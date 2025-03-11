DT
PT
Home / Cricket / Here’s why Champions Trophy heroes got no bus parade back home after glorious win in Dubai

Here’s why Champions Trophy heroes got no bus parade back home after glorious win in Dubai

Players to take a short break before joining their respective franchise camps in the IPL
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:45 PM Mar 11, 2025 IST
Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma waves at fans on his arrival at his residence in Mumbai on Monday. Sharma returned from Dubai after Team India's victory in the ICC Champions Trophy finals. PTI Photo
The members of the Indian cricket team have begun returning home after a historic victory in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, but unlike their return after the 2024 T20 World Cup, no grand celebrations or open-bus parades are scheduled this time.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir arrived in Delhi on Tuesday, while captain Rohit Sharma touched down in Mumbai. Unlike the 2024 T20 World Cup, where the entire squad flew back together on a chartered plane and was honoured with a grand felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium, this time, players and support staff are making their way back to India separately.

The reason?

A packed cricketing schedule.

With the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) set to begin on March 22, players want to take a short break before joining their respective franchise camps. Some members of the squad have even opted for brief vacations before shifting focus to the upcoming season.

