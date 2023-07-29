 Why the USA is cosying up to India : The Tribune India

  • Comment
  • Why the USA is cosying up to India

Why the USA is cosying up to India

If the US and NATO want to check China’s rise, they will need an ally which is likely to grow fast.

Why the USA is cosying up to India

Economic push: The US is negotiating deals with countries such as India. AP/PTI



Aunindyo Chakravarty

Senior Economic Analyst

IN 1991, when the Soviet Union collapsed, the USA became the only global gendarme. Its economy at that time was 16 times the size of China’s. Today, China’s GDP has crossed two-thirds that of America’s. That too is only true when we compare the two GDPs in terms of US dollars. If one had to look at purchasing power parity, or what each currency could buy in their own countries, China’s GDP is actually 25 per cent bigger than the USA’s. Indeed, by 2035, China is expected to cross the USA even in dollar terms.

What does that mean for the world economy and geopolitics? The first thing to remember is that even when China overtakes the USA as the largest economy, its per capita income will still be much lower. That means it will still not be able to generate as much surplus that America can. That is why the total net wealth of the US is 86 per cent higher than China’s, whereas its GDP is just 40 per cent more. This means the USA will still have more capital to invest than China, as a whole.

However, the US government knows that this gap is closing fast. China now has 495 billionaires to America’s 735. On top of that, the Chinese economy is closely monitored, guided and financed by the government, which allows it to deploy productive resources in a more organised — and deliberate — fashion than free markets can. So, China can be more disciplined about its economic and military goals, investing in artificial intelligence, robotics, digital finance and other future-proof technologies. Take ‘plug-in’ electric vehicles, for instance. China now has 46 per cent of the world’s electric passenger cars, 98 per cent of the global stock of electric buses and 65 per cent of all light commercial vehicles. And they have been making this transition systematically and quietly.

Chinese goods have already taken over the world. Now, China is busy exporting its capital to low-income countries in Asia and Africa. Its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), also known as One Belt, One Road, plans to build top-class infrastructure in over 150 countries. Chinese companies will build roads, ports, railways, airports, dams, tunnels, power stations and even skyscrapers to create an economic corridor for Chinese goods and investments. China is going to fund it through its own version of an IMF-World Bank-type multilateral lending institution, called the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. Although the bank has 57 member countries, 26 per cent of its initial capital is controlled by China. This is a project for a Chinese century, where it will become the dominant partner in the bulk of the world’s poor countries, touching 60 per cent of the world’s population.

This is an obvious cause for concern for the USA. It knows that time is running out for the unipolar world which has existed for the past three decades. Russia’s war in Ukraine has already opened up the global fault-lines, with many developing countries refusing to toe the American line. It is clear that NATO has lost its teeth and the USA needs to widen its network of allies — indeed, even rethink its geopolitical strategies completely. The NATO countries today account for 45 per cent of the world economy, while China and Russia jointly make up almost half (around 22 per cent) of that.

If the USA and NATO want to check China’s rise, they will need an ally which is likely to grow fast. India is in the best position to play that role. Our economy might be in a shambles, but we are big in aggregate terms, not only in terms of our GDP, but also our population and geographical size. India flanks China to its south-west and could be an invaluable ally in any future armed conflict between China and the West. India also has a historical legacy in Africa, which China is attempting to turn into its sphere of influence. India’s diplomatic clout among the African nations can be of great use to the USA, which is viewed with deep suspicion there.

More importantly, India is a stable economy where big American companies can set up shop. There is growing pressure from the American government on its corporates to shift manufacturing out of China. But American monopoly capital is understandably reluctant, because this will increase its costs of production and eat into its profits. To nudge American capital, the US government is offering big subsidies and tax breaks. It is also negotiating deals with countries like India. And our government is only too willing to oblige them by offering cheap loans, easy terms, discounted land — everything that can help US monopolies improve their profit margins.

It is in the interest of India’s elite to align with the USA. In the past 30 years during which our economy has closely emulated American capitalism, the elite have gained immensely and have cornered almost all the economic benefits of reforms. We now have a political-corporate-security complex that operates almost autonomously from the rest of the body politic, while managing to maintain its hegemony over it. It will welcome an economic, diplomatic and military alliance with the US to place itself on the big boys’ table. This is also the best way to secure India from China’s potential expansion plans.

