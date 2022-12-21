 Loss of smell most prevalent symptom of long Covid: Study : The Tribune India

Loss of smell most prevalent symptom of long Covid: Study

Study reveals that almost a third of long Covid patients suffer persistent smell loss

Loss of smell most prevalent symptom of long Covid: Study

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

London, December 21

Smell loss is one of the most prevalent symptoms of long Covid, according to a new study.

According to the research, it reveals that almost a third of long Covid patients suffer persistent smell loss, with almost a fifth experiencing loss of taste.

The team from the University of East Anglia (UEA), UK, investigated the prevalence of long Covid, and particularly ear, nose and throat related symptoms such as smell loss and parosmia, where people experience strange and often unpleasant smell distortions.

The findings have been published in the journal International Forum of Allergy and Rhinology.

"Long Covid is a complex condition that develops during or after having covid, and it is classified as such when symptoms continue for more than 12 weeks," said lead researcher Carl Philpott, UEA.

"Symptoms include headache, myalgia, fatigue and loss of taste and smell. Parosmia can persist for months after initial infection, alongside brain fog and memory loss.

"We wanted to find out more about the prevalence of long Covid, and particularly ear, nose and throat related symptoms such as smell loss and parosmia," said Philpott.

The team looked at results from the UK Coronavirus Infection Survey and analysed information from over 3,60,000 people in March 2022.

A total of 10,431 participants identified as suffering from long Covid, and were asked about the presence of 23 individual symptoms and the impact of the condition on their day-to-day activities, the study said.

Self-reported long Covid was defined as symptoms persisting for more than four weeks after the first suspected coronavirus infection but not explained by another condition.

"We found that almost three percent of the participants self-identified as having long Covid, and if we scale this up to reflect the UK population, it would equate to around 1.8 million people," said Philpott.

"We found that fatigue was the most common symptom, whilst ENT-related symptoms included a loss of smell and taste, vertigo, shortness of breath, wheezing and a sore throat.

"Almost a third of self-reported long Covid patients were suffering persistent smell loss, and almost a fifth were still experiencing loss of taste.

"This is really significant because we know that loss of smell and taste really impacts people's lives. Our previous research has shown that people who have lost their sense of smell also report high rates of depression, anxiety, isolation and relationship difficulties.

"It can disrupt almost every aspect of life - from everyday concerns about personal hygiene to a loss of sexual intimacy and the break-down of personal relationships.

"Christmas in particular can be a difficult time. So much of our celebration is based around festive smells and tastes - from the smell of the tree and mulled wine to tasting Christmas dinner, mince pies and chocolates.

"Long Covid is a growing problem in the UK and we need to focus resources on supporting people with loss of smell and taste after Covid infection," said Philpott.

This research was led by the University of East Anglia in collaboration with the charity Fifth Sense which represents those with smell and taste disorders.  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal's 31-hour long questioning by Income Tax officials ends

2
Sports

Viral photo: Dream fulfilled, Lionel Messi sleeps fitfully with golden FIFA Trophy in his arms

3
Nation

Ambulance driver on way to hospital halts to have a drink, serves peg to patient

4
Punjab

‘Drinking and driving the state’: Harsimrat Badal on Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab govt

5
Punjab

Former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Channi spends night with Sidhu Moosewala's parents at their Mansa house

6
Nation

With Covid cases rising in US, China; Health Minister Mandaviya to review situation; states told to increase genome sequencing of positive samples

7
Trending

‘Garam-Dharam with our red-hot girls’: SpiceJet’s ‘contentious’ post featuring Dharmendra draws netizens ire, NCW takes note

8
Himachal

Old pension scheme: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu directs finance dept to come up with final proposal

9
World

Hostage crisis: Pakistan's special forces storm counter-terrorism centre, kill all 33 Taliban terrorists

10
Punjab

Ferozepur distillery protest: 8 policemen injured in clash with members of farmer unions; HC tells protesters to end 'illegal' stir

Don't Miss

View All
Chances of white Xmas brighten, hoteliers elated
Himachal

Chances of white Xmas brighten, hoteliers elated

4,589 killed in over 5K mishaps last year in Punjab
Punjab

4,589 killed in over 5K mishaps last year in Punjab

60 pc of China, 10 pc of earth's population to be infected by Covid in next 90 days; deaths likely to be in millions: Epidemiologist
World

