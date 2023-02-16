1 killed as car rams into auto-rickshaw

New delhi: A 37-year-old auto driver, Megh Singh, was killed while two others were injured after their vehicle was allegedly hit by a car, the police said on Wednesday. The accused car driver has been arrested. PTI
4 hurt in Ghaziabad cylinder explosion
Ghaziabad: Four persons, including a minor, were injured after a cylinder exploded in the kitchen of their residence in the Bihari Colony of Ghaziabad on Wednesday. Indirapuram ACP Swatantra Singh said Dhananjay Singh, his wife, his brother-in-law and his nine-year-old son sustained injuries. ANI
Unable to clear exam, Army aspirant kills self
Noida: A 21-year-old Army aspirant died after allegedly hanging himself at his residence here, days after an unsuccessful attempt at clearing an exam for recruitment into the defence force, police officials said on Wednesday. PTI
Noida residents get cyber helpline
Noida: Residents of Noida and Greater Noida can now report cyber crimes at a new dedicated helpline number — 0120-4846100. Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh, who inaugurated the helpline, said it would be a one-stop solution for people and the focus would be on resolving matters in a time-bound manner with transparency.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Income tax ‘survey’ operations at BBC offices continue for third day
The operation that began at the British Broadcasting Corpora...
Over 51% turnout recorded in Tripura polls till 1pm
Several incidents of violence, attacks and counter-attacks r...
Before killing live-in partner, Delhi man danced with friends at his engagement party
Nikki Yadav was allegedly strangled to death by Gehlot who s...
2 armed men loot Rs 22 lakh from Punjab National Bank in Amritsar
According to the police, an armed man with a covered face en...
Altercation turns violent as 3 youths kill their friend in Punjab's Phillaur
Phillaur DSP Jagdish Raj says an altercation between the dec...