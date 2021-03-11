1 killed, 6 injured as fire breaks out at Delhi factory

Blaze brought under control at 1 pm, say fire department officials

PTI

New Delhi, May 19

One person was killed and six others were injured on Thursday after a fire broke out at a factory in northeast Delhi’s Mustafabad area, officials said.

A call about the blaze was received at 12.17 pm following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, officials said.

The blaze was brought under control at 1 pm, fire department officials said.

“The fire broke out on the first floor of a factory manufacturing electric items (inverter, stablizer etc) injuring seven persons who were rushed to the GTB Hospital.

“Of them, one person was declared dead and another person is in serious condition. The building is spread over an area of about 200 square yards,” Fire Department Director Atul Garg said.

