Why BJP can’t afford to take AAP lightly

There are two things about AAP which must worry the BJP. One, Kejriwal is ideology-neutral. His politics is transactional: dollops of welfare in return for votes. It’s difficult for the BJP to trap him in secular versus communal binaries or national versus anti-national polarities. Two, AAP has an inexplicable ability to win big. Both in Delhi and Punjab, it has managed to sweep the polls with stunning numbers and put the entire Opposition out of business.

Why BJP can’t afford to take AAP lightly

AMBITIOUS: Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP has been edging the Congress out to position itself as an alternative to BJP in future. PTI

Arati R Jerath

Political Commentator

TWO developments in quick succession have exposed a chink in the BJP’s armour. One was the Centre’s abrupt decision to postpone Delhi’s municipal elections just days after Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept the Punjab Assembly polls. The other was the violent attack on the Delhi Chief Minister’s residence by supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha headed by firebrand MP and saffron torch-bearer Tejasvi Surya. The mob was protesting Kejriwal’s comments on Vivek Agnihotri’s controversial film The Kashmir Files.

Both showed the BJP in a poor light and handed Kejriwal and his cheerleaders an opportunity to crow that the Modi regime is running scared of AAP. Farfetched as it may sound, there seems to be a grain of truth in the claim. The reason for postponing the municipal election is spurious. While there’s scope to debate the merit of the move to reunify Delhi’s three corporations, the proposal was never in the public domain and seems to have been pulled like a rabbit out of a magician’s hat simply as an excuse to delay the polls. Yes, the BJP does seem to be spooked by AAP’s sweeping victory in Punjab and probably fears it will resonate in Delhi to Kejriwal’s advantage.

The hooliganism outside the CM’s residence was sheer overreaction. The AAP chief needled and provoked with his snarky comments on the film and the BJP fell headlong into his trap. Kejriwal ended up looking reasonable and the BJP became the villain. Notice that the bhakts have been more muted in their defence of the film since then.

The BJP’s clumsiness has put Kejriwal exactly where he wants to be: in the limelight as a victim of its high-handed politics, the David to Modi’s Goliath. It was a role he played with aplomb in a series of television interviews before setting off to try his hand at storming Modi’s citadel of Gujarat in preparation for the Assembly election at the end of the year.

Kejriwal is canny enough to know that challenging the BJP on Modi’s home turf is no mean task. He must recall the way Modi pulled back his party from the brink of defeat at the hands of the Congress five years ago with a high voltage campaign spun around an emotive son-of-the soil appeal. This time, the BJP is much more comfortably placed.

So what is Kejriwal hoping to achieve in Gujarat? And why is the BJP so anxious that it’s going after the AAP chief in such a ham-handed manner? The answer lies in Kejriwal’s carefully calibrated politics. He wants to first decimate the Congress and occupy its space in entirety. And then he will turn his attention to challenging the BJP.

The strategy must worry Modi and the BJP. There are almost 200 Lok Sabha seats spread across over a dozen states where the party goes head-to-head with the Congress. The foundation of Modi’s two successive victories in the Lok Sabha and the BJP’s steady march towards a majority in the Rajya Sabha lies in this geographical area. It is here that the BJP performs its best, having honed its election machinery to perfection to vanquish the Congress with ease.

There were a few hiccups along the way, like in 2018 when it was unable to win Karnataka and lost Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh to the Congress. But as the recent round of Assembly polls in Uttarakhand and Goa proved, it has corrected whatever deficiencies there were to beat back anti-incumbency and overpower the Congress with its superior election management techniques.

Over seven years, the BJP has established a comfort level with the Congress as its main opponent. It knows which buttons to press to get a rise out of the party and then corner it with all the epithets it has coined — anti-national, Khan Market gang, urban Naxals and so on. It has successfully caricatured Rahul Gandhi as a ‘Pappu’ and crippled him as a serious alternative to Modi. It has penetrated the organisation so deeply that at any given time of its choosing, it can pluck out a Jyotiraditya Scindia or an RPN Singh or a Jitin Prasada to buttress the image of a sinking ship. And it has studied and understood Congress weaknesses only too well to take full advantage at election time.

Kejriwal and his AAP are still an enigma for the BJP. Used to fighting an old decrepit decaying party like the Congress, the BJP finds itself unable to tackle AAP’s freshness and agility. Kejriwal’s party is young and fleet-footed. It has mastered the art of guerrilla warfare and constantly surprises the BJP with its disruptive tactics. It is as handy with social media as the BJP. And Kejriwal has shown that he can match Modi in the art of communication. It’s no mean feat because he connects as a diminutive, soft-spoken aam aadmi with a perpetual cough in sharp contrast to Modi’s muscularity.

There are two other things about AAP which must worry the BJP. One, Kejriwal is ideology-neutral. His politics is transactional: dollops of welfare in return for votes. It’s difficult for the BJP to trap him in secular versus communal binaries or national versus anti-national polarities.

Two, AAP has an inexplicable ability to win big. Both in Delhi and Punjab, it has managed to sweep the polls with stunning numbers and put the entire Opposition out of business. The Punjab victory could be attributed to the pathetic state of its opponents, the Congress and the Akali Dal. But even in Delhi, it swallowed the Congress vote share and has kept the BJP out of power for two consecutive terms after winning with a huge margin.

Kejriwal and his AAP have a mountain to climb before they can be the national alternative they aspire to be. But at the rate the Congress is crumbling, it may happen sooner than later. If the buzz in AAP is correct, restless, disgruntled Congress leaders in states from Gujarat to Himachal to Haryana and elsewhere are already knocking at Kejriwal’s doors.

