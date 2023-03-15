 Why there is no let-up in police brutality in US : The Tribune India

Why there is no let-up in police brutality in US

Compared to the US, politicisation of the police system and laws is the problem in India, and not so much police brutality. There is a mistaken feeling here that a perfect police system will emerge if all states implement the seven measures ordered by the SC in 2006. Unfortunately, none of these measures would ensure justice to the common citizen. The basic aim of freeing the police from politicians was not achieved even after many of these measures were adopted.

Why there is no let-up in police brutality in US

Barbaric: The Washington Post’s database says the police shoot and kill around 1,000 persons a year in the US. Reuters



Vappala Balachandran

Former Special Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat

IN 1849, French satirist Jean-Baptiste Alphonse Karr wrote in his journal Les Guepes (The Wasps), “Plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose.” (The more things change, the more they stay the same). That seems to be true of police reforms in the US and India.

A case study of the US, where police brutality shook the nation with the death of two Black men — George Floyd in 2020 and Tyre Nichols this year — would offer some comparison. Nichols was killed in Memphis by five Black officers who were part of a special squad named ‘Scorpion’. While the Floyd murder was a deliberate act, the Nichols killing seems to be due to the use of excessive force.

British India, which followed the Irish constabulary system, kept the local community away from having any role or relationship with the police, except as ‘supplicants’. Police lines and quarters were built away from the public domain. Unfortunately, even after 1947, the tradition continued. Police-public relations were reduced to a slogan.

In the US, the police systems are traditionally rooted within the local community. As a result, the US has nearly 18,000 federal, state, sheriff, county and municipal police systems, each with their own individual rules. Also, the local American community organisations have significant roles in supervising the police. Besides, no police system goes beyond the law and procedure while making arrests etc. If so, why is there so much police brutality in the US?

Verywell, a health website maintained by 120 experts in the US, quotes statistics of police brutality in its report dated January 23. In 2018, only 2 per cent of the 61.5 million people who had encountered the police systems had “experienced threats or use of force.” However, most of these were during traffic violations. The problem comes during political demonstrations or race-related incidents. The report quotes the Washington Post’s database on police shootings which says that, on an average, the “police shoot and kill roughly 1,000 persons a year in the US.”

Yet, the report says that only 110 officers since 2005 have been charged with murder or manslaughter and only 42 have been convicted. As a result, “the use of force becomes legitimised because everyone does it and nobody says anything about it.”

In 2014, the then President Barack Obama constituted a task force on 21st-century policing to suggest ways for reducing police-community friction. This was announced after the killing of Michael Brown, an African-American youth, by a White officer in Missouri on August 9, 2014. Obama criticised the use of excessive force on the protesting crowds. The protest demonstrations and riots went on for nearly a year.

The task force, which was chaired by the then Commissioner of Police, Philadelphia, comprised 10 members, including police union leaders, academics and civil rights organisations. The task force formulated six ‘pillars’ of future policing — impartial policing, community supervision of policing, respecting individual dignity and human rights, police participation in community events, use of technology and ensuring physical and mental health of police officers.

The state, county and municipal bodies were asked to revise their SOPs (standard operating procedures) keeping these guidelines in mind. The police were asked to attend community meetings, church gatherings and other events to create an environment where the community knew that they would listen to them. The police higher management was asked to “listen to its officers” too. Above all, the police should use formal and informal mechanisms, such as surveys, focus groups, social media and interviews, to gain insight into community concerns.

Unfortunately, the task force recommendations did not seem to have prevented further deaths due to excessive force. Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was killed on March 13, 2020, in Louisville, Kentucky, when the police fired 32 rounds while trying to serve a search warrant in retaliation to Taylor’s boyfriend firing a warning shot at the police.

Verywell feels that many of the officers who use excessive force need treatment for what is called ‘implicit bias’ syndrome, which is an unconscious association, belief or attitude against any social group. Implicit biases operate almost entirely at an unconscious level. While explicit biases and prejudices are intentional and controllable, implicit biases are less so. Also, many of these officers need therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder as, normally, all are not able to tackle stress in equal measure.

In my opinion, all these studies have missed the basic problem of the absence of gun control laws in the US, where every citizen feels that it is a constitutional Second Amendment authorisation which guarantees that “the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.”

Compared to the US, the politicisation of the police system and laws is the problem in India, and not so much police brutality. There is a mistaken feeling here that a perfect police system will emerge if all states implemented the seven measures ordered by the Supreme Court in 2006: state security commission, selection of DGP on merit, police tenure, separation of investigation from law and order, setting up of police establishment board, setting up of police complaints authority and national security commission for senior officers’ selection.

Unfortunately, none of these measures would ensure justice to the common citizen. The basic aim of freeing the police from politicians was not achieved even after many of these measures were adopted, as media reports have highlighted.

In a way, Indian police officers are better off than their American counterparts as they are offered alternative ‘stress-relieving’ assignments like state intelligence departments or Central deputations where they need not daily handle law and order situations. Compared to that, a patrol officer does not ordinarily alternate with a desk job in the US. That is, perhaps, the reason why such police brutalities do not occur in India as in the US. We should be grateful for that.

