1 killed as DTC bus rams into car, 2-wheelers

PTI

New Delhi, November 4

A Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) low-floor electric bus rammed into more than a dozen vehicles in Rohini South here on Saturday, killing a man, the police said.

No passenger was in the bus when the accident occurred around 2.45 pm near Vishram Chowk in Awantika. The bus hit a car, then an e-rickshaw and two-wheelers parked on the side of a road, they said.

The police said the bus driver, Sandeep Kumar, was held from the spot. He told the police that he suffered from a seizure due to epilepsy, a brain disease.

The police have accessed multiple CCTV footage of the crash, where the bus could be seen hitting vehicles one by one. A few of the parked two-wheelers were damaged completely under the bus.

A man died on the spot while another was injured, police said, adding that it seems the bus driver lost control of the vehicle.

The deceased was yet to be identified, however the injured, Ram Sharma, was admitted to hospital.