 Xi-Putin rapport keeps West on its toes : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Comment
  • Xi-Putin rapport keeps West on its toes

Xi-Putin rapport keeps West on its toes

Russian President chose China for his first international visit after his re-election in March

Xi-Putin rapport keeps West on its toes

On the same page: Russia and China have agreed to oppose ‘further escalation’ of the Ukraine conflict. Reuters



Vappala Balachandran

Former Special Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat

RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin’s visit to China (May 16-17) and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping’s European tour (May 5-10) have helped both leaders win the perception battle against the Western bloc. This was apparent from the bloc’s inability to bring any clarity over the future of the Ukraine war, reinforced by Israel’s relentless Gaza operations despite a global outcry over massive civilian fatalities.

Xi’s recent visit to France, Hungary and Serbia received global attention as it revealed Europe’s differences with America in facing a strengthened Russia-China axis.

That Russia and China have agreed at this summit to oppose “further escalation” of the Ukraine conflict is considered a logical outcome of their earlier assertion of their relations being a ‘stabilising force’ in a chaotic world.

There was no surprise that Putin chose China for his first international visit after his re-election in March. During his visit in February 2022, Russia and China concluded a “new era of cooperation” and “no-limits partnership”. Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd, one of the best China watchers in the world, had then said that Putin had “signed on Xi’s global agenda”.

This also proved how prescient then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was in 1952 when he told US Ambassador Chester Bowles that “there may be more chance of China running Russia 20 years from today than Russia running China”. This was recorded by the late Ambassador Howard B Schaffer in Bowles’ biography, published in 1994.

Meanwhile, Xi’s recent visit to France, Hungary and Serbia received global attention as it revealed Europe’s differences with America in facing a strengthened Russia-China axis led by Beijing. Also, by design or otherwise, it also coincided with the 25th anniversary of NATO’s bombing of the Chinese embassy in Belgrade.

French President Emmanuel Macron could not obtain any specific concession from Xi over the lopsided bilateral trade, even in the presence of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. However, observers say that the visit yielded some benefits to the French President for leading “a quest that Europe’s allegiance to the US foreign policy must yield to a multipolar global order by accommodating the rising powers’ interests and concern”. It also improved Macron’s relationship with Xi, which is part of his strategy to make France a crucial partner for all emerging world powers.

However, Xi’s trip brought tangible benefits to Hungary and Serbia, both members of the Belt and Road Initiative. In Hungary, Xi seems to have promised more investments in transport and energy, the construction of a high-speed railway connecting the capital city centre to its airport and cooperation in the nuclear sector. For Serbia, a $2.1-billion project to connect the Hungarian capital with the Serbian capital was approved. Serbia also earned a special mention by Xi, who said it became China’s first strategic partner in central and eastern Europe eight years ago, and “it becomes the first European country with which we shall build a community with a shared future”.

A case study of the China-Serbia relations would prove what intel historians have been saying, that China is perhaps the only country which became a superpower through deft use of its intelligence agencies. Initially, Mao Zedong had followed Joseph Stalin’s diktat and did not have any contact with the rebellious Josip Tito.

After Stalin’s death in 1953, the position changed, and Mao welcomed a Yugoslav Communist delegation with profuse apologies, as recorded by the Wilson Centre digital archives. This happened between September 15 and 28, 1956, when the Chinese Communist Party’s Eighth National Congress was in session.

In 1977, Tito, then 85, took with him his close aide Stane Dolanc, a Slovenian leader, during his first visit to Beijing. Dolanc was later interior minister (1982-84). Tito, who stayed in China from August 30 to September 8, was heartily welcomed in China by Hua Guofeng, the designated successor of Mao. That was when close intelligence cooperation was formalised.

According to Roger Faligot, a French investigative journalist, the Chinese Deputy Minister of Security paid a return visit to Belgrade in 1983 on Dolanc’s invitation. Gradually, the Yugoslav service became the closest ally of Chinese intelligence through joint operations. After the Yugoslav Federation started disintegrating, the Chinese service started collaborating with the Serbian service. In November 1997, Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic, accompanied by Jovica Stanisic, head of the Serbian service, visited Beijing to reinforce the cooperation.

The May 7, 1999, bombing was a landmark event which put America on the defensive and enabled China to wrest concessions from the Bill Clinton administration. This was after the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, established by Tito in 1945 and comprising six constituent republics (Bosnia-Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia) disintegrated in 1992, leading to internecine wars. In 1999, NATO bombed Serbia through ‘stealth bombers’ for two-and-a-half months in a bid to stop ethnic cleansing of Kosovo’s Albanian population.

According to then CIA Director George Tenet, wrong coordinates of a military target supplied by the CIA led to the targeting of the Chinese embassy during this bombing. It took “more than a month” for the US to give a full explanation that the real target was the Yugoslav Federal Directorate for Supply and Procurement. Twenty years later, BBC said on May 7, 2019, quoting ‘NATO sources’, that the Chinese embassy was a “rebroadcast station for Yugoslav army signals”, being “China’s most significant intelligence collection platform in Europe” and hence the bombing was intentional.

