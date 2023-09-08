 Why the Chinese President chose to skip G20 summit : The Tribune India

  • Comment
  • Why the Chinese President chose to skip G20 summit

Why the Chinese President chose to skip G20 summit

The Delhi summit is being held at a time when the world is confronted with increasing East-West rivalry and North-South divide.

Why the Chinese President chose to skip G20 summit

Xi’s absence: G20 members are unhappy at having missed an opportunity to convey their concerns over China’s policies directly to its top leader. Reuters



Yogesh Gupta

Former Ambassador

Don’t play the role of a spoiler,” said Jake Sullivan, US President Joe Biden’s National Security Adviser, referring to China while briefing mediapersons ahead of Biden’s visit to India. The US, India and other G20 members would encourage China to set aside divisive issues and play a constructive role in addressing pressing international problems, he added.

While India as the host nation has not issued any specific statement on Xi’s decision, other G20 members, particularly those from Europe, are unhappy at having missed an opportunity to convey Europe’s concerns on China’s policies directly to its top leader. It is not that they are unenthusiastic about talking to China’s Premier Li Qiang, who will be attending the G20 summit. But they believe that talking to Xi is important as he alone calls the shots in China; his advisers are, sometimes, unable to convey their views properly to Xi, considering the highly centralised polity in China.

Two European Union (EU) sources said recently that Xi’s presence would have been useful, given that China has been obstructing progress in the officials’ meetings on important issues such as the debt owed by developing countries, the Ukraine war and climate change. It is not clear if Premier Li would have the authority to change this stand.

Varying interpretations are being given for Xi’s surprising decision to not attend the New Delhi summit soon after he attended the BRICS summit at Johannesburg. The first is that Xi expected no major breakthrough or advance in China’s ties with the US and its allies at the summit, given the wide gap in their mutual positions. China’s relations with the US and its European and Asian allies have soured as they have started pushing back at Xi’s aggressive policies. Second, Xi would have got isolated as Russia’s President Vladimir Putin was not attending the New Delhi summit and most other countries would support the US position. Third, the expanded BRICS is more important for China than G20 in view of its escalating political, economic, technological and military rivalry with the US.

A fourth reason being advanced is that Xi would have felt uncomfortable with his presence in India, a country with whom China’s relations have been strained for some time. However, Xi himself is to blame for a new chill in the India-China ties in recent days.

Prime Minister Modi had tried to improve the atmospherics for Xi’s visit to India by suggesting to him on August 23 at Johannesburg that both countries could step up efforts for the disengagement of troops and de-escalation of tensions on the India-China border. Xi ignored India’s suggestion by reiterating the old Chinese stand on the border issue; then, Beijing released on August 28 a new edition of its map which included the entire Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, Aksai Chin and large swathes of Malaysian, Philippine and Vietnamese maritime territories, besides Taiwan. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar angrily said on August 29: “Making absurd claims on India’s territory does not make it China’s territory.” Concerned ASEAN countries and Taiwan quickly followed India’s lead by contemptuously dismissing China’s claims on their territories.

China’s decision to publish its new map just before the ASEAN summit in Jakarta and the G20 summit in New Delhi is being seen as the petty act of an authoritarian and insensitive regime to foist its hegemony on neighbouring countries. It is likely to intensify anti-China sentiments in the region and push the ASEAN and other states to gravitate more towards the US in a conflict with China. India will become even less mindful of China’s concerns and be persuaded to move more towards the US in building its political, economic, technological and military ties. In Europe and other regions, China will be seen as siding more closely with Russia and not as independent or a genuine mediator. It will hurt China’s relations with European nations such France and Germany, which were considering to take a more independent stance (of Washington) towards Beijing.

By downgrading the importance of the G20, China will be seen as less interested in finding a solution to global problems such as food, energy shortages, debt and climate finance. Xi’s tempestuous functioning, unexplained disappearance of China’s former Foreign Minister Qin Gang recently and the sudden downturn in the Chinese economy would hurt China’s global standing. China would get more isolated as many countries in Asia such as Japan, South Korea, Vietnam and the Philippines have now hardened their stand towards Beijing.

The New Delhi summit is being held at an important time when the world is confronted with the increasing East-West rivalry and the North-South divide. The Ukraine conflict has resulted in escalation of geopolitical tensions and shortage of food, energy, fertilisers, minerals and other commodities. India has been working assiduously with the other G20 countries to find suitable solutions to these and other global problems, which will also advance the interests of the developing countries. Simultaneously, India has been pushing for a more equal and inclusive world order with adequate representation for the developing countries. The provision of a permanent seat for the African Union in the G20 is illustrative of this initiative.

