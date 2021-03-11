Biological E. cuts price of its Covid-19 vaccine to Rs 250 per dose; end users to pay Rs 400

Previously, in private vaccination centres the overall cost to end users of the vaccine was Rs 990 a dose, including taxes and administration charges

A healthcare worker shows the Corbevax Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 14 years at a vaccination centre, in New Delhi. PTI

PTI

New Delhi, May 16

Pharmaceuticals firm Biological E. Ltd (BE) on Monday said it has reduced the price of its Covid-19 vaccine Corbevax to Rs 250 from Rs 840 a dose, inclusive of GST, for private vaccination centres.

It would result in end users paying a price of Rs 400 a dose, including taxes and administration charges, the company said in a statement.

In March this year when the inoculation of children in the age group of 12 to 14 years against Covid-19 commenced in the country, Corbevax vaccine was used and its price was fixed at Rs 145 for government vaccination programme.

“BE has lowered the price of its vaccine with the aim of making it more affordable and help increase the reach to protect the maximum number of children against the virus,” the company said.

In April this year India’s drug regulator had granted Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for Biological E’s Corbevax for children in 5 to 12 years group along with Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for children in the age group of 6 to 12 years.

BE had collaborated with Texas Children’s Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine in the development of Corbevax. Prior to receiving EUA for vaccination, the company said it conducted Phase II and III multi-centre clinical trials in 624 children aged 5-12 and 12-18.

Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce
Amritsar

Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage
Chandigarh

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village
Bathinda

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom
Features

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom

‘Soul Connection’: Little Muslim girl clings to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother
Trending

'Soul Connection': Watch little Muslim girl clinging to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district
Haryana

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district

Muktsar girl follows in mum’s footsteps, joins Oz Air Force
Diaspora

Muktsar girl follows in mum's footsteps, joins Royal Australian Air Force

20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls
Diaspora

Canada: 20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls

