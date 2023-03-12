100 women achievers honoured

New Delhi, March 11
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday felicitated the winners of the DCW International Women’s Day Awards.
Around 100 women bagged the awards instituted by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW). The award is given to those who have displayed extraordinary courage and commitment towards women.
Addressing the gathering, Kejriwal said, “All 365 days (in a year) are for women. But this is a special day to celebrate women. There is a proverb: Age is merely a number. Today at this event, 104-year-old and 106-year-old women are being felicitated. We should take inspiration from them.”
He added, “Today, DCW Awards have become a prestigious award. Congratulations to all those who have won the award.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No EWS flat allotted in Punjab since 2000: Minister
Govt to build 30,000 units for poor in 2 phases