Trained sniffer dogs may accurately detect covid-infected airport passengers: Study

Less successful at correctly identifying Alpha variant as they had been trained to detect the wild type

Trained sniffer dogs may accurately detect covid-infected airport passengers: Study

Photo for representation only. iStock

PTI

London, May 17

Trained sniffer dogs can accurately detect airport passengers infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes covid-19, according to a study published in the journal BMJ Global Health.

This method of detection is likely to be valuable, not only in the early stages of a pandemic when other resources might not yet be available, but also to help contain an ongoing pandemic, the researchers said.

A key finding was the dogs were less successful at correctly identifying the Alpha variant as they had been trained to detect the wild type. This just goes to show how good dogs are at distinguishing between different scents, they said.

It is thought that dogs are able to detect distinct volatile organic compounds released during various metabolic processes in the body, including those generated by bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections.

The researchers from the University of Helsinki and Helsinki University Hospital, Finland, trained four dogs to sniff out SARS-CoV-2 in 2020.

Each of the dogs had previously been trained to sniff out illicit drugs or dangerous goods or cancer.

To test the dogs' detection skills, 420 volunteers provided four skin swab samples each.

The four dogs each sniffed the skin samples from 114 of the volunteers who had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on a PCR swab test and from 306 who had tested negative.

The samples were randomly presented to each dog over seven trial sessions.

The diagnostic accuracy of all samples sniffed was 92 per cent: combined sensitivity- accuracy of detecting those with the infection was 92 per cent and combined specificity- accuracy of detecting those without the infection was 91 per cent.

The four dogs were then put to work sniffing out 303 incoming passengers at Helsinki-Vantaa International Airport, Finland, between September 2020 and April 2021.

Each passenger also took a PCR swab test.

The PCR and sniffer results matched in 296 out of 303 (98 per cent) of the real-life samples.

Had these ‘spike' samples been included in the real-life study, the dogs' performance would have reached a sensitivity of 97 per cent and a specificity of 99 per cent, the researchers said.

Based on these results, they calculated the proportion of true positive results (PPV) and the proportion of true negative results (NPV) in two hypothetical scenarios reflecting a population prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 of 40 per cent and 1 per cent.

For the prevalence of 40 per cent, they estimated a PPV of 88 per cent and an NPV of 94.5 per cent.

This means that the information provided by the dog increases the chances of detection to around 90 per cent.

The high NPV backs the use of sniffer dogs for screening, with the aim of excluding people who do not need a PCR swab test, the researchers said.

"Dogs could be used both in sites of high SARS-CoV-2 prevalence, such as hospitals (to prescreen patients and personnel), as well as in low prevalence sites, such as airports or ports (to prescreen passengers)," they said.

The researchers acknowledged that dogs trained to sniff out other substances may mistakenly identify these substances as SARS-CoV-2 positive.

The required storage period of the training and spiked samples may also have affected the viability of the volatile organic compounds, they said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Comedian Bharti Singh faces SGPC ire over her comment on beard

2
Punjab

As Punjab CM leaves for Delhi, protesting farmers refuses to meet govt delegation over early paddy sowing schedule

3
Diaspora

US Presidential panel votes to process all green card applications within 6 months

4
Nation

Rajnath Singh launches 2 indigenously built warships

5
Nation

Supreme Court restrains son from dealing in properties of 89-year-old mother suffering from dementia

6
Nation

CBI books Karti Chidambaram for facilitating visas of Chinese nationals for illegal gratification

7
Nation

India slams Islamic nations' body for 'unwarranted' comments on delimitation exercise in J-K

8
Punjab

Congress old guard out in Jakhar's support

9
Nation

'You don't go after big fish but harass poor farmers': SC to bank on one-time settlement scheme

10
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hears 61 grievances at first Lok Milni

Don't Miss

View All
Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce
Amritsar

Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage
Chandigarh

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village
Bathinda

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom
Features

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom

‘Soul Connection’: Little Muslim girl clings to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother
Trending

'Soul Connection': Watch little Muslim girl clinging to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district
Haryana

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district

Muktsar girl follows in mum’s footsteps, joins Oz Air Force
Diaspora

Muktsar girl follows in mum's footsteps, joins Royal Australian Air Force

20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls
Diaspora

Canada: 20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls

Top News

CBI books Karti Chidambaram over illegal gratification

CBI books Karti Chidambaram for facilitating visas of Chinese nationals for illegal gratification

Chinese firm needed work permits for its workers for Talwand...

Six high courts to get new chief justices

Six high courts to get new chief justices

SC collegium recommends appointments of five CJs, Telangana ...

Govt allows exporting wheat consignments registered with customs authority prior to ban order

Govt allows exporting wheat consignments registered with customs authority prior to ban order

India aims to roll out 6G telecom network by end of decade: PM

India aims to roll out 6G telecom network by end of decade: PM

'This is not just increasing internet speed but also the pac...

Protesting Punjab farmers to soon march towards Chandigarh against govt’s early paddy sowing schedule

As Punjab CM leaves for Delhi, protesting farmers refuses to meet govt delegation over early paddy sowing schedule

Cities

View All

Tourism Dept fails to promote gurdwaras situated in Golden Temple periphery

Tourism Dept fails to promote gurdwaras situated in Golden Temple periphery

Fire at Amritsar GMC: Repairs being done, GMC preps to restore all facilities

Accused of theft, Amritsar youth ends life

Carjackers spray something in driver's eyes, flee with car in Amritsar

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana: 203 beneficiaries of Amritsar get Rs 77.40L grant

Awareness can help tackle drug menace, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Awareness can help tackle drug menace, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

ITBP’s canine warriors chip in to help children with special needs

ITBP’s canine warriors chip in to help children with special needs

Road mishaps leave 2 dead in Chandigarh

GMADA demolishes 50 illegal shops

5 youths held in drug cases by Mohali police

Nearly 1.75L slum dwellers rehabilitated in Chandigarh so far

Buddha’s teachings key to peace: Dalai Lama

Buddha’s teachings key to peace: Dalai Lama

Environment Minister Gopla Rai to chair meeting on increasing Delhi's roadside green cover

'Biggest destruction in independent India': Arvind Kejriwal targets BJP over anti-encroachment drive in Delhi

CNG price in Delhi hiked by Rs 2 per kg, 12th increase in over 2 months

Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area

Coming soon: A mohalla clinic in every constituency

Coming soon: A mohalla clinic in every constituency

Books arriving at snail's pace, teachers share problems

City-based lecturer rules the pool

Seechewal: Use 1,452 cusecs water of Bist Doab for irrigation purposes

Mannie Sadhra: Meet the man behind the brand 'Kalikwest'

MLA inaugurates Shivpuri road construction work

MLA inaugurates Shivpuri road construction work

BJP takes out candlelight march against Sikhs' killings in Pakistan

AYUSH Ministry holds 63rd event in city

Two fresh cases in district

Muslim community to establish Habib Girls College

Sans salary, PRTC staff to hold protests today

Sans salary, PRTC staff to hold protests today

Civic bodies directed to purchase larvicide

People's support essential for dengue prevention: Deputy Commissioner