 Why Moscow matters to Modi : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

THE GREAT GAME

Why Moscow matters to Modi

Be it Biden, Trump or Putin, Delhi should listen to them all and welcome them

Why Moscow matters to Modi

A fine balance: Limiting PM Modi’s Moscow trip to one day is, perhaps, a good compromise — India doesn’t want to antagonise the Americans too much. ANI



Jyoti Malhotra

OUTSIDE the wraparound glass wall of my hotel room in Moscow, the Moskva river shimmers in the morning sun; the gorgeous, Stalin-era Ukraina hotel across the river is lit up like a fairytale castle at night, while the bridge over the river, Kuznetsky Most, is a memory trigger to those dark days in October 1993 when Russian tanks parked themselves on the bridge and trained their guns at their own Parliament nearby, a building also known as the White House.

Putin is winning at home because he has successfully framed the Ukraine war in terms people understand.

Rub your eyes, again, and the White House leaps up next door, now shinily painted in white-and-gold. Elsewhere, too, the city is both spick and span. You would never guess that there’s a new crisis in town, although missing hoardings to Western goods like Mercedes-Benz cars, McDonald’s burgers and Maxim’s pastries superficially give the game away. So much has changed since Russia’s war in Ukraine began just over two years ago, but what is remarkable is that Moscow is not just far more affluent than it was during the chaos of the 1990s; it is also far more resilient and united.

Nor is it anyone’s case, however, as Prime Minister Modi travels to Moscow for a day-long summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin a week or so from now, that the war hasn’t affected people. Anti-war sentiment is significant, if subdued. The fact that Ukrainians and Russians share many important things — including the Orthodox Church, Slav ethnicity, marriage and family ties, which basically mean they are part of one, large cross-border family — makes one wonder if the thousands of people still dying on both sides are worth the cause they claim to be fighting for.

Probably not. Few ideas are worth a bullet inside your body. The truth is that the battle for Ukraine is no longer just a fight between Ukrainians and Russians, but a proxy for someone else’s argument. Right from the start in February 2022, the Ukrainians never had the sophisticated weaponry to fight the Russians — Putin probably thought he would walk all over Ukraine within days, declare victory and move on.

It hasn’t quite worked out like that because the West is getting more and more deeply involved. For the past two years, the US has continued to supply Ukraine sophisticated weaponry to fight the Russians. In the past year, US-made drones have launched attacks deep within Russia, even reaching the outskirts of Moscow. Western mercenaries of more than one NATO country — the US, Canada, the UK, France, Poland and Romania — have been fighting alongside Ukrainian soldiers. Clearly, it’s too soon after Afghanistan to put American boots on the ground, but NATO mercenaries are also obviously operating the more sophisticated weaponry that Ukrainians may not be able to.

It is in the middle of this chaotic situation that PM Modi is going to Moscow. Western diplomats are already wondering why he wants to embrace the Russian leader at a time like this — especially when US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan was in Delhi less than a fortnight ago to promise the transfer of critical technologies, a gesture India has widely appreciated.

On the other hand, India-Russia trade has zoomed from a mere $10 billion before the Ukraine war to around $70 billion today, primarily because of the large quantities of oil India is buying from Russia, refining it at a smallish profit and re-exporting the refined product to European refineries — the Europeans, as we know by now, have been sanctioned from trading with Russia since the start of the war, which is what explains the missing hoardings on Moscow’s streets.

Certainly, Russia’s cheap, discounted oil has helped India minimise the damage to its own economy, especially as India came off the Covid pandemic. Imagine the impact on the elections, especially on the ruling BJP, if oil prices had gone through the roof — for a price-sensitive country which imports more than 80 per cent of its energy, stabilising the domestic oil market would have taken much dexterity.

Certainly, Modi is keenly aware that his visit to Moscow will be keenly watched all around. Limiting his trip to one day is, perhaps, a good compromise — India doesn’t want to antagonise the Americans too much; the US remains a hugely powerful nation, leverages a significant diaspora that substantially supports Modi and remains the largest source of FDI.

But the big change in Russia compared to the deep, national crisis it underwent in the 1990s is that today’s Russians are no longer shying away from asserting themselves as a big power — in the aftermath of the disintegration of the Soviet Union, then President Boris Yeltsin had joined hands with the West in the hope that Russia would be accepted as an equal partner; all it got was the public humiliation associated with being told it was a second-rate power.

At the Primakov Readings think-tank dialogue in Moscow earlier this week — in which I was a participant — the irony was that not one Western scholar physically showed up for fear of being sanctioned by their own organisation back home, but only participated online; everyone else, including Russians, debated everything from culture to the possible use of tactical nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war.

Understand, then, why Putin was elected for the fifth time this March, although he’s been in the top job for more than 20 years. Putin has effectively erased those memories of the 1990s by leveraging Russia’s vast mineral resources to maintain a certain level of affluence, kept pensions for the elderly and poor, sacked corrupt ministers and invited nations like China and India to replace Western companies which have left after the Ukraine war; in reality, most have not left but simply rebranded themselves as Russian companies because the Russian market is so tempting. Putin is winning at home because he has successfully framed the Ukraine war in terms people understand — that the West is fighting on behalf of Ukraine and wants to keep Russia down.

