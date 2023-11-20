1 killed in road accident

ANI

New Delhi, November 19

A 30-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was killed, while another person injured, in a road accident in Delhi’s Shahdara area on Sunday morning, the police said. A PCR call was received at the Welcome police station at 5.38 am regarding the accident near Delhi’s 66 Futa Road. The auto-rickshaw was hit by an unidentified vehicle.

The injured were shifted to JPC Hospital and were later referred to GTB Hospital. Driver Akram (30) was declared dead on arrival.