Views are personal

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

After gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's TV interview from jail goes viral, Punjab prisons dept says not recorded inside state jail

2
Trending

Viral video: UP journalist questions minister over promises she made during election, gets arrested after BJP worker lodges complaint of ruckus

3
Amritsar

Drunk ticket checker ‘urinates’ on woman inside Amritsar-Kolkata Akal Takht Express

4
Nation

Airhostess from Himachal dies after falling from 4th-floor balcony; flew to Bengaluru from Dubai to meet her boyfriend

5
Haryana

‘Farzi’ act on Gurugram road lands YouTuber Joravar Singh, three others behind bars

6
Patiala

Punjabi University to get Rs 30 crore per month as grant from state government

7
Punjab

Scheduled Castes panel seeks report from Amritsar officials over 'suicide' by MBBS intern

8
World

Clashes between Pakistan police, Imran Khan supporters injure several ahead of ex-PM's possible arrest

9
Entertainment

Sara Ali Khan shares images from her trip to Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh

10
Himachal

Air hostess from Himachal was pushed to death by boyfriend in Bengaluru, both met through dating app

Don't Miss

View All
AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb
Health

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

ChatGPT 'may soon replace your job', but how soon, the question haunts many?
Trending

ChatGPT 'may soon replace your job', but how soon, the question haunts many

Air hostess from Himachal was pushed to death by boyfriend in Bengaluru, both met through dating app
Himachal

Air hostess from Himachal was pushed to death by boyfriend in Bengaluru, both met through dating app

Help accident victims, get rewarded
Punjab

Help accident victims, get rewarded: Punjab minister

‘Say Naa-To fake forwards’: Punjab police cash in on Oscar fever to drive home the point
Trending

'Say Naa-To fake forwards': Punjab police cash in on Oscar fever to drive home the point

Teacher Eligibility Test: Highlighted answers in question paper shock PSTET candidates
Punjab

Teacher Eligibility Test: Highlighted answers in question paper shock PSTET candidates

'Don't book...', Delhi police’s quirky request to Gujarat cops goes viral after Virat Kohli’s stunning batting display
Sports

'Don't book...', Delhi police's quirky request to Gujarat cops goes viral after Virat Kohli's stunning batting display

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Top News

In first direct US-Russia encounter since Ukraine war, Russian jet causes US spy drone crash over Black Sea

In first direct US-Russia encounter since Ukraine war, Russian jet ‘downs’ US spy drone over Black Sea

Moscow's ambassador to Washington calls incident a 'provocat...

Extend grace period for H1-B workers, who have lost their jobs, from 60 days to 180 days: US Presidential advisory

Extend grace period for H1-B workers, who have lost their jobs, from 60 days to 180 days: US Presidential advisory

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

Budget Session: Parliament disrupted for 2nd day over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks, BJP firm on apology

Budget Session: Parliament disrupted for 2nd day over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks, BJP firm on apology

Bid to arrest Imran triggers clashes

Bid to arrest Imran Khan triggers clashes in Pakistan

Pak ex-PM tells party workers to continue struggle even if h...


Cities

View All

Councillor, 2 booked for mining

Councillor, 2 booked for mining

Holy city all set to host G20 summit

Police issue route plan for conclave

View-cutters with national flag colour scheme upset residents

Y-20 delegates arrive at GNDU

SKM protests raids against farmers

SKM protests CBI raids against Punjab farmer leaders

Drug Hotspots: Bathinda villagers living in fear

Smart City offers idle OFC duct on lease for telcos to lay cables

Smart City offers idle OFC duct on lease for telcos to lay cables

Amid shortage, UT to empanel radiologists, anaesthetists for year

Soon, decorative lights to jazz up Sec 46 market

SC to take up UT’s plea against HC order today

G20 meet: City to be no-fly zone from March 27-Apr 1

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

Vasant Kunj dog attacks: Delhi mayor asks officials to prepare action plan within a week

What causes night smog during winters in New Delhi; scientists explain

Delhi L-G forwards Cong’s demand for probe into snooping case

Desilting of 200 km of sewer lines biggest challenge in cleaning Yamuna: Officials to Delhi LG

Jalandhar MC to act tough with property tax evaders

Jalandhar MC to act tough with property tax evaders

Congress heats up Lok Sabha bypoll politics in Jalandhar

Year on, slain kabaddi star’s wife awaits justice

Jalandhar lad scores 200 in inter-district Test match

Clear pending mutation cases in a week, says Kapurthala DC

Three die in Ludhiana hosiery factory fire

Three die in Ludhiana hosiery factory fire

Former Congress MLA Kuldeep Vaid booked under Excise Act by Punjab Vigilance Bureau

Work begins on rly station revamp project

Punjab Vigilance raids former MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid's house in DA case

Daughter drowns in canal, man arrested

MC not clearing building plans, creating hurdles, claim traders

MC not clearing building plans, creating hurdles, claim traders

India well-poised to provide leadership to world: Ex-envoy

108 centres allotted for wheat procurement

Vendors near temple removed

Blood donation camp: Over 60 units collected