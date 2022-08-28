 Wounds revealed after long last : The Tribune India

75 years of Partition

Wounds revealed after long last

Mamaji realised that it would not be safe to stay in Pakistan any longer. On August 26, 1947, a caravan of 500 persons started for Nankana Sahib. And then, catastrophe struck. It took him decades to finally share the nightmare

Wounds revealed after long last

Tribune file photo

Karanvir Singh Sibia

MY maternal uncle, Gurbhajan Singh Mann, belonged to Kotshera village in Gujranwala district. When the riots broke out in 1947, Mamaji, then 26, was in Shimla, along with other members of his family, including my grandparents and mother. He returned to his village on July 28 to support the staff and villagers who looked up to the family. At the Lahore railway station, he saw a frenzied mob dragging people out of the trains and killing them.

It was sheer presence of mind of British officers on duty that they got the station vacated and ensured that the train left for Gujranwala immediately with an armed escort. In Gujranwala, curfew had been imposed.

Mamaji thought the circumstances were temporary and once the government changed hands, they would be able to lead normal lives. That was not to be.

On August 24, an irate mob from the adjoining villages descended on his estate and started raising slogans. Mamaji and other people went to the roof and opened fire in the air, sending the trouble-makers back. It was then that Mamaji realised that it would not be safe to stay in Pakistan any longer. He mobilised the local Sikh and Hindu population to leave together for Amritsar. On August 26, a caravan of about 500 persons started for Nankana Sahib. Armed with guns, Mamaji and Risaldar Bishan Singh, an ex-Armyman who also looked after the horses in the estate, moved on horseback. The women and children travelled in bullock carts. The family car, a Chevrolet, was driven by their driver, Harnam Singh, who was accompanied by his wife, Veer Kaur, and two others.

After covering 20 miles, Mamaji and Bishan Singh went to survey the area. They had barely travelled a kilometre when the caravan was ambushed. In the firing and assault that followed, about 200 persons were killed. The car in which Harnam was travelling was fired at and the occupants had to abandon it. As soon as Harnam got out of the vehicle, he received gunshot wounds in the chest and wrist. A horseman accompanying their vehicle asked him to mount and carried him away from danger.

Seeing the commotion around her, Veer Kaur feigned death by lying among the bodies. Two hours after the attack, when everything was quiet, she gathered strength and started to walk towards a nearby village. Seeing so many corpses all around, the hope of finding her husband started to diminish. In the village, she came close to a well and thought of ending her life. But two noble souls from the village saw her and understood her plight. Risking their own lives, they guided her safely to Nankana Sahib.

Mamaji and Bishan Singh continued their journey on their horses through the fields. Every now and then, they would hear gunshots, slogan-raising and shrieks all around. After a short rest, they continued their journey in the evening for Nankana Sahib, which was about 20 km away but while crossing the periphery of village, they were attacked by a mob. Their leader, who was armed with a javelin, aimed at them. Bishan Singh fired from his .12 bore gun and the man dropped to the ground but with a burst of energy, he got up and made another attempt to attack them. Bishan Singh fired the second shot, killing him instantly. The mob immediately dispersed and the two managed to escape in the fading light. He was fortunate to escape to India as the authorities in Pakistan declared a reward on his head as the man who had been killed belonged to a prominent family.

At Nankana Sahib, Mamaji was united with Harnam, who was still in a precarious condition and needed better medical care, and his wife Veer Kaur. They immediately left for Amritsar where there were better medical facilities.

All his life, Mamaji kept the wounds of Partition close to his heart, revealing them to the family decades later.

