First Covid death in Panchkula this year

Panchkula, April 15
The district witnessed its first death due to Covid-19 this year, taking the overall toll to 422. The deceased is an 82-year-old man from Bhowanli village in the Raipur Rani area of the district. The patient had co-morbidities, including high blood pressure, osteoarthritis and meningioma (a primary central nervous system tumour).
Meanwhile, 32 fresh cases of Covid were reported from the district on Saturday, taking the overall tally to 64,402. The number of people who have recovered from the deadly disease has climbed to 49,227. The active caseload in the district reduced to 303 out of which one has been admitted to the hospital for treatment.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before CBI, AAP leaders stage protests in city
Kejriwal was accompanied to the agency's office by his Punja...
Modi’s degree: Court summons Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh in criminal defamation case by Gujarat University
As per the complainant, AAP leaders made ‘defamatory’ statem...
CBI arrests Andhra CM Jagan Reddy's uncle for brother's murder
In the 2019 murder case of former Andhra Pradesh minister YS...
‘Wanted to kill Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf to become popular’, shooters tell police
Planned to kill them by posing as local journalists and blen...
Jolt to BJP in poll-bound Karnataka, former CM Jagadish Shettar resigns as MLA
Six-time MLA Shettar parts ways with the saffron party after...