This was denied in a book by Pan Zhanlin, then Chinese Ambassador in Belgrade. While refuting the allegation that China was seeking American stealth technology, he said the Serbian forces had given China parts of the US F-117 stealth fighter jet that these forces had shot down in the early NATO campaign.

According to historians, then President Jiang Zemin advised the Chinese Politburo to give a moderate response to the NATO bombing as Beijing was working on something big with America. That was the WTO membership, which was cleared at a meeting of the US National Intelligence Council on September 29, 1999; it recommended that “WTO membership for China is strongly in our interest”. Thus, China became a WTO member in December 2001.

Views are personal

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#China #Russia #Ukraine #Vladimir Putin #Xi Jinping


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Bibhav Kumar said ‘Neech aurat, tujhe sabak sikhayenge’, repeatedly slapped me, kicked me in the chest, pelvis while I had periods, alleges Swati Maliwal in FIR

2
Delhi

Bridges burnt—can Arvind Kejriwal and AAP recover from the Swati Maliwal controversy

3
Delhi

'Political hitman' back to old ways of saving himself: Swati Maliwal on video footage surfacing from Kejriwal's house

4
Delhi

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: AAP says BJP conspiring to frame Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, video exposes Maliwal 'lie'

5
Delhi

Swati Maliwal 'assault': Police collect evidence from Delhi CM's house, form teams to trace Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar

6
India

Cuba economic crisis—India extending all help, US needs to ‘loosen noose’

7
Trending

170 bison could offset carbon dioxide equal to 2 million cars

8
Delhi

Excise policy case: ‘Have recovered personal chats between Kejriwal and hawala operators’, ED tells Supreme Court

9
Delhi

Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar assaulted while campaigning in Northeast Delhi

10
Delhi

ED files chargesheet against Delhi CM Kejriwal in excise policy case, names AAP as accused

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Top News

Swati Maliwal FIR alleges brutal assault, AAP calls it BJP ploy to frame Arvind Kejriwal

Swati Maliwal FIR alleges brutal assault, AAP calls it BJP ploy to frame Arvind Kejriwal

CM’s aide files counter-complaint | Says was abused by MP | ...

Setback for AAP as ED names party, Arvind Kejriwal accused in excise policy case

Setback for AAP as ED names party, Arvind Kejriwal accused in excise policy case

In Khadoor Sahib, resonance for Amritpal Singh, not his separatist ideology

In Khadoor Sahib, resonance for Amritpal Singh, not his separatist ideology

Spain turns away ship with explosives from India to Israel

Spain turns away ship with explosives from India to Israel

PM Modi: Congress will bulldoze Ram Temple if elected

PM Modi: Congress will bulldoze Ram Temple if elected


Cities

View All

‘Dictatorship’ going on in the country is unacceptable, says Arvind Kejriwal in Amritsar

‘Dictatorship’ going on in the country is unacceptable, says Arvind Kejriwal in Amritsar

Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann take out roadshow for Dhaliwal

Undaunted by disruptions, Taranjit Sandhu carries on campaign in Amritsar

Poll observers warn of action if expenditure exceeds limit

BJP leader defaming farmers, says KMSC

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

Chandigarh sees hottest May day

Chandigarh sees hottest May day

Residents of three villages in Morni left high and dry

15 yrs on, High Court decides contempt petition, holds UT officials guilty

Missing panch of Zirakpur village found dead

3 fraudsters held with Rs 2.96 crore

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: AAP says BJP conspiring to frame Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: AAP says BJP conspiring to frame Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, video exposes Maliwal 'lie'

Swati Maliwal 'assault': Police collect evidence from Delhi CM's house, form teams to trace Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar

ED files chargesheet against Delhi CM Kejriwal in excise policy case, names AAP as accused

Excise policy case: ‘Have recovered personal chats between Kejriwal and hawala operators’, ED tells Supreme Court

Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar assaulted while campaigning in Northeast Delhi

INDIA VOTES 2024: 20 candidates in fray from Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: 20 candidates in fray from Jalandhar

Former Deputy Mayor, others join BJP

Post controversies, Charanjit Singh Channi ensures higher presence of women in rallies

‘Will ensure end to drugs, illegal betting’: Charanjit Singh Channi

At Charanjit Singh Channi’s Jalandhar abode, the early bird aims for votes

INDIA VOTES 2024: Poster war raises poll heat in Ludhiana

INDIA VOTES 2024: Poster war raises poll heat in Ludhiana

Ravneet Bittu unveils vision paper for Ludhiana

Barred from entering villages, Ravneet Bittu keeps to cities

Ludhiana District has highest first-timer, 3rd gender voters

BJP anti-farmer, AAP proved no less: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

Candidates rev up campaigns as polling day approaches

Candidates rev up campaigns as polling day approaches