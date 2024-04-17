 Xi keen on bolstering armed forces for warfare : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Comment
  • Xi keen on bolstering armed forces for warfare

Xi keen on bolstering armed forces for warfare

Security remains Beijing’s top concern. It was mentioned 28 times in the Govt Work Report, three times more than in last year’s report.

Xi keen on bolstering armed forces for warfare

Priority: China’s defence budget has been hiked by 7.2 per cent despite a slowing GDP growth rate. Reuters



Jayadeva Ranade

President, Centre for China Analysis and Strategy

NEARLY 6,000 members of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the government’s top echelons congregated in Beijing recently to attend the week-long plenary meetings of the National People’s Congress (NPC) — China’s version of a parliament — and its top political advisory body, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC). This NPC session (March 4-11) signalled that President Xi Jinping had further consolidated his authority as China’s pre-eminent leader and more firmly stamped the CCP’s imprimatur on the state. Equally importantly, it reaffirmed China’s global leadership ambitions. However, the economic difficulties were glossed over.

The 40-page Government Work Report, read out by Premier Li Qiang on the opening day, included laudatory references to President Xi — mandatory since the 18th Party Congress in 2012. This year, however, Premier Li singled him out for special praise. Li asserted: “We owe our achievements in 2023 to General Secretary Xi Jinping, who is at the helm charting the course.”

Security remains Beijing’s top concern and was mentioned 28 times in the report, three times more than in last year’s report. Asserting the importance of “promoting stability through progress” while addressing leaders of central and provincial governments, Li stressed that “stability is of overall importance, as it is the basis for everything we do. All localities and government departments should adopt more policies that are conducive to keeping expectations, economic growth and employment stable”. This emphasis on stability and security was also noticeable in the report of the Supreme People’s Court, presented on March 8. It claimed an increase of 29.5 per cent in the number of completed cases. Interestingly, it referred to “0.04 per cent of the other cases” meaning those “harming national security, harming defence interests...” In other words, the Supreme People’s Court tried 70,520 national security and defence-related cases in 2023, but just under 1 in 20,000 Chinese were charged with subversion!

The national defence budget was increased by 7.2 per cent or 1.67 trillion yuan ($231.4 billion), making 2024 the ninth straight year to see a single-digit hike in the country’s defence budget. This budget has doubled since 2013, when Xi took over. This increase, in spite of a slowing GDP growth rate, confirms China’s efforts to build a modern, technologically advanced, world-class army and its ambition to ‘recover’ its ‘lost’ territories. Noticeable is the fresh thrust towards advanced technology and emphasis on building the navy. Speaking to PLA representatives at the NPC and CPPCC plenary sessions on March 7, Xi “emphasised that the strategic capabilities in emerging fields are crucial components of the national strategic system and capabilities, which are related to the high-quality development of China’s economy and society, national security, and the initiative of military struggle”. He stressed the need to “promote the efficient integration and two-way stimulation of new productive forces and new combat forces”.

Xi stressed the importance of enhancing the strategic capabilities in emerging fields and said it was important to “integrate preparation for maritime military warfare, safeguarding maritime rights and development of the maritime economy”. On the sidelines of the NPC session, Yuan Huazhi, Political Commissar of the PLA Navy and NPC Deputy, told the Hong Kong Commercial Daily (March 5) that China would unveil its fourth aircraft carrier soon. He said there were no obstacles in developing China’s aircraft carrier technologies. The appointment of Gen Dong Jun, a PLA Navy officer and submariner, as Defence Minister will ensure adequate funds for the navy.

Xi also mentioned building a network space defence system and enhancing the ability to safeguard national network security. Alluding to the civil-military fusion, he called for strengthening the coordinated implementation of major projects in science and technology, promoting independent and original innovation, and fostering a vibrant ecosystem for innovation. Zhang Yuzhuo, Chairman of the state-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, disclosed that investment by central state-owned enterprises (SOEs) in strategic emerging industries increased by 32.1 per cent in 2023 and that this would grow. He said there would be a focus “especially on brain-like intelligence, quantum information and controlled nuclear fusion”.

As anticipated, the Government Work Report sought to paper over China’s economic problems. However, by projecting a GDP growth rate of 5 per cent — the same as the previous year — and estimating the inflation rate also at last year’s 3 per cent, it revealed the country’s economic difficulties. The unchanged 5 per cent growth rate indicated the government's reluctance to set a figure it cannot reach, or a realistically low figure which would further undermine confidence. Unlike last year, when Beijing’s abrupt exit from the ‘zero Covid’ policy saw a sudden burst in economic activities in the first half, this time, China has no such advantage. Further, though the government sees inflation at around 3 per cent, China’s National Statistics Bureau reports that the economy is slipping into deflation. The CCP’s failure to hold the Third Plenum, which stipulates the country’s economic goals, on schedule in October or November suggests differences within the party.

