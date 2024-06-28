10-year-old girl gang-raped, murdered in north Delhi; 2 detained

New Delhi, June 28
A 10-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and killed by her neighbours in north Delhi, and her body was found in an abandoned plot with her head smashed on early Friday, police said.
She was allegedly gang-raped and then killed by her neighbours. Two people have been detained in connection with the case, they said.
The police received a PCR call around 12.30 am on Friday from the victim’s father who reported her missing, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Ravi Kumar Singh said.
The victim’s father told the police that he noticed that their daughter was missing at around 9.45 pm. When she did not return home, they began searching for her and called the police, Singh said.
Shortly after the call, the police found the girl’s body in an abandoned plot nearby with her head smashed, Singh said.
The DCP said that the locals saw the victim’s neighbour Rahul (20) take the girl towards the plot.
Based on the father’s complaint, Rahul and Devdutt (30) have been apprehended and are being interrogated, DCP said.
The two accused allegedly lured the girl on the pretext of taking her to a nearby eatery and committed the offence, police said.
A case was registered against the accused under sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping), 302 (murder), and 376D (gangrape) of the Indian Penal Code, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Further investigation is under way, the DCP said.
