1 held for mortgage fraud

PTI

New Delhi, July 1

A 36-year-old man was arrested for allegedly mortgaging same properties with different banks and other financial institutions, the police said on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Anurag Sharma.

A complaint was received from a bank’s senior manager, who alleged that M/S Succespath Marketing Pvt Ltd and its directors Anurag Sharma and Hitesh Kumar had availed credit facilities and loan of Rs 2.5 crore for business purpose. The loan amount was secured through mortgage of two properties located at Shahdara, an officer said.

The alleged persons defaulted in EMIs and their account became a non-performing asset (NPA) on March 29, 2018, they said. When the bank initiated proceedings for possession of the property, it learnt that another bank had also initiated proceedings for one of the two properties mortgaged with them, the police said.