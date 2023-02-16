1 killed as car rams into auto-rickshaw

PTI

New delhi: A 37-year-old auto driver, Megh Singh, was killed while two others were injured after their vehicle was allegedly hit by a car, the police said on Wednesday. The accused car driver has been arrested. PTI

4 hurt in Ghaziabad cylinder explosion

Ghaziabad: Four persons, including a minor, were injured after a cylinder exploded in the kitchen of their residence in the Bihari Colony of Ghaziabad on Wednesday. Indirapuram ACP Swatantra Singh said Dhananjay Singh, his wife, his brother-in-law and his nine-year-old son sustained injuries. ANI

Unable to clear exam, Army aspirant kills self

Noida: A 21-year-old Army aspirant died after allegedly hanging himself at his residence here, days after an unsuccessful attempt at clearing an exam for recruitment into the defence force, police officials said on Wednesday. PTI

Noida residents get cyber helpline

Noida: Residents of Noida and Greater Noida can now report cyber crimes at a new dedicated helpline number — 0120-4846100. Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh, who inaugurated the helpline, said it would be a one-stop solution for people and the focus would be on resolving matters in a time-bound manner with transparency.