 10 lakh tulips for Delhi : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • 10 lakh tulips for Delhi

10 lakh tulips for Delhi

10 lakh tulips for Delhi

Photo for representation. PTI file photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 30

The Capital will bloom with over 10 lakh tulips this season, with the office of the Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) drawing up elaborate plans to transform Delhi into a “city of flowers”. The plan to plant tulips is among eight top agendas the L-G has drawn up for this year having completed two years in office this week.

Upon assuming the charge, Saxena had said he would make Delhi a city of flowers. In line with this, 4.5 lakh tulips were planted in Delhi over the past year as against just 1.5 lakh a year prior to that.

“For the first time tulips were taken out of the New Delhi Municipal Corporation area in 12 parks of the Delhi

Development Authority across areas such as Dwarka, Rohini, Baansera and Sanjay Van. Plantation of 10 lakh tulips is on the table for the winter and spring of 2024-2025,” the L-G office said on Thursday.

Other plans for this year include rehabilitation of all notified 675 sum clusters in the city, development of additional ghats on the Yamuna and cleaning of the Yamuna floodplains, restoration of Chandni Chowk, Jama Masjid, Fatehpur Masjid, Sadar Bazaar and Nizamuddin complex.

“Works on the restoration and rejuvenation at Sanjay Van and Shalimar Bagh are underway as part of heritage revival projects,” the L-G office said, adding that cleaning of the Yamuna would also be taken up on war footing if the current stay on the NGT (National Green Tribunal) order whereby the L-G was made chairman of the high-level committee on the Yamuna rejuvenation is vacated.

The Delhi Government had moved the SC against the NGT order and the SC had stayed the order on July 11, 2023. The Yamuna cleaning project remains stalled ever since.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

