Covid: Random testing of international arrivals from Saturday, says Health Secretary

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 22

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Thursday wrote to his counterpart in the civil aviation ministry on the protocol to be followed for random testing of 2 per cent of the total passengers who arrive in India on international flights and said the arrangement would begin from 10 am on Saturday.

In a letter to civil aviation Secretary Rajeev Bansal, Bhushan said a subsection of 2% of the total passengers in the flight shall undergo random post arrival testing at the Airport on arrival.

“Such travellers in each flight will be identified by the airlines concerned, and should preferably be from different countries. Such travellers will submit the samples and will be allowed to leave the airport. A copy of the positive report will be shared with the integrated disease surveillance programme by the testing lab concerned for further follow-up action,” Bhushan said.

He said in case any such traveller tests positive, their sample should be sent for genomic testing at any designated INSACOG laboratory.

“The arrangement shall come into practice with effect from 10 am on Saturday December 24, 2022,” Bhushan said.

Health ministry would reimburse related bills to the civil aviation ministry.