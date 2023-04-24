10 held for ‘horse cart race’ in Delhi

New Delhi, April 23

At least 10 persons on Sunday were detained in the Capital for allegedly organising a “horse cart race” near Rajghat, “creating a nuisance and putting lives of others on the road in danger”, the police said.

The apprehended individuals include those riding two-wheelers to clear the way for the horse carts as well as persons who were on the carts. Four horse carts and three two-wheelers have been seized, the police said.

A senior police officer said that they received information regarding it around 4.30 pm. — IANS