— The writer is based in Sangrur 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Key accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi nabbed in Azerbaijan, Lawrence's brother Anmol traced to Kenya

2
Sports

From one Sara to another: Video of Shubman Gill on dinner date with Sara Ali Khan sparks dating rumours; fans react over his earlier 'link-up' with Sara Tendulkar

3
Business

Gautam Adani is world's 3rd richest person, overtakes Louis Vuitton chief

4
Haryana

Watch: Gurugram businessman beats up security guard, lift operator at posh society; arrested after protest

5
J & K

Had presumed PM Modi to be a 'crude man', but he displayed humanity: Ghulam Nabi Azad

6
Nation

Supreme Court expands definition of family; says it may take form of domestic, unmarried partnerships or queer relationships

7
Punjab

Attacked at home, Afghan Sikhs find community on New York’s Long Island

8
Comment

Bhai Kahan Singh, the Renaissance man

9
Bathinda

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

10
Nation

Indian graziers stopped by Chinese troops near LAC in eastern Ladakh's Demchok

Don't Miss

View All
Himachal Govt U-turn: No apple for schoolkids, patients
Himachal

Himachal Govt U-turn: No apple for schoolkids, patients

‘Gatka’ player with 30% vision shows way
Punjab Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean

'Gatka' player with 30% vision shows way

Indus dolphin added to list of endangered species
Punjab

Indus dolphin added to list of endangered species

Sikandar’s bull run ends, loses battle to LSD
Jalandhar

Sikandar's bull run ends, loses battle to LSD

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa
Punjab

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa

Viral post claims stalkers, criminals can get your exact location from Instagram, app denies report
Trending

Viral post claims stalkers, criminals can get your exact location from Instagram, app denies report

Exotic flowers embellish Golden Temple complex
Amritsar

Exotic flowers embellish Golden Temple complex

Sonali Phogat’s old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces
Trending

Sonali Phogat's old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces

Top News

Identification of minorities at state level: Supreme Court gives six weeks to Centre to spell out stand

Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level

Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...

Jhakhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’

Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’

Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...

CBI officials search Manish Sisodia’s bank locker in Ghaziabad

CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched

Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...

‘Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain’, Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy

'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy

According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...

Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for EWS

Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for EWS

A five-judge Constitution bench says it will decide the proc...


Cities

View All

Mosquito-breeding grounds at GMC in Amritsar a cause for concern

Mosquito-breeding grounds at GMC in Amritsar a cause for concern

Meenakshi Lekhi defends Sunny Deol's prolonged absence from Gurdaspur

Year on, Jallianwala Bagh needs another makeover

Potable canal water for all villages of Punjab soon,15 projects underway: Brahm Shankar Jimpa

Deep nexus: Gang involved in illegal sand mining busted in Tarn Taran

Farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

Three injured in shooting outside US gurdwara

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa

SC paves way for conversion of Chandigarh commercial units to freehold

SC paves way for conversion of Chandigarh commercial units to freehold

A first: Complex auditory implant surgery at PGI

Chandigarh: STA puts brakes on OLA, Uber bike taxis

Panchkula city set to have e-bike service

Packed to capacity, lone Chandigarh MC facility stops catching LSD-hit cattle amid rising infection

CBI officials search Manish Sisodia’s bank locker in Ghaziabad

CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched

'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy

BJP ‘using’ Anna Hazare as CBI found nothing against Sisodia, claims Kejriwal

Delhi reports highest number of rape cases, Kolkata least among 19 Indian metropolitan cities

Manish Sisodia terms BJP ‘bachha chor’ party, says can’t answer lies thrown by opposition

Sports antidote to drug menace, says punjab CM

Sports antidote to drug menace, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

'Gatka' player with 30% vision shows way

‘Khedan Watan Punjab Dean’ get off to a flying start

Punjab VB unearths Rs 7-crore scam in agricultural society

Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean: Winners to be covered under gradation policy, says minister

5 years on, no meeting of anti-encroachment panel in Ludhiana

5 years on, no meeting of anti-encroachment panel in Ludhiana

Fleecing by private schools continues, 27 complaints filed in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Smart City Limited gets award for waterfront project

2 held for stealing jewellery in Ludhiana

Husband, three others booked for thrashing woman

Proposal to use private land for parking in Patiala awaits govt nod

Proposal to use private land for parking in Patiala awaits govt nod

Works worth Rs 38.77 lakh to come up for discussion at F&CC meeting of Patiala MC

2 held with 3-kg opium, Rs 8L drug money by Rajpura police

Campaign to ease traffic movement in Patiala suffers setback after initial success

PRTC employees block Patiala-Samana road