Whatever shape this alliance takes, it will only increase the authoritarian and centralising tendencies that we are seeing in India. The US does not like too much internal democracy in its Third World allies. History is replete with examples of authoritarian and quasi-authoritarian regimes that have been backed by the USA across Asia, Africa and Eastern Europe. It will be in America’s interests to ensure that protests and dissidence are minimised even in India. This will be especially true for all working people, whose rights will necessarily be curtailed to maintain the hegemony of neoliberal economic policies and finance capital. India, therefore, is stuck between a rock and a hard place. We have a future superpower China in our backyard, while the world’s biggest bully is knocking on our front door.

#China #United States of America USA

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

After Punjab youth killed in Canada carjacking assault, mother dies by suicide in Nawanshahr on receiving news

2
Nation

Professor held on charge of sexually assaulting woman on Delhi-Mumbai flight

3
Delhi

Man kills cousin with iron rod for refusing marriage proposal in south Delhi

4
Chandigarh

Chandigarh declares July 29 as public holiday on account of Muharram

5
Nation

AAP spokesperson booked in Noida for making 'communal' remarks in TV debate

6
Punjab

12,710 contractual teachers regularised in Punjab

7
Diaspora

Indian authorities trying to find Hyderabad woman who was found starving on Chicago street

8
Punjab

3 shooters of Gopi Dallewalia gang arrested in Moga's Santokh Singh murder case

9
Pollywood

Gippy Grewal, Hina Khan hand-in-hand announce their next film 'Shinda Shinda No Papa'

10
Nation

Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid opposition protest over Manipur issue

Don't Miss

View All
In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar
Nation

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar

~5K reward for those who help road accident victims
Punjab

Punjab: Rs 5K reward for those who help road accident victims

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides
Nation

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64
Pollywood

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

Wary of ‘award wapsi’, parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients
Nation

Wary of 'award wapsi', parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients

Top News

Parade Video: In charge, Manipur women cops meet victims, record statements

Parade Video: In charge, Manipur women cops meet victims, record statements

Investigation team trying to identify eyewitnesses | CJI ind...

Will assess ground situation, says Opposition

Will assess ground situation in Manipur, says Opposition

Jan Vishwas Bill, 2023: Concerns over Sector 27 compromise clause

Jan Vishwas Bill, 2023: Concerns over Section 27 compromise clause

50% aid for setting up chip units: PM Modi

50% aid for setting up chip units: PM Modi

Foxconn, Micron among electronics majors set to invest big i...

Punjab Govt regularises 12,710 contract teachers

Punjab Govt regularises 12,710 contract teachers

GPS-enabled bus service for govt school students soon


Cities

View All

43 buildings still unsafe in city, says MC survey

43 buildings still unsafe in city, says MC survey

Congress MP visits flood-hit areas

Tarn Taran bypass to be widened under road projects

BSF seizes bike, drugs at border near Amritsar

DSP's kin claim he was falsely implicated in a bribery case

Cycle tracks wrecked by rains at 36 locations; Admn gets to work

Cycle tracks wrecked by rains at 36 locations; Admn gets to work

Rs 6.87 cr in kitty, CPCC, civic body step up fight against air pollution

Corbusier’s Chandigarh: City experts flag need to bolster heritage panel

Sec 8 family attacked in road rage

High Court stays Chandigarh order for demolitions near court

Delhi court exempts outgoing WFI chief from appearance

Delhi court exempts outgoing WFI chief from appearance

Woman clubbed to death for rejecting marriage proposal

Court sets aside 2-yr jail order for kidnapping minor

Irked over erratic garbage lifting, villagers dump waste at MC office

UP STF nabs 2 with 1.8-kg elephant tusk

Farmers sleep outside as cracks develop on houses in flood-hit areas

Farmers sleep outside as cracks develop on houses in flood-hit areas

Mother of youth killed in Canada dies by suicide in Nawanshahr

Jalandhar Improvement Trust Chairman alleges graft in plot allotment

Regularisation without fixed pay scale new kind of privatisation: Teachers’ union

A first: Double-decker coach to ferry passengers and cargo

Polluted water floods NH stretches, commuters hit

Polluted water floods NH stretches, commuters hit

NHAI nod to build cycle tracks along highways

Woman among 2 nabbed POs

MC builds wall to prevent overflow of nullah

Shopkeepers up in arms as trash floods road near Scooter Market

Not just floods, Ghaggar spreading ailments too

Patiala: Not just floods, Ghaggar spreading ailments too

District pegs road infrastructure loss due to floods at Rs 55 cr

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur writes to PM, seeks flood relief

Eye flu cases increase in flood-hit areas

Dengue stings 7 more in district