Epidemiologist predicts 60% of China, 10% of world population to be infected by covid in next 3 months, deaths in millions

Dense fog engulfs North India; zero visibility in Bhatinda and Amritsar, rail, road traffic hit
Punjab

Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar; rail and road traffic hit

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert
Delhi

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C
Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C

Deepika Padukone’s FIFA World Cup outfit draws netizens ire; ‘why is she dressed like a duffel bag?’ ask fans
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone’s FIFA World Cup outfit draws netizens ire; ‘why is she dressed like a duffel bag?’ ask fans

Messi wins Golden Ball, Mbappe gets Golden Boot at FIFA World Cup 2022
FIFA 2022

Messi wins Golden Ball, Mbappe gets Golden Boot at FIFA World Cup 2022

Top News

Covid not over yet, have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance: Mansukh Mandaviya

Health minister reviews covid situation; directs officials to be alert, strengthen surveillance

Says prepared to manage any situation

Reports of rising covid cases in China a concern but India need not panic given excellent vaccination coverage: Serum Institute CEO Poonawala

India need not panic given excellent covid vaccination coverage, says Serum Institute CEO Poonawala

Poonawalla's tweet comes a day after the Union Health Minist...

3 cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7, driving China’s covid surge, detected in India

3 cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7, driving China's covid surge, detected in India

BF.7 is a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant BA.5 and has th...

Consider suspending Yatra if covid protocols cannot be followed, Union minister Mandaviya tells Rahul Gandhi

Consider suspending Yatra if covid protocols cannot be followed, Mansukh Mandaviya tells Rahul Gandhi

In a letter addressed to Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister...

Audio clip featuring Pakistan ex-CM Imran Khan in ‘phone sex’ goes viral; his party calls it ‘fake’

Audio clip featuring Pakistan ex-CM Imran Khan in ‘phone sex’ goes viral; his party calls it ‘fake’


Cities

View All

School timings changed; teachers, pupils get relief in Amritsar

School timings changed; teachers, pupils get relief in Amritsar

Delay in clearance irks flyers at Amritsar airport

Punjab's move to hand over Amritsar's Ram Bagh to clubs draws High Court ire

NAAC score: Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar 2nd best after Tata institute

Cockfighting, betting rampant in rural areas of Gurdaspur, police on toes

Cold wave grips north India; fog to improve from Thursday night

Cold wave grips north India; fog to improve from Thursday night

Cold wave, fog bring cheer to wheat growers in Punjab

Dense fog engulfs Chandigarh; Flight from Delhi cancelled

Dense fog engulfs Chandigarh; Flight from Delhi cancelled

Season’s first fog throws air, rail services off track in Chandigarh

Chandigarh sees 4,735 dog bite cases this year, second among UTs

Auto driver held for stalking radio jockey in Chandigarh

Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh among top performers in social progress index

Foggy morning in Delhi, visibility drops to 400 metres

Foggy morning in Delhi, visibility drops to 400 metres

AAP to pay Rs 97 cr for 'political' ads: Delhi L-G VK Saxena

Delhi court seeks ED’s response to Jacqueline Fernandez’s plea to go to Bahrain to visit mother

Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for 'political' advertisements

Dalai Lama in Delhi, but no public function on the cards

Farmers, Latifpura residents threaten to block national highway on Jan 1

Demolitions at Latifpura: Farmers, residents threaten to block national highway on Jan 1

Chaos on roads due to Latifpura march, shobha yatra

Population of Jalandhar city 'declines' in survey!

Himachal resident held with 2-kg charas

Apart from flak, rows, nothing to MC, Improvement Trust's credit

Project to redevelop Ludhiana railway station to begin soon

Project to redevelop Ludhiana railway station to begin soon

Fog throws rail traffic out of gear in Ludhiana

Jalandhar resident gets 10-year jail for possessing narcotics

Youth dies, one hurt after being hit by train in Ludhiana

Two killed, 4 hurt in furnace blast in Doraha

Punjabi University, Patiala terminates services of 20 striking sanitation workers

Punjabi University, Patiala terminates services of 20 striking sanitation workers

Non-operational street lights pose problems for commuters in Patiala

Kids, elderly advised to stay indoor in Patiala district

2 land in police net with 10 stolen bikes in Patiala

Disability certificates to be reverified, staff miffed