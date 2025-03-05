‘Aap dono baatein karo…’: Ravindra Jadeja interrupts Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul for wasting time in Champions Trophy semifinal

Ravindra Jadeja put up a commendable bowling performance in the Chompions Trophy semifinal clash against Australia in Dubai on Tuesday. The left-arm spinner picked two wickets for 40 runs in his eight overs as India restricted their opponents to 264 and eventually won by four wickets.

During one of his overs, Jadeja was interrupted when captain Rohit Sharma and wicketkeeper KL Rahul got into a chat, pondering whether to place a first slip for a turning ball. When Rahul dismissed the idea, insisting there was not much spin on offer, Jadeja stepped in his signature witty style.

The conversation went as:

KL Rahul: Nahi jaa raha itna (It is not turning much).

Rohit Sharma from cover: Bhai, teen ball hain. Slip le le. Kya pata nikal jaaye. (Take a slip. Three balls are left. One may spin.)

KL Rahul: Ek ball ghooma hai ab tak, bas (Only one ball has turned thus far).

Ravindra Jadeja: Aap dono baatein karo, main tab tak teen ball daal deta hu. (You guys keep talking, and in the meantime, I will bowl the remaining three deliveries.)

Soon after, Jadeja trapped Marcus Labuschagne for an lbw and broke his partnership with Steve Smith. The all-rounder also dismissed Josh Inglis.