The NPC plenary session strengthened and reconfirmed Xi and the CCP’s pre-eminent position. It indicated that manufacturing remains important and there will be emphasis on preserving China’s position in the global supply chain. No stimulus measures were announced, however, for China’s economy. China’s private entrepreneurs would have been disappointed at the absence of incentives and the pronouncedly favoured status accorded by the Politburo to the SOEs. What was important was Xi’s attention to strengthening the armed forces for multi-dimensional warfare (land, air, cyber, space and sea) by using advanced technology and enhancing the PLA Navy’s capabilities.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#China #Congress


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

BJP announces 3 candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab; fields ex-IAS officer Parampal Kaur from Bathinda

2
India Patanjali advertisements case

Ramdev, Balkrishna tender apologies ‘in person' with folded hands; Supreme Court says ‘you are not off the hook’

3
Punjab

AAP announces 4 more candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab, fields Muktsar’s MLA Kaka Brar from Ferozepur

4
Haryana

Lok Sabha poll: Former Haryana deputy CM Dushyant Chautala’s mother Naina Chautala, singer Fazilpuria in JJP’s 1st list of candidates

5
Delhi

ASI shot dead, another injured after man opens fire on Delhi's busy flyover; accused then kills self

6
India

1,016 candidates clear UPSC exam, Aditya Srivastava secures top rank

7
Himachal

Kangana calls Vikramaditya 'chotta pappu'; Congress minister describes Bollywood's queen as ‘badi behan'

8
India

IAF’s older surviving fighter pilot, Squadron Leader Dalip Singh Majithia, dies at 103

9
Punjab

Punjab Police crack Nangal VHP leader murder case, arrest 2 terror operatives

10
Haryana

Rohtak’s Pragati Verma secures 355th rank in UPSC exam

Don't Miss

View All
Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Top News

Three days before poll, top Naxalite among 29 killed in Bastar gunfight

Three days before poll, top Naxalite among 29 killed in Bastar gunfight Three days before poll, top Naxalite among 29 killed in Bastar gunfight

3 security men hurt | AK-47, Insas among arms seized | Modi ...

List steps taken to curb lynching, cow vigilantism: Supreme Court to state govts

List steps taken to curb lynching, cow vigilantism: Supreme Court to state govts

‘Not off the hook’: Supreme Court to Patanjali founders

‘Not off the hook’: Supreme Court to Patanjali founders Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna

Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna tender apologies

Supreme Court junks idea of physical counting of VVPAT slips

Supreme Court junks idea of physical counting of VVPAT slips

Says not practicable | Defers hearing till tomorrow — day be...

Pawan Kumar Tinu, Jagdeep S Kaka Brar on AAP’s Punjab list

Pawan Kumar Tinu, Jagdeep S Kaka Brar on AAP’s Punjab list

Saffron party fields Parampal Kaur Sidhu, Som Parkash’s wife


Cities

View All

Burning of waste heaps goes on unabated in Amritsar

Burning of waste heaps goes on unabated in Amritsar

Amritsar MC razes illegal colony near Central Jail

Amritsar: After getting Congress ticket, Aujla gets a rousing welcome on arrival from Delhi

Drugs seized from peddlers destroyed

Farmers panic after Amritsar district witnesses untimely rain

INDIA VOTES 2024: To corner Badals in their Bathinda bastion, rival parties field former Akali supporters

To corner Badals in their Bathinda bastion, rival parties field former Akali supporters

Being farmer, will raise their issues in Parliament: Gurmeet Singh Khuddian

It’s party’s call, but want to fight from Bathinda: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Fire alarm: Tagore Theatre not fire-safe

Fire alarm: Tagore Theatre not fire-safe

INDIA VOTES 2024: Congress trouble far from over, more leaders quit posts

Chandigarh: Edu Dept to crack down on unsafe vehicles ferrying schoolchildren

Poll promise of free treatment special gift for elderly: Sanjay Tandon

BJP manifesto’s focus on youth, poor, farmers: Malhotra

L-G pens open letter to CM, slams govt over water crisis

L-G pens open letter to CM, slams govt over water crisis

Delhi cop shot dead by man before he kills self

Kejriwal playing ‘victim card’: LoP

Four get life term for killing cop in 2012

‘My name is Kejriwal, I’m not a terrorist’: CM’s message from jail

Youth’s murder case cracked, 3 held in Jalandhar

Youth’s murder case cracked, 3 held in Jalandhar

PCS officer Gurleen 30th in UPSC exams

6 hurt as tipper, car collide head-on

INDIA VOTES 2024: BJP puts speculations to rest, fields Anita Som Prakash from Hoshiarpur

Vijay Sampla may quit BJP; removes ‘Modi ka parivar’ from his ‘X’ account

INDIA VOTES 2024: Ashok Parashar Pappi is AAP candidate from Ludhiana

INDIA VOTES 2024: Ashok Parashar Pappi is AAP candidate from Ludhiana

Emergency ward continues to grapple with staff crunch, inadequate infrastructure at Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Just 1% of wheat crop on 2.45 lakh hectares harvested in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana DC conducts surprise inspection at mandi, issues notice to officials

Widow raped in lawyer’s cabin, man arrested

Police step up security around walled city for Navratri festival

Police step up security around walled city for Navratri festival

46,793 MT wheat arrives in Patiala

Balraj Sahni memorial lecture held

Hotels offer discount to voters

Patiala lad ranked 340th