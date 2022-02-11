Winter Olympics more about power politics

The cynosure of all eyes at the opening ceremony was Russian President Vladimir Putin, who flew to Beijing after speaking of his confrontation with the US over Ukraine and the eastward expansion of NATO. In their joint statement, China and Russia talked of a new era of global governance underpinned by the UN-based international architecture instead of a US-dominated international order.

Winter Olympics more about power politics

Presence counts: Putin was in China to secure his country’s strategic interests. Reuters

Yogesh Gupta

Former Ambassador

The 2022 Winter Olympics began in Beijing on February 4 with a spectacular ceremony which its organisers claimed had used 200 technologies, including 5G, AI, high-speed rail and new energy with space management to portray China’s progress from an assembly line of manufactured goods to “intelligent manufacturing”. The organisers were all praise for the facilities provided for the games, though some participants from Russia, Sweden, Finland and other countries had a different story to tell about the “quality of food and quarantine conditions” as many of them tested Covid-positive upon arriving at the Beijing airport, according to reports.

The excitement was further marred as the US, UK, Canada and other countries observed a diplomatic boycott of the games to protest against China’s human rights violations. While 105 Heads of State had witnessed the 2008 games, the number dropped to about 32 this time with most being authoritarian leaders. If Beijing had a grouse that the West had politicised the games for its “groundless accusations”, it was not far behind as it chose Qi Fabao, a PLA regiment commander who was involved in the Galwan clash, as the torch-bearer and a Xinjiang athlete, Dinigeer Yilamujiang, to light the Olympic flame. These shenanigans evoked widespread protests, including boycott of the opening and closing ceremonies by India’s Charge d’affaires in Beijing.

The cynosure of all eyes at the opening ceremony was Russian President Vladimir Putin, who flew to Beijing after speaking of his confrontation with the US over Ukraine and the eastward expansion of NATO. In their joint statement, China and Russia talked of a new era of global governance underpinned by the UN-based international architecture (wherein they have matching influence due to their Permanent Membership of the UN Security Council) instead of a US-dominated international order. They have traded reciprocal support with China opposing further enlargement of NATO, supporting Russia’s proposals to create “long-term binding security guarantees in Europe” and Russia confirming that “Taiwan is an alienable part of China and opposes any forms of its independence”.

Though China and Russia have agreed to support each other for “protection of their core interests”, important differences remain between them as China would not like to alienate the East European countries which are its important economic partners in establishment of any Russian sphere of influence there. Several countries such as the US, Japan and others are opposed to forced annexation of Taiwan by China. Also, many countries like Japan, Germany, Brazil, India and others have strong reservations on the post-Second World War UN architecture, which does not reflect the present realities of comprehensive global power.

A major highlight of Putin’s visit was the agreement on setting up the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline to be built by Gazprom, which would supply an additional 50 billion cubic metres of natural gas annually to northern China. As China is phasing out its coal-fired power plants, it wants to increase the ratio of natural gas in its energy mix to 15% by 2030 from 10% now and reduce its reliance on ship-based supplies from Australia and others. Being unsure of sanctions on its gas supply to Europe in wake of its confrontation with the US, Russia was also looking for a secure long-term partner for its gas purchase.

Putin said Russia was now supplying advanced technology weapons to China; these have included SU-35 fighter jets (4.5 generation), S-400 air defence system, M-171 transport helicopters and Kilo class submarines. With the threat of CAATSA sanctions by the US, the buyers for the Russian arms have dried up and China has emerged as a steady customer. Russia has avoided the sale of ground combat systems, strategic bombers and land attack missiles over the fear of arming a potential future adversary. There are also concerns about China adapting these weapons to capture the foreign markets (for example, Yuan class submarines sold to Pakistan by China are partly based on Russia’s Kilo class).

The presence of Pakistan PM Imran Khan at the Beijing Olympics provided yet another confirmation that while maintaining the pretence of not joining any bloc, Pakistan has aproned itself closely to Beijing. Imran began his tour by supporting China on the human rights of Uighur Muslims, but his commercial motives were soon transparent as the media reported that he had gone there seeking several favours from Beijing, i.e. another deposit of $3.14 billion from China to stabilise Pakistan’s foreign exchange situation, a rollover of $4 billion loans and $4.5 billion in trade finance facility.

He also wanted more investment and relocation of the Chinese industries in the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) established in Pakistan. To curry favour with the Chinese government, Islamabad agreed to provide $11 million in compensation to the families of 10 Chinese personnel who were killed in an attack by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) at Dasu in Pakhtunkhwa province on July 14, 2021. Imran met the Chinese PM, Li Keqiang and signed a framework agreement on industrial cooperation seeking greater investment from the Chinese companies; he also met President Xi Jinping but there was no information if he had agreed to Pakistan’s requests for additional financial assistance. Given that attacks by the TTP and other groups against Pakistan's security forces and the Chinese personnel have escalated in recent days, the Chinese companies would be cautious in taking up new projects in Pakistan.