If Kejriwal actually succeeds in his bid to take over Congress space, he could well queer the pitch for the BJP. The party will have to rework its famed election machinery to counter this innovative disruptor of traditional politics.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Patiala

Youth shot dead in Patiala district following altercation

2
Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan's ‘attitude’ after a photographer gets injured while clicking her slammed; netizens roast her for her ‘insensitive behaviour’

3
Trending

Haldiram's trends after TV reporter 'bullies staff' over 'Urdu text' on Falhari mixture snack

4
Coronavirus

Covid-19: First case of Omicron's new sub-variant XE detected in Mumbai, says BMC; data to be sent for further scrutiny

5
World

Imran Khan tried to sack Gen Bajwa, claims dissident

6
Punjab

Sunil Jakhar faces flak for 'objectionable language' against Dalits, Congress leader Verka seeks his expulsion

7
Nation

On BJP foundation day, PM Modi slams dynastic politics, says party does not believe in 'vote-bank politics'

8
World

In latest video clip, Al-Qaeda chief uses Karnataka hijab row to target democracy in India

9
Nation

India has acted upon credible information on money stashed abroad, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

10
Schools

Jindal Global Law School ranks 70th globally, No 1 in India

Don't Miss

View All
No carnivore escaped from zoo, says official
Chandigarh

No carnivore escaped from Chhatbir Zoo, says official

Mask off, feels like we’re back in pre-Covid times, say Chandigarh residents
Chandigarh

Mask off, feels like we’re back in pre-Covid times, say Chandigarh residents

Musk buys 9.2% in Twitter
Business

Elon Musk buys 9.2% in Twitter

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah blasted for their ‘misbehaviour’ towards Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say ‘they know Miss India will replace them soon’
Trending

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah slammed for their 'misbehaviour' with Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say 'they know Miss India will replace them all'

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab
Pollywood

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab

On April Fool’s Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption
Entertainment

On April Fool's Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption

Beware! Cyber crooks on the prowl
Ludhiana

Beware! Cyber crooks may loot you on pretext of AAP's women pension scheme

Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike’, says 'shut up, won't be good for you'
Haryana

In video, Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike', says 'shut up, won't be good for you'

Top Stories

Over 5,000, including 210 children, killed in Mariupol since Russian invasion: Mayor

210 children in over 5,000 killed in Ukraine's Mariupol since Russian invasion: Mayor

Pakistan crisis LIVE updates: Supreme Court to resume hearing to decide fate of PM Imran Khan

Pakistan crisis LIVE updates: Supreme Court to resume hearing to decide fate of PM Imran Khan

US says China could face sanctions if it supports Russia's war in Ukraine

US says China could face sanctions if it supports Russia's war in Ukraine

Putin's daughters’ role in Russian government and here is why US is targeting them

Why US is targeting Putin's daughters Katerina and Maria

Ready to support India in diversifying its energy imports: White House

Ready to support India in diversifying its energy imports: White House

US Deputy National Security Advisor Daleep Singh was in New ...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: As leaders shift loyalties, need felt to have anti-defection law

Amritsar: As leaders shift loyalties, need felt to have anti-defection law

‘Dissolving sub-committees of Amritsar Municipal Corporation unconstitutional’

ASI shifted to Chandigarh on graft allegation

Now, meet DC daily from 11 am to 1:30 pm

Seva Kendras to provide services on all seven days

Bathinda: Excise Department sleuths raid book shops over ‘tax evasion’ charge

Bathinda: Excise Department sleuths raid book shops over 'tax evasion' charge

'Ragging' at AIIMS-Bathinda: Student's family seeks probe

No lessons learnt, another blaze at Dadu Majra dump

No lessons learnt, another blaze at Dadu Majra dump

No carnivore escaped from Chhatbir Zoo, says official

Panchkula railway overbridge misses another deadline

Electric Vehicle Policy: Chandigarh Administration mulls single-window system

Complaint to police by kin not threat to life & liberty, says Punjab and Haryana High Court

Create archive for Aadhaar, CAG tells government

Create archive for Aadhaar, CAG tells government

New Delhi Municipal Council withdraws order allowing Muslim staff to leave early during Ramzan

Schoolgirl mowed to death by car in Delhi's Paschim Vihar, 2 others injured

Parliament nod to Bill for unification of 3 Delhi MCs

Crime graph on rise in city, periphery

Crime graph on rise in Jalandhar, periphery

‘Need to rid kabaddi of unruly elements’

Construction work begins on 66ft road

No salaries, NCLP teachers hold protest

Online transfer policy to continue: Meet Hayer

Concrete removed around trees at Ludhiana MC’s Waterfront site

Concrete removed around trees at Ludhiana MC's Waterfront site

Vigilance team raids Ludhiana Improvement Trust office

Malhar Road will be widened: AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi

Ludhiana: 4-year-old missing girl recovered

Man arrested for attempting to rape five-year-old girl at Dugri, Ludhiana

2 murders in 24 hours rock Patiala

2 murders in 24 hours rock Patiala

12,500-kg skimmed milk powder, 620-kg paneer seized in Samana

Patiala Municipal Corporation’s move to collect security deposit from illegal building owners hits a roadblock

Fire breaks out at Bishan Nagar house in Patiala

Dairy Shifting Project: Patiala Municipal Corporation officials to meet Punjab CM