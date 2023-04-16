First Covid death in Panchkula this year

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 15

The district witnessed its first death due to Covid-19 this year, taking the overall toll to 422. The deceased is an 82-year-old man from Bhowanli village in the Raipur Rani area of the district. The patient had co-morbidities, including high blood pressure, osteoarthritis and meningioma (a primary central nervous system tumour).

Meanwhile, 32 fresh cases of Covid were reported from the district on Saturday, taking the overall tally to 64,402. The number of people who have recovered from the deadly disease has climbed to 49,227. The active caseload in the district reduced to 303 out of which one has been admitted to the hospital for treatment.