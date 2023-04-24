10 held for ‘horse cart race’ in Delhi

New Delhi, April 23
At least 10 persons on Sunday were detained in the Capital for allegedly organising a “horse cart race” near Rajghat, “creating a nuisance and putting lives of others on the road in danger”, the police said.
The apprehended individuals include those riding two-wheelers to clear the way for the horse carts as well as persons who were on the carts. Four horse carts and three two-wheelers have been seized, the police said.
A senior police officer said that they received information regarding it around 4.30 pm. — IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cornered Amritpal Singh surrenders, arrested
Held in Moga’s Rode village where he was anointed ‘Waris Pun...
Another round of talks, Depsang sticking point
India, China commanders meet on Indian side of Chushul-Moldo...