1 in 3 Delhiites feel air pollution problem will be resolved with AAP forming government in Punjab: Survey

New Delhi, June 3
Delhiites feel stubble burning is the major reason behind poor air in the capital during winters and one in three of them anticipate the issue will be resolved with the Aam Aadmi Party forming government in the agrarian state, according to a survey.
Private firm Local Circles conducted the exercise which received more than 33,000 responses from people residing across all 11 districts of Delhi. Sixty four per cent of the respondents were men while 36 per cent were women.
Fifty-four per cent of the people surveyed said they do not feel that the pollution issue of Delhi will now be resolved. Only 32 per cent said ‘yes’, while 14 per cent did not have an opinion, the survey report read.
Sixty-nine per cent of those surveyed said stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana, UP is the top source of air pollution in Delhi during October-December.
Fifty-four per cent attributed the bad air during winters to vehicular emissions, and road and construction dust.
Asked about initiatives needed to be put in place to significantly reduce air pollution in Delhi, 71 per cent of the respondents said a detailed plan is required to “drive stubble burning in Punjab to near-zero levels”.
Fifty-two per cent felt there should be a plan to reduce vehicles on Delhi roads by 50 per cent during October-December, while 43 per cent prioritised “waste management and anti-waste burning enforcement plan”.
