links with gangsters

Don't Miss

View All
Soan Papdi: Love it, hate it, but you can't ignore this Diwali sweet
Trending

Soan Papdi: Love it, hate it, but you can't ignore this Diwali sweet

Akshay Kumar refutes reports of owning ~260-crore private jet
Lifestyle

Akshay Kumar refutes reports of owning Rs 260-crore private jet

Video: US woman saves for 30 years to fund her Rs 2 crore trip to see Titanic's wreckage
Trending

Video: US woman saves for 30 years to fund her Rs 2 crore trip to see Titanic's wreckage

2BHK flat goes for ~95 lakh in housing board e-auction
Chandigarh

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits
Entertainment

Watch: Siddharth Sagar mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home

‘Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni’: Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ trailer
Trending

'Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni': Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina's 'Phone Bhoot' trailer

Alert woman saves son from kidnapping attempt
Ludhiana

Alert Ludhiana woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Top News

Interpol meet: PM Modi calls international community to ‘eliminate safe havens’ for terrorists, criminals and the corrupt

Interpol meet: PM Modi calls international community to ‘eliminate safe havens’ for terrorists, criminals and the corrupt

Said when the ‘forces of good cooperate, the forces of crime...

Interpol meet: Pakistan’s FIA chief stays mum on whereabouts of fugitive terrorists Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar

Interpol meet: Pakistan’s FIA chief stays mum on whereabouts of fugitive terrorists Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar

Mohsin Butt is heading a two-member Pakistan delegation

7 feared dead as helicopter carrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes in Uttarakhand

7 dead as helicopter ferrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes; President Murmu, PM Modi condole loss of lives

The chopper bursts into flames near Jungle Chatti en route t...

Indus Waters Treaty: World Bank appoints neutral expert, chairman of Court of Arbitration

Indus Waters Treaty: World Bank appoints neutral expert, chairman of Court of Arbitration

Decision in view of disagreements and differences between In...

Jayalalithaa death: Panel holds Sasikala 'guilty'

Panel holds Sasikala 'guilty' of Jayalalithaa's death

TN govt tables reports in Assembly, panel blames Sasikala fo...


Cities

View All

50% paddy harvesting complete in dist

50% paddy harvesting complete in Amritsar district

4-year-old girl kidnapped from Jandiala Guru rescued

Milk price hike burns a hole in common man’s pocket

BSF shoots down drone near Rania border outpost

Amritsar: Man dumps newborn girl's body, arrested

NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Punjab's Bathinda to unearth their links with gangsters

NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Punjab's Bathinda to unearth their links with gangsters

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Beauty contest raises Bathinda residents' hackles

Not paid, anganwari workers begin stir in Bathinda

Punjab, Haryana Bar Council condemns NIA ‘raid’ at Chandigarh advocate’s residence

Punjab, Haryana Bar Council condemns NIA ‘raid’ at Chandigarh advocate’s residence

ED attaches Rs 185 crore worth of assets of Chandigarh pharma company for bank fraud

95 biz, 58 residential Chandigarh Housing Board units up for grabs

PUCSC poll: CRPF on guard, students vote today

Chandigarh: Cabs, buses sans tracking devices to be challaned

2020 Delhi riots: High Court refuses bail to Umar Khalid in UAPA case

2020 Delhi riots: High Court refuses bail to Umar Khalid in UAPA case

Two minor brothers abducted from Rajasthan's Alwar found murdered in Delhi; lucky escape for third

This specially-abled Delhi girl wants to roam the world, but rules are creating a roadblock

CBI grills Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for 9 hours

Infant mauled by dog in Noida society dies

Drug addict kills wife, 2 kids, parents-in-law by setting them afire in Jalandhar

Drug addict kills wife, 2 kids, parents-in-law by setting them afire at Jalandhar farm

80-yr-old raped by autorickshaw driver in Jalandhar

Sunder Sham Arora — from stall owner to big-time realtor

Remove encroachments, Phagwara SP tells MC

Jalandhar: Lohian Khas youths protest 'failure' to curb drugs

PAU V-C not appointed as per UGC norms, remove him: Punjab Governor to CM Mann

PAU V-C not appointed as per UGC norms, remove him, Punjab Governor tells CM Bhagwant Mann

Gang duping people on pretext of providing govt jobs busted, 1 held

Abductor of four-year-old Jagraon girl held in Amritsar

Three of auto gang nabbed in Ludhiana

Dengue spreads tentacles in Ludhiana's urban areas

Car crash snuffs out 2 youngsters’ lives

Car crash snuffs out 2 youngsters’ lives in Patiala

Single licence, multiple firecracker kiosks come up in Patiala

2 Punjabi University teachers' groups to go to polls on Oct 21

No let-up in dengue, 14 fresh cases surface in Patiala

65-year-old man stabbed to death in Patiala