The main objective of the Winter Olympics was projection of China's soft power, to tell the world how it had achieved economic prosperity and rivalled the only superpower, the US now. China’s relations with its neighbours and major powers have soured due to the aggressive and expansionist policies of its rulers. It is an open question how much soft power China would gain by hosting such cultural extravaganzas in the absence of change of its above policies.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

In a heartfelt email exchange, Elon Musk shares pain of losing son

2
Sports

Someone else took credit for decisions I took in Australia: Ajinkya Rahane

3
Haryana

Maid sedates Gurugram family, loots house by bringing in 4 accomplices

4
Haryana

Roof collapses in Gurugram housing complex; many feared trapped

5
Nation

ED attaches journalist Rana Ayyub’s funds worth over Rs 1.77 crore in money-laundering case

6
Trending

‘Just love him’: Twitter reacts after seeing Rishabh Pant’s relaxed look

7
Nation

Hijab row: HC asks students not to insist on wearing ‘religious things’ till matter is resolved

8
Nation

Supreme Court reinstates judicial officer who quit accusing judge of sexual harassment

9
Haryana

2 kiled as roof of Gurugram high-rise caves in

10
Punjab Campaign Trail

Punjab poll 2022: In Bathinda Urban, silent voter holds the key

Don't Miss

View All
Amritsar: 14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public
Amritsar

14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records
Himachal

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts

Chandigarh: Single ticket for tourist spots, app launched by Tourism Department
Chandigarh

Single ticket for tourist spots in Chandigarh, app launched by Tourism Department

Kapil Sharma shares a heartfelt photo with daughter Anayra; both flaunt a cute pout
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma shares a heartfelt photo with daughter Anayra; both flaunt a cute pout

Know Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's reaction after seeing drunk 'uninvited' Kapil Sharma at their party in the middle of the night
Trending

Know Shah Rukh and Gauri's reaction after seeing drunk 'uninvited' Kapil Sharma at their house party in the middle of the night

Mother to 3 daughters, pregnant Pakistani woman gets nail hammered into her head so that she gives birth to a son
World

Mother to 3 daughters, pregnant Pakistani woman gets nail hammered into her head so that she gives birth to a son

Amritsar: Author of a book, this rickshaw-puller is unhappy with Punjab’s political scene
Amritsar

Author of a book, this rickshaw-puller is unhappy with Punjab's political scene

Top Stories

Plea filed in Supreme Court challenging Karnataka High Court order on hijab row

Supreme Court again refuses to intervene on Karnataka hijab row

CJI says, ‘We are also watching what’s happening in the stat...

Hijab row: Karnataka HC requests state government to reopen schools, says no to Hijab and saffron shawls in classrooms

Karnataka High Court requests state govt to reopen schools, says no to hijab and saffron shawls in classrooms

Interim order was issued by three-judge full bench led by Ch...

Budget stands for continuity, brings stability to economy, predictability of taxation: Sitharaman

Budget to bring stability to economy, Nirmala Sitharaman says in Rajya Sabha

Was replying to budget demand in Rajya Sabha

Gurugram police register FIR against builder after woman dies in mishap.

Gurugram police register FIR against builder after 2 die in building mishap

One of the deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Ekta ...

57 constituencies have 3 or more candidates with criminal cases in the fray - ADR

57 Punjab constituencies have 3 or more candidates with criminal cases in fray, says survey

Punjab Election Watch and ADR could not analyse 28 candidate...

Cities

View All

Election 2022: To increase turnout, Amritsar administration gets creative

Election 2022: To increase turnout, Amritsar administration gets creative

A triangular contest on the cards in Tarn Taran segment

BJP Amritsar East candidate Jagmohan Raju files complaint with EC, alleges violations

14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public

Hopeful of repeating its '89 feat, Simranjit Singh Mann's Akali Dal fighting for open trade with Pakistan

Cancer a ‘non-issue’ for parties in Malwa

Cancer a 'non-issue' for parties in Malwa

Punjab poll 2022: In Bathinda Urban, silent voter holds the key

Nearly all open now in Chandigarh

Nearly all open now in Chandigarh

Chandigarh allows offline classes in schools from February 14

Panchkula schools reopen to thin attendance

Single ticket for tourist spots in Chandigarh, app launched by Tourism Department

As Covid cases dip, walk in for OPDs at PGI from Feb 14

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

Doctor shot at by unidentified men outside Delhi hospital

Mughal Gardens to open for general public from February 12 to March 16

AIIMS discontinues routine Covid-19 testing before inpatient hospitalisations, surgeries

President Address failed to give blueprint for nation’s future: Congress

‘Tusi buss sade bande nu jita ke MLA bana deyo, mantri banana mera kum hai’

Punjabh CM Channi has a promise of Cabinet berth for all candidates

Man gets death for raping minor

Joining still on hold, Congress boasts of giving jobs to 1,158 assistant professors in Punjab

NRI woman's handbag with cash & gold stolen from Jalandhar's supermarket

BJP mobilises cadre for PM Modi's Jalandhar rally on February 14

Youth held for vandalising statue of Arjuna awardee

Youth held for vandalising statue of Arjuna awardee Gurdial Singh Malhi in Dakha

Delay in elevated road project from Samrala Chowk to MC limits on Ferozepur Road troubles residents, bizmen

March held in Ludhiana to make environment main poll agenda

5 die, 69 fresh cases in Ludhiana

Month on, booster dose gets poor response in Ludhiana district

Sanour AAP candidate booked for ‘false affidavit’

Sanour AAP candidate booked for 'false affidavit'

PUNJAB POLL 2022: 25 per cent candidates in fray have criminal cases in Patiala district

300 inoculated at Punjabi University vaccination camp

Volunteers to help elderly, pregnant women voters at polling booths in Patiala district