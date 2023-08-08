 Why loneliness is becoming a big social issue : The Tribune India

  • Comment
  • Why loneliness is becoming a big social issue

Why loneliness is becoming a big social issue

Amid this illusory digital connectivity, what seems to have disappeared is the ecstasy of a direct face-to-face interaction.

Why loneliness is becoming a big social issue

worrisome: According to a 2022 study, 20.5% adults in India reported moderate loneliness. istock



Avijit Pathak

Sociologist

Acaste-ridden and class-divided society like ours is known for many problems and pathologies — from poverty and heightened socio-economic inequality to religious bigotry and patriarchal violence. But these days, this question often confronts me: Is there yet another problem — the psychic and existential crisis emanating from increasing loneliness among diverse sections of people in the Indian society? Or, is it that, as the Ministers of Loneliness in the United Kingdom and Japan suggest, this problem is confined primarily to the rich and developed societies?

Well, we might continue to pretend that in India, family and kinship ties are fairly strong, and because of this community support, loneliness is not a serious enough issue to be bothered about. However, the fact is that things are changing fast. And if your eyes are truly open, and your heart aches, you can feel it in gated communities in our big cities; you can experience it as you pass through the ‘lonely’ crowd; you can see it in the eyes of the old people waiting for a phone call from their ‘successful’ children settled in distant lands; and yes, you can find it even among young students ceaselessly striving for some sort of mythical success as discrete and atomised warriors in a hyper-competitive world. We should not forget that a study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health in 2022 found that 20.5 per cent of the adults in India reported moderate loneliness and 13.3 per cent severe loneliness.

One need not be a professional social psychologist to understand why loneliness — an experience of depersonalisation or faceless/anonymous/alienated existence; or, for that matter, a sense of void amid the steady disappearance of social connectivity that generates warmth and ethic of care — is becoming a major issue in our times. Think of, for instance, our two obsessions — time and speed. As this fast/mobile/technologically sleek world transforms every fragment of the clock into some sort of ‘use value’ for enhancing the rate of ‘productivity’ and ‘efficiency’, there is no surplus time — say, the time for what neoliberal global capitalism regards as ‘unproductive’ purposes such as seeing a friend as a friend, and conversing with him/her unconditionally; having a deep communication with old parents without ever looking at the clock or the mobile phone; or having a cup of tea with a neighbour, communicating freely, and going beyond the casual/artificial talk about cricket and the weather.

No wonder, our hurried existence — or, this obsession with ‘time management’— further intensifies the speed of the age. Our express highways, our airports, our Metro stations seem to symbolise some sort of sickness. With heightened psychic anxiety, we are running and running; there is no time to contemplate, to reflect, to merge with nature, and to feel light and relaxed. From fast food to dating apps, every aspect of life has to be consumed as fast as possible. Relationships need time, demand attention, care and slowness. However, as our priorities are upside down, we are becoming increasingly lonely. Imagine yourself in the crowd at the Churchgate railway station in Mumbai, or the Rajiv Chowk Metro station in Delhi. Imagine yourself travelling on a train without exchanging a single word with a fellow passenger. Or, imagine your existence in a 1,000-sq ft apartment in a gated community with complete indifference to your neighbours. Well, in these gated communities with fancy names, there is everything — 24x7 security, the alert eyes of CCTV cameras, demarcated parking spaces, clubhouses and swimming pools. Yet, there is hardly any deep relationship; neighbours are nameless strangers; you are your apartment number in the official register, and amid the showcasing of inflated egos (my car, my property, my position), there is no lightness of being that allows the flow of free-floating communication.

See the paradox: In the age of the Internet and the smartphone, we connect instantly with our ‘followers’ and ‘subscribers’; the quantification of Facebook friends might generate a feeling that we are connected. Yet, amid this illusory digital connectivity, what seems to have disappeared is the ecstasy of a direct face-to-face interaction with even those we love. In a way, we are becoming increasingly disconnected from people as the virtual reality surrounds our existence. Is it the reason that even at the dining table, parents and children can be seen engrossed in their smartphones? Because of this neurotic urge to find yet another ‘like’ for our Instagram post, we tend to miss the earthly smell of real people. We fail to live here and now with what some meditative Buddhists would have regarded as ‘mindfulness’.

As a teacher, what worries me further is the growing loneliness among our students. As everyone is turned into a ‘competitor’, or the worth of studentship is measured in terms of ‘placements and salary packages’, the acute stress and anxiety our students experience lead to the breakdown of communication. Yes, psychic anxiety, depression, loneliness and fear of others — negative traits, all — often haunt the young. The worst manifestation of this crisis can be seen in the latest data shared in the Rajya Sabha: Between 2019 and 2023, over 8,000 students dropped out from IITs, and 39 students died by suicide. Amid the normalisation of social Darwinism and the absence of a truly reflexive and emancipatory education, the existential agony of loneliness among the youth is going to become severe in the coming years.

