 Writers, honour and awards : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Writers, honour and awards

Do awards confer honour to writers or do writers add honour to the award? While it is a bit of both, many writers add lustre to awards

Writers, honour and awards

Picture for representational purpose only.



GJV Prasad

Sahitya Akademi Awards are much coveted and celebrated across the Indian languages that are in their list. This is true of Indian English as well. The first Indian English writer to receive this award was RK Narayan, and deservedly so. He received it for his novel ‘The Guide’ in 1960, five years after the awards were instituted, when he was 54 years old. I am stating his age because it has often been said that writers in other Indian languages, especially Hindi, have to wait for their dotage to receive the award, having by that time a substantial body of work.

RK Narayan already had a good body of work published by 1960 and though he may have been young by the standards of other language awardees, he was no spring chicken! This is true of the succeeding (early) awardees (by the way, the Indian English juries didn’t always find any writers suitable for the award!) — Raja Rao (1964), Verrier Elwin (1965), Bhabani Bhattacharya (1967), Niharranjan Ray (1969), Mulk Raj Anand (1971), Nirad C Chaudhuri (1975), Sarvepalli Gopal (1976), and Chaman Nahal (1977). This is also true of many of the others who followed, including Nayantara Sahgal (1986), Shashi Deshpande (1990), Esther David (2010), Temsula Ao (2013), Namita Gokhale (2021) and Neelum Saran Gour (2023). They may not have had to wait for their dotage, but these writers didn’t get the award till they had a solid body of work. Of course, there have been notable exceptions, but they are exceptions!

There are other awards for Indian English writers which are seen as more glamorous and are often bestowed early in their careers. We all know the Booker, as also the Commonwealth Prize. There are other awards as well, two specifically for women writers — the Sushila Devi Award for the best book of fiction written by a woman author, and the AutHER awards which are given across many genres. When you look at the names of the winners of the Sushila Devi Awards, you will realise that while some are well-known, and all of them deserve the award, most of them have the major part of their writing careers ahead of them. While the first award went to Namita Gokhale for her wonderful ‘Things to Leave Behind’, other winners have been Shubangi Swarup (‘Latitudes of Longing’), Avni Doshi (‘Girl in White Cotton’), Anukrti Upadhyay (‘Kintsugi’), Anuradha Roy (‘The Earthspinner’), and Janice Pariat (‘Everything the Light Touches’). You will agree that five of them are young writers, though each is a worthy winner.

This takes me to the question whether awards confer honour to writers or do writers add honour to the award? While it is a bit of both, I feel that many writers add lustre to awards. Take the case of Neelum Saran Gour, the latest winner of the Sahitya Akademi Award for English. The award-winning ‘Requiem in Raga Janki’ comes late in her career. She has a very strong body of work and could have won the award any year. However, ‘Requiem’ is a substantial work, and I am glad that it did win the award, bringing attention to the writer and the work.

It is interesting to read the book in the midst of the controversy about TM Krishna. The world of Hindustani music has always celebrated its roots in the courtesan culture as well as Sufi and Bhakti traditions. Muslims have played a major role in its development and are duly celebrated. ‘Requiem’ is a fictional biography of a Hindustani singer, Janki Bai Ilahabadi (1880-1934), during whose life record companies first came to India and took the voices of singers into households and families which would have had no access to their concerts. Thus, ‘the golden era’ of Hindustani music enriched the life of more and more people.

This is the story of how her voice took Janki Bai from penury, from an upbringing in a kotha that had no place for girls who were not conventionally good-looking, to the world of durbars and recording studios and wealth. This is a book that takes even a lay reader into Hindustani music’s intricacies and its traditions. We must read it for the world it builds for us, for the magnificent book that it is, and to salute a wonderful writer.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

'Blatant interference': India summons German diplomat over remarks on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

2
India

'No bar can keep me inside': Arvind Kejriwal writes from jail, wife reads out message

3
World

143 killed in Russia terror attack; 4 suspected gunmen among 11 arrested

4
Lok Sabha Elections

Explainer: Trouble in BJP in Karnataka, the only saffron bastion in South India

5
India

Supreme Court dismisses Centre’s review plea; says ED required to furnish grounds of arrest to accused in writing

6
Punjab

6 more die in Sangrur hooch tragedy, toll climbs to 20; EC seeks report from Punjab Chief Secretary, DGP

7
Himachal

Citing lack of self-respect in Congress, 6 disqualified Himachal MLAs join BJP

8
Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks police officer's removal from security for misconduct; court orders to preserve CCTV camera footage

9
Delhi

AAP office in Delhi ‘sealed’ off from all sides, matter to be raised with Election Commission, says Atishi

10
Trending

Actress Pooja Dadwal, who debuted with Salman Khan, battled tuberculosis with his help

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

Delhi Police beef up security ahead of AAP's protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Delhi Police beef up security ahead of AAP's protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

This comes after AAP decides to take out a candle march and ...

‘Interference’: MEA summons German envoy over remarks on Kejri’s arrest

‘Interference’: MEA summons German envoy over remarks on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Says ‘biased assumptions’ are unwarranted

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal moves High Court, early hearing unlikely

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal moves High Court, early hearing unlikely

High Court may take up petition only after Holi

Supreme Court rejects govt’s plea against Enforcement Directorate furnishing grounds for detention

Supreme Court rejects govt’s plea against Enforcement Directorate furnishing grounds for detention

IS claims responsibility after 143 killed in Russia concert shooting; 4 gunmen held

IS claims responsibility after 143 killed in Russia concert shooting; 4 gunmen held


Cities

View All

Ex-serviceman’s murder: Police nab two accused

Ex-serviceman’s murder: Police nab two accused

Man hacked to death in Dalla Rajputa village

Ahead of Holla Mohalla, pilgrims make beeline for Anandpur Sahib

Ranjit Avenue residents want shifting of seized vehicles parked near police station

Tributes paid to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev at spl event

Cricket lovers encounter dusty roads, parking woes on way to match venue

Cricket lovers encounter dusty roads, parking woes on way to match venue

Cyber cons on prowl, seniors watch out!

UT gets only 6 bids for 36 liquor vends in 3rd round of auction

Two brothers from UP arrested with 2 kg opium

Holi: 1,000 cops to watch out for troublemakers

Delhi Police beef up security ahead of AAP's protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Delhi Police beef up security ahead of AAP's protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

AAP at crossroads: Leadership dilemma after Kejriwal’s arrest

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal moves High Court, early hearing unlikely

Delhi liquor policy: How AAP top brass got entangled in it

‘Interference’: MEA summons German envoy over remarks on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Students march to Bhagat Singh’s home; demand protection of martyrs’ legacies

Students march to Bhagat Singh’s home; demand protection of martyrs’ legacies

21 cyclists pay tribute to martyr at Khatkar Kalan

Farmers drill deeper to install borewells as floods contaminate groundwater in Doaba

One killed, another seriously injured as tractor-trailer overturns

Agent booked for duping woman of Rs 4.5L on pretext of arranging visa

Woman among 4 nabbed with heroin, poppy husk in Ludhiana

Woman among 4 nabbed with heroin, poppy husk in Ludhiana

3 get 10-year RI, fined Rs 40K each for dacoity

Ludhiana man duped of Rs 1.40 crore

Harassed for dowry, woman dies by suicide

ANM found tampering with birth records

Play on Bhagat Singh staged at Pbi varsity

Play on Bhagat Singh staged at Pbi varsity

PAU Kisan Mela series concludes in Patiala

Punjabi University, Patiala, holds bicycle rally in honour of martyrs

New jewellery store coming up in Patiala