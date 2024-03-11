10K fines for traffic violations in 8 months

New Delhi, March 10
The Delhi Traffic Police issued a total of 10,902 fines between July 1, 2023, and March 7, 2024.
Of these, 5,957 fines were imposed for improper parking, 1,131 for riding without helmet and 289 for driving while using mobile phone.
The Delhi Traffic Police was prompted to launch a special prosecution drive aimed at curbing traffic violations and spreading awareness about road safety norms after an analytical study highlighted a concerning increase in road accidents in the Capital.
It is reported that in view of the rising number of accidents, the Delhi Traffic Police was intensifying efforts to ensure safe and systematic flow of traffic across city roads. Besides, the focus of the campaign had been on implementing road safety measures to minimise casualties. Besides, the drive recognised the vulnerability of pedestrians, cyclists and two-wheeler riders.
Through strict enforcement of traffic rules and awareness campaigns, the Delhi Traffic Police seeks to instil responsible road behaviour and reduce accidents, ultimately creating a safer environment for all road users, said officials.