Yes, loneliness is here. The only solution is a structural/cultural/psychic revolution that restores what really matters to our sanity — love, not the worship of money; calmness, not mindless speed; and the flowering of the self, not egotistic possessions.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Business

Pepperfry CEO Ambareesh Murty dies of cardiac arrest at 51

2
Comment Touchstones

United flavours of mango

3
Himachal

4-laning to blame, Himachal seeks Rs 658 cr from NHAI for loss to Larji project

4
Himachal

Parwanoo-Dharampur road to open for light vehicles from today

5
Comment

JS Grewal, an institution builder

6
Nation

Wheelchair-bound former PM Manmohan Singh attends Rajya Sabha, votes against Delhi services bill

7
World

Afghanistan haven for ultras, says Pak army

8
Trending

Congress counters BJP's criticism of Manmohan Singh attending Parliament in wheelchair by sharing similar picture of Vajpayee from 2007

9
Editorials

Rahul gets SC relief

10
Musings

Languages don’t belong to any religion

Don't Miss

View All
Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

‘Be quiet or ED may reach your house’: Row over Lekhi’s remark
Nation

'Be quiet or ED may reach your house': Row over Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi's remark

Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Minister
Himachal

Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh

Communal violence has hit Gurugram’s reputation worldwide, ‘complacency’ of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet
Haryana

Communal violence has tarnished Gurugram's reputation worldwide, 'complacency' of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet

Top News

No-trust debate: Opposition says forced to bring motion to break PM Modi's ‘maun vrat’; govt calls it targeting of ‘poor person’s son’

No-trust debate: Opposition says forced to bring motion to break PM Modi's ‘maun vrat’; govt calls it targeting of ‘poor person’s son’

Government that talked about 'one India' created 'two Manipu...

Manipur police file FIR against Assam Rifles for ‘obstructing search ops’, Army says unit keeping buffer zone sanctity

Manipur police file FIR against Assam Rifles for 'obstructing search ops', Army says unit keeping buffer zone sanctity

FIR filed on August 5 when police alleged that Assam Rifles ...

TMC leader Derek O’Brien’s suspension from Rajya Sabha put on hold

TMC leader Derek O'Brien's 'suspension' from Rajya Sabha put on hold

As soon as the House meets at noon after the adjournment, Co...

Rahul Gandhi gets back Tughlaq Lane house

Rahul Gandhi gets back Tughlaq Lane bungalow, may shift soon

In April, Rahul vacated his official residence after he was ...

Haryana Congress delegation stopped from entering Nuh

Delegation of Haryana Congress stopped from entering affected villages in Nuh

Police said the delegation was stopped in view of the curfew...


Cities

View All

220kV Chogwan substation attacked, property damaged

220kV Chogwan substation attacked, property damaged

Non-Sikh administrator of Hazur Sahib board: SGPC condemns 'undue' govt interference in religious affairs

Knotty Affair: Residents tell civic body to check misuse of public property by pvt companies

BRTS crisis: Passengers at receiving end as Metro buses off road since July 4

Assessment pegs crop loss on 5K acres in dist

3 peddlers caught by anti-drug panel, handed over to cops

3 peddlers caught by anti-drug panel in Bathinda village, handed over to cops

Rs 55L fee for govt quota seat at Adesh institute, Bathinda

No air travel, star hotels for Chandigarh officers visiting Delhi: Administrator

No air travel, star hotels for Chandigarh officers visiting Delhi: Administrator

Central team visits flood-affected areas of Mohali, Patiala in Punjab

Now, cleaning schedule for all Chandigarh parks fixed

Class XI admissions: 2,415 seats vacant in Chandigarh's govt schools, second counselling to start soon

Extortion case: Chandigarh police arrest constable

Atishi to hold charge of services, vigilance; Delhi CM forwards file to L-G for approval: Govt sources

Atishi gets charge of services, vigilance; now has 14 portfolios, highest among Delhi ministers

Delhi LG accords sanction for prosecution of two men for ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ graffiti

Mass exodus of migrant workers creates workforce crises in Gurugram

Fire breaks out at AIIMS; no casualty

Gurugram: 3 out of 5 accused of starting fire in religious place held, says police

Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur road a nightmare for motorists

Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur road a nightmare for motorists

Toll Plaza Loot: Sixth suspect lands in police net

Manipur violence: Several organisations back Aug 9 bandh call

Jalandhar: 13 nabbed after raid at factory

Daylight robbery: Car snatched at gunpoint in Jalandhar's Model Town

Residents voice concern as issues remain unresolved in many areas

Residents voice concern as issues remain unresolved in many areas

Ex-councillors bring ladder, magnifying glass in protest

MP raises city spinning industry’s plight in Parliament

7 nabbed for ‘planning’ robbery

31 held for illegal sale of lottery tickets, gambling

As farmers resow paddy, power demand touches 15,000 MW

As Punjab farmers resow paddy, power demand touches 15,000 MW

Patiala farmer dies two days after he attempted suicide

Pensioners seek revival of contempt petition

Race for SAD (urban) president’s post hots up ahead of MC poll

Central team visits flood-affected areas of Mohali, Patiala in Punjab