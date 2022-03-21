1040-page chargesheet filed in Rohini Court blast case

New Delhi, March 21

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has filed a 1040-page chargesheet in the Rohini Court IED explosion case, a police official said on Monday.

On December 9, last year, a low-intensity blast ripped off inside courtroom number 102 of Rohini court complex around 10.30 a.m. injuring one person present within the blast radius.

The police had said that accused Bharat Bhushan Kataria, 47, planted the IED at a place where a lawyer was likely to sit inside the courtroom, as he was “highly frustrated due to the protracted legal battles which were causing problems in his career as well as prolonged mental harassment and monetary loss to him and his family”.

After the blast, an FIR under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code and section 3 of the Explosive Substance Act was registered at the Special Cell police station and investigation was taken up.

During investigation, after analysis of CCTV footages of more than 150 cameras, verification of more than 1,000 vehicles that entered the court premises on the day of incident, interrogation of hundreds of persons including advocates, litigants, police personnel’s persons with past criminal history, the police team identified the culprit Bharat Bhushan Kataria behind the incident.

Eight days later on December 17, accused Bharat Bhushan Kataria, a scientist at the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO), was arrested from his residence in the said case. Investigation revealed that accused Kataria knowingly and deliberately placed and triggered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) using a remote trigger with the intention to kill his rival Amit Vashisht.

“The accused also endangered the life of other persons present in the court including Judge, court staff, advocates and other litigants with his heinous act,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajeev Ranjan Singh said.

He said that during investigation, sufficient evidence has been found to establish the culpability of the accused beyond doubt.

“A chargesheet comprising 1,040 pages has been filed in the Court,” said the official.

He further informed that investigation of the case is continuing and after completion of investigation, a supplementary chargesheet will also be filed in due course. IANS