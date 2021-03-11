1 dead in brawl over bill payment at restro-bar in Noida mall

Noida, April 26
A 30-year-old man died allegedly after he got injured in a brawl at a restro-bar in a Noida mall over bill payment, officials said on Tuesday.
The incident occurred on Monday night at the Lost Lemons restro-bar in the Garden Galleria mall under the Sector 39 police station limits, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said.
The deceased has been identified as Brajesh, who hailed from Bihar, police said.
"He had gone to the restro-bar with his colleagues for a party. Around 11 pm, an argument broke out between these people and the bar staffers over the payment of a bill," Singh said.
It quickly escalated into a brawl in which Brajesh received serious injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died, the police officer said.
After reviewing the CCTV footage, eight people have been identified, he said.
An FIR has been lodged and over a dozen employees of the restro-bar have been taken into police custody, Singh said, adding no arrest has been made yet.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption
Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...
Blood of Chinese should not be shed in vain, says Beijing after 3 dead in Pakistan blast
Female suicide bomber kills three Chinese teachers at Karach...
Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of health and home depts ahead of Modi's covid-19 meeting with CMs
The meeting precedes the one called by PM Modi with all CMs