China has been vocal about the importance of multilateralism, the G20 as a premier forum for international economic cooperation and its role in fostering dialogue on sustainable development, climate change, environmental protection and other issues. It is hoped that the Chinese delegation under the leadership of Li would play a positive role in realising the key objectives identified for international economic cooperation by India and other G20 countries. If it continues its obstructionist role to mar India’s G20 presidency, it would only score an own goal, as questions would be raised about China’s credentials to shape the global agenda.

#China #G20 #Joe Biden #United States of America USA

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Invitation for Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's wedding reception at Chandigarh goes viral

2
Sports

Gautam Gambhir: Being a cricketer is the biggest regret of my life

3
Trending

Navjot Singh Sidhu lauds cancer-stricken wife's 'fortitude and strength'

4
World

Video: US cop caught kissing scantily clad woman before climbing into police car with her, suspended

5
Punjab

Punjab police arrest drug trafficker who sent swimmers to collect 50-kg heroin consignment from Pakistan

6
Science Technology

Aditya-L1 takes selfie, images of earth and moon; ISRO shares video

7
India

Modi and company using Sanatana ploy to divert attention, will face cases legally: Udhayanidhi Stalin

8
Trending

UPI ATM unveiled: Get ready for hassle-free, cardless cash withdrawals

9
Entertainment

I always wanted to make Punjab proud of my work, says Ayushmann Khurrana

10
India

Chants of Lord Krishna should be so loud that they reach those who challenge Sanatan Dharma, says Smriti Irani

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

Top News

G20 Summit: Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi, police urge people to use metro

G20 Summit: Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi, police urge people to use metro

The Delhi Metro has decided to start its services from 4 am ...

Spain's President tests positive for Covid, to skip G20 Summit in New Delhi

Spain's President tests positive for Covid, to skip G20 Summit in New Delhi

After Xi and Putin, Sánchez is the third world leader to hav...

INDIA vs BJP: Results for 7 assembly bypoll today, counting starts

INDIA vs BJP: Results for 7 assembly bypoll today; BJP takes early lead in UP, Tripura

The 7 seats include Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in Uttar...

At ASEAN meet, Modi seeks effective code of conduct for South China Sea

At ASEAN meet, Modi seeks effective code of conduct for South China Sea

Today’s era not of war, reiterates PM | Lists terrorism, ext...

Sikh rapper wants to stay in New Zealand; says fears for life in India: Report

Sikh rapper wants to stay in New Zealand; says fears for life in India: Report

His account was banned after there were complaints about the...


Cities

View All

2 held with heroin worth ~1.29 crore

2 held with heroin worth Rs 1.29 crore

Auto-rickshaw union calls off protest

Insanitation aggravates Ward No. 14 residents’ woes

Oz MP pays obeisance at Golden Temple

Frescoes at Veer Bhan Da Shivala fading into oblivion

Chandigarh to shift waterworks pipes passing through Sec 39 mandi

Chandigarh to shift waterworks pipes passing through Sec 39 mandi

Another milestone — Live liver transplant done at PGI

Student arrested for attack on NSUI members, granted bail

23-year-old held for raping minor

MP Tewari gives Rs 2.5L for CCTVs at BDC

G20 Summit: Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi, police urge people to use metro

G20 Summit: Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi, police urge people to use metro

G20: L-G inspects preparations at Bharat Mandapam, Rajghat

Securing US President Joe Biden no mean job, 15 planes ferry gear

Poor air concerns in Delhi despite steps

Double murder in Greater Noida, probe on

Murder case solved, 2 held

Murder case solved, 2 held

Canadian college yields to pupils’ housing demands

Assault on pregnant woman: Kin, residents hold sit-in, accuse police of inaction

Brothers’ suicide: Bajwa accuses AAP of delayed action against SHO, 2 colleagues

Congress leaders celebrate Bharat Jodo Yatra’s 1st anniv

42-year-old woman found brutally murdered in Payal

42-year-old woman found brutally murdered in Payal

Upcoming int’l airport at Halwara 90% complete, to be ready by September 30

Take strict action against careless docs, staff: Chief Secy to Principal Secretary

Youth booked for raping minor

Ward watch: Waterlogging & clogged sewers twin concerns

Government docs warned against indulging in private practice

Government docs warned against indulging in private practice

Students sensitised to mental health at ‘Luminescence’

Tribune impact: 2 yrs after selection, 560 SIs to finally get joining letters

Nutrition kits for TB patients at F’garh Sahib

Lecture on joint disorders held