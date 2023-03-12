100 women achievers honoured

PTI

New Delhi, March 11

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday felicitated the winners of the DCW International Women’s Day Awards.

Around 100 women bagged the awards instituted by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW). The award is given to those who have displayed extraordinary courage and commitment towards women.

Addressing the gathering, Kejriwal said, “All 365 days (in a year) are for women. But this is a special day to celebrate women. There is a proverb: Age is merely a number. Today at this event, 104-year-old and 106-year-old women are being felicitated. We should take inspiration from them.”

He added, “Today, DCW Awards have become a prestigious award. Congratulations to all those who have won the award.”