So, what is the moral of the story for India as Modi prepares to travel to Moscow? Most importantly, India must continue to straddle the Middle Path as it has always done, since the time of the Buddha, bending neither left nor right. Biden, Trump or Putin, India must listen to them all and welcome them — remember, they only add to the panoply of alternatives with which India can be built for its own better tomorrow.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Cab driver dead, 6 injured as portion of roof collapses at Delhi airport’s Terminal-1; flight departures suspended till further notice

2
India

IMD warns of very heavy rain over north-west India; monsoon expected to cover Punjab, Haryana in 2-3 days

3
Delhi

Heavy rain pounds Delhi as monsoon arrives; waterlogging, traffic snarls, power cuts add to chaos

4
Delhi

Roof that collapsed at Delhi airport built in 2008-09 by GMR: Civil Aviation Minister Naidu

5
India

Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren walks out of jail after High Court grants bail in money-laundering case

6
Chandigarh

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough

7
Haryana

Man shot dead on KMP Expressway in Haryana’s Sonepat; body found in his car

8
Delhi

Burger King murder: Delhi Police nab man who brought shooters to outlet; 3 suspects still at large

9
World

‘Deeply biased, lacks understanding of India’s social fabric’: India on US religious freedom report

10
India

Deputy National Security Adviser Vikram Misri, ex-envoy to China, appointed new Foreign Secretary

Don't Miss

View All
Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed
Punjab

Ludhiana: Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai
Diaspora

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
Science Technology

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram
Science Technology

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Top News

Roof collapses at Delhi airport after heavy rain; 1 dead, 6 hurt

Roof collapses at Delhi airport after heavy rain; 1 dead, 6 hurt Roof collapses at Delhi airport after heavy rain; 1 dead, 6 hurt

Govt orders probe | Over 100 flights cancelled | All airport...

Congress slams Centre over Delhi airport roof collapse

Congress slams Centre over Delhi airport roof collapse

Party blames it on corruption, criminal negligence

Terminal 1 at Delhi airport shut, traffic diverted to T 2&3

Terminal 1 at Delhi airport shut, traffic diverted to T 2&3

24x7 war room to be set up under supervision of Civil Aviati...

National capital faces rain fury, records highest downpour in 88 years

National capital faces rain fury, records highest downpour in 88 years National capital faces rain fury, records highest downpour in 88 years

Deluge claims 4 lives in Delhi

Ready for discussion on NEET: Minister after Opposition stalls Lok Sabha

Ready for discussion on NEET: Minister after Opposition stalls Lok Sabha

Not allowed to speak, govt avoiding key issue: Rahul


Cities

View All

Amritsar Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, seize 9 kg heroin

Amritsar Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, seize 9 kg heroin

Rs 3 crore dacoity: Amritsar Police find clues about perpetrators

Yoga at Golden Temple: Withdraw FIR or face legal action, influencer Archana Makwana tells SGPC

Gurjit Singh Aujla raises Patti-Makkhu rail link with Minister for Railways

MLA Ajay Gupta meets Local Bodies Spl Secy Ajoy Sharma

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

Administration puts demolition of furniture market on hold

Administration puts demolition of furniture market on hold

Two kidnap private company employee from Sector 53

Travel agents told to submit documents

Every 2nd Aadhaar application rejected over wrong info: DC

Chain of evidence incomplete, man walks free in drug case

6 injured, flight operations impacted as portion of roof of Terminal 1 of Delhi airport collapses

Cab driver dead, 6 injured as portion of roof collapses at Delhi airport’s Terminal-1; flight departures suspended till further notice

Delhi airport roof collapse: Ensure there is no abnormal surge in airfares, government tells airlines

No loud noise, chaos when iron rods fell on cars: Eyewitnesses at Delhi airport Terminal 1

National capital faces rain fury, records highest downpour in 88 years

Two boys drown in rainwater-filled ditch in northeast Delhi

Amid poll frenzy, residents demand solutions to long-pending issues

Amid poll frenzy, residents demand solutions to long-pending issues

Angural betrayed people of city’s West segment: AAP

Rise of radicalism in Punjab a fertile ground for ISI: Sunil Jakhar

Jalandhar West bypoll: Akali Dal nominee Surjit Kaur gets Rajputs’ support after party decides to back BSP pick

Mann's cot will be shifted back to Satauj, says Bajwa

Eight-year-old boy dies of electrocution in Ludhiana, PSPCL officials booked for negligence

Eight-year-old boy dies of electrocution in Ludhiana, PSPCL officials booked for negligence

Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project work nears completion in Ludhiana

Health Minister reiterates promise to make Ludhiana Civil Hospital ICU operational

Monsoon preparedness: Meeting with Army, NDRF officials held in Ludhiana

Ludhiana: DGSE issues monsoon instructions, teachers rue of vacation squandered for repair works

BJP leader flags ‘poor’ cleaning of drains; no need to fear: Admn

BJP leader flags ‘poor’ cleaning of drains; no need to fear: Admn

Punjabi University employee kingpin of snatchers’ gang

Admn holds meet over sewage issue

Sirhind-Fatehgarh Sahib civic body passes 16 resolutions