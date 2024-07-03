1 hurt as Bus overturns

New Delhi: A person was injured when a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) carrying 15 passengers overturned in West Delhi’s Kirti Nagar on Tuesday. The incident occurred around 3.40 am when the bus plying on route number 763 — ISBT to Uttam Nagar — was on its way to Rajouri Garden. It hit a divider on Ring Road. TNS
Traffic advisory for NH-48
New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory on Tuesday, stating that traffic on NH-48 from Gurugram towards Delhi would be affected for three to four days. This is due to the closure of the service road from Shiv Murti towards Rangpuri for ongoing construction by the National Highways Authority of India. “Commuters coming to Delhi via NH-48 are advised to plan their journey accordingly,” it said. TNS
plantation drive from July 11
New Delhi: The Delhi Government will begin the plantation campaign from July 11 to expand the green cover in Delhi. The campaign will run in several phases. In the first phase, Environment Minister Gopal Rai will begin the campaign from the Narela